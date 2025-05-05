A Tex-Asian Restaurant and Mezcal Bar From The Group Behind Blue Sushi Sake Grill Debut in Deep Ellum

The first outpost of Flagship Restaurant Group’s Phoenix-born concept, Palma brings its distinctive botanical setting to the heart of Deep Ellum. (Courtesy)

Two new dining concepts from the Omaha-based restaurant group, Flagship Restaurant Group (Blue Sushi Sake Grill and Plank Provisions), have debuted in Dallas’ Deep Ellum. The company’s first, Phoenix-born concept, Palma, brings its Tex-Asian cuisine and botanical vibes to the neighborhood. Right next door at 2625 Main Street, Ghost Donkey offers mezcal and tequila cocktails under twinkle lights.

Ghost Donkey

An award-winning bar with locations in Las Vegas, Auckland, Melbourne, Chicago, Phoenix, Denver, and more, Ghost Donkey is a mezcal and tequila spot. The Dallas location features a life-sized donkey wearing parade florals, as well as neon lighting and multi-colored ceiling lights. Latin-inspired music also plays throughout the space. The cocktail menu features a few standouts like the Mushroom Margarita (Huitlacoche-infused Montelobos, Mezcal Espadín, Nixta licor de elote, agave, and lime), Highland Picnic with Koch Elemental Mezcal, Terralta Reposado tequila, yuzu, lime, agave, and egg white, and a frozen Stealth Margarita. Bites include tacos and quesadillas to enjoy with your drinks.

Palma

The Dallas outpost of Palma features an indoor space with a palm tree centerpiece, a digital mural, and a skylight. Flowing seamlessly outdoors, the patio includes fountains, fireplaces, and tons of greenery.

Asian and Southwestern influences make up the new restaurant‘s menu, which features maki rolls, Thai curry fries, sushi nachos, shrimp curry noodles, a banh mi cheesesteak, and more. Two party platters are also available for groups such as The Cure with crab rangoon, hatch chili queso, salted charred edamame, popcorn chicken, and Yummy fries (sweet potato waffle fries plus more), or the Sushi Loco with a California roll, negi yellowtail, Santana maki, picante maguro, and tsunami maki.

The cocktail menu boasts frozen margaritas and 10 signature cocktails including the Lychee Lowdown and Prickly Mojito. The new spot also offers sake, wine, and beer. And if you go in for weekend brunch, you’ll find five-spice beignets, loaded hashbrowns, a kimchi fried rice omelette, breakfast noodles, and many other intriguing options.

It’s about time Deep Ellum gets a new spot (or two) that gets foodies excited about revisiting the neighborhood.