Guests can sample Malaysian street food favorites at Phat Eatery in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy Jenn Duncan)

02
07

Guests admire student-designed Earth Day to-go bags on display at Phat Eatery in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy Phat Eatery)

03
07

Sasha Chesnokova, a first grader at Lamar Elementary in Conroe ISD, designed this winning bag for to-go orders. (Photo courtesy Phat Eatery)

04
07

More than 300 decorated bags are displayed in the entrance at Phat Eatery in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy Phat Eatery)

05
07

Lamar Elementary had the highest number of first and second grade students participating in the bag design competition. (Photo courtesy Phat Eatery)

06
07

Maeunnun, a first grader at Lamar Elementary in Conroe ISD, designed this winning bag for to-go orders. (Photo courtesy Phat Eatery)

07
07

Hailey Elementary had the second highest number of first and second grade entries in Phat Eatery's bag design contest. (Photo courtesy Phat Eatery)

Foodie Events / Restaurants

Phat Eatery Changeup — New Barbecue Menu, Cool Kid Bags & More Give This Restaurant Fave a Boost In The Woodlands

To-Go Bags Actually Worth Treasuring

BY // 06.06.25
To-go orders from Phat Eatery are about to get a lot more colorful, thanks to two creative first graders. Sasha and Maeunnun, students at Lamar Elementary in The Woodlands, were the winners of Phat’s first-ever carry-out bag design contest. Both girls will receive a free monthly dinner at Phat for a year for their winning designs.

Phat invited first and second graders at seven local elementary schools to participate in the contest. The schools included Hailey, Lamar, Glen Loch, Sally K. Ride, Creekside Forest, French and Northgate Crossing Elementary Schools. Each student received a plain white to-go bag with instructions to create an Earth Day-themed design that included the Phat Eatery logo. After students turned in their bags, the restaurant displayed them throughout the month of May. Diners could vote for their favorite bag, once per visit.

More than 300 students submitted entries. Lamar Elementary had the most participants and won 20 $50 gift cards. Hailey Elementary came in second and received 20 $20 gift cards.

Phat’s First Year Ends with Big News and Bigger Flavor

Phat Eatery will celebrate the one-year anniversary of its restaurant in The Woodlands on June 26. This is Phat’s second location, following its original restaurant in the Houston area. It can be found in the Grogan’s Mill Village Shopping plaza. Since then, the Phat Eatery team has become a regular presence at community events, including the LPGA’s Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods.

Phat’s first restaurant opened in 2018 in Katy Asian Town. It has gained a loyal following for its freshly prepared Malaysian street food, laid-back vibe and welcoming service.

The menu at Phat Eatery features regional Southeast Asian dishes with a modern twist. Highlights include beef rendang, curry laksa, nasi lemak, sizzling egg tofu and flaky roti canai. Diners can also choose from stir-fried noodles, rice and vegetable dishes, house dim sum and rotating seasonal specials.

Now new flavors are coming. Terry Wong of Bellaire’s Blood Bros. BBQ recently joined the Phat team as culinary director. Wong’s arrival has brought a Cantonese barbecue program. Blood Bros. was recognized by Michelin as a Bib Gourmand winner last November, and Phat Eatery fans can expect that level of excellence in its new barbecue offerings.

The Woodlands’ Phat Eatery is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 am to 9 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 10 pm. Reservations are available through Resy.

