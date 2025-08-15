Phat Eatery Brings Its Beloved Dim Sum To The Woodlands — How This Restaurant Is Upping Its Game In Year Two

The bar and open kitchen area are open to the front dining area. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Phat Eatery took over the former Fuddrucker's location in Grogan's Mill Village Center. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The new dim sum menu at The Woodlands' Phat Eatery restaurant will be available Sundays for now. (Photo by Ivan Au-Yeung)

The Woodlands’ own Phat Eatery restaurant is upping the ante in its second year of operations. A new dim sum menu, a new happy hour schedule and revised hours are all here, giving this quick restaurant favorite in The Woodlands a chance to grow.

Dim sum has long been a favorite at the original Phat Eatery restaurant in Katy and now it’s made its debut in The Woodlands.

Phat Eatery The Woodlands’ general manager Paolo Nucum tells PaperCity that customers have been requesting dim sum for a while. To start, the menu will only be available one day a week.

“It will just be Sundays for right now, and then we’ll ease into it as the kitchen and the staff get familiar,” Nucum says. “We’ll make sure people get amazing service and we’re not backed up in the kitchen.”

A dim sum sampler platter makes for a great introduction to the new menu. That consists of two Har Gau, two Siu Mai, two shrimp Siu Mai, and one sticky rice in lotus leaf. All the dumplings at Phat Eatery are handmade. For condiments, the chef recommends the chili oil to be eaten with the Sui Mai and a house mustard with the Har Gau.

Dim sum is not the only change at The Woodlands’ Phat Eatery. The restaurant’s happy hour now runs 5 pm to 7 pm, Mondays through Fridays. During happy hour, signature cocktails cost $10, and include the Phat famous lychee margarita, a Phat old fashioned and several other drinks. Mocktails are also available, and beer and wine specials beckon.

Happy hour means food specials, Phat style too. Think sliders, tacos and satay, but with that Phat twist. The tacos are shrimp, with mango pico, and the sliders are beef rendang on a toasted sweet roll with tangy aioli.

Terry Wong, recently of Blood Bros. BBQ, was named culinary director for Phat Eatery restaurants in February, and bringing the Cantonese barbecue program to Phat, realizing the dream of founding chef Alex Au-Yeung, is a top priority. Au-Yeung, who earned James Beard semifinalist honors in 2022, passed away in 2024 at the age of just 52 after a cancer fight. His impact on this growing restaurant group remains immense.

The Woodlands Phat’s Eatery’s hours have changed as well. The restaurant is now open 11 am to 3 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm Mondays through Thursdays, 11 am to 10 pm Fridays and Saturdays and 11 am to 9 pm Sundays, the day the new dim sum menu is available.