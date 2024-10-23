Beloved Chef’s Memory Is Kept Alive With Emotional Tribute Dinner In The Woodlands — Alex Au-Yeung’s Powerful Impact Continues at Phat Eatery

Phat Eatery's staff sported specially commissioned shirts for the tribute dinner. These shirts are available at the restaurant, with proceeds benefiting the Southern Smoke Foundation. (Photo by Duc Vo)

Marvin He, Kevin Lee, The Woodlands GM Lonnie Atchison, Chef Nelson and Chef Josh at the "Phat Life" dinner hosted by Phat Eatery in The Woodlands.

Marvin He and Kevin Lee shared heartfelt remembrances of Alex Au-Yeung before raising a toast in his memory at the Phat Eatery dinner in The Woodlands.

As restaurant nights go, it doesn’t get more emotional or meaningful than this. In honor of the late James Beard-nominated chef Alex Au-Yeung, who passed away earlier this year at age 52 after battling cancer, Phat Eatery’s directors of operations Kevin Lee and Marvin He organized a special tribute dinner in his memory. The event, dubbed “Phat Friends for Life: A Tribute Celebration Honoring Alex Au-Yeung,” took place at Phat Eatery’s new restaurant location in The Woodlands on what would have been Au-Yeung’s 53rd birthday.

Phat Eatery’s leaders invited fellow chefs to cook alongside them for this special pop-up dinner, which featured a five-course menu crafted to honor Chef Alex. Each dish paid tribute to his passion for food, community and friendship.

“Hosting this tribute dinner on Alex’s birthday was a deeply personal choice,” Lee says. “By marking his special day with an event that reflects his passions and the joy he brought to those around him, we honor his legacy in a way that feels both meaningful and fitting.”

Phat Plates, Full Hearts

The evening kicked off with cocktails, setting the tone for a night of good food and memories. Welcome beverages came from D’usse Cognac and No Label Brewery.

The five-course meal, served family-style, began with a yuzu-and-ginger-spiked tuna crudo, a favorite dish at Amrina, prepared by Chef Jassi Bindra. Chef Raman, also from Amrina, presented the dish.

“It is my honor to be part of this dinner,” Bindra says. “Chef Alex’s last collaboration was at Amrina. For us, it was one of the best we’ve done. I came to know Chef Alex closely that day. His passion for food and community gives us a boost as chefs.

Fall Tabletop Swipe



















Next

“Doing this dinner in the restaurant that was his dream was nothing less than joy. We celebrated him and his legacy with guests of The Woodlands and the Houston area.”

The dinner featured a range of dishes prepared by renowned chefs. Chefs Nelson Lee and Nicholas Gutierrez of Phat Eatery created a crab cake, while Chef Luis Lopez of Killen’s Steakhouse plated a smoked pork belly. Phat Eatery’s Marvin He contributed a roasted duck, and Chef Josh Deleon of Underground Creamery ended the meal with a creative oolong tea-infused ice cream.

Memories of a Chef Who Died Too Soon

Beyond the food, heartfelt tributes filled the night. Marvin He and Kevin Lee took a moment to share remembrances of Alex Au-Yeung, before leading a toast in his memory.

“If Alex were still here, I imagine his toast would be filled with warmth and humor, as always,” Marvin He noted. “He’d probably raise his glass and say something heartfelt about cherishing our moments together, the importance of laughter and friendship and the joy that comes from sharing good food and great company.”

The tribute dinner also allowed Phat Eatery’s team to reflect on all they’ve accomplished since losing their leader and mentor. When they opened a new restaurant in The Woodlands, the demand was so high that the restaurant ran out of food. They overcame this challenge and upheld the quality and consistency of service they had established at the original Phat Eatery restaurant in Katy.

“Managing two locations comes with its challenges,” Lee says. “But what makes it all worthwhile is the opportunity to build something meaningful and lasting. Seeing our team grow, witnessing the impact we have on our community and knowing that we’re creating spaces where people can come together and make memories — these are the things that drive us.

“The support of our staff and patrons makes every obstacle manageable. Their enthusiasm and commitment inspire Marvin and me to keep pushing forward.”

The evening ended with a lively lion dance performance by Lee’s Golden Dragon. Everyone toasted with Au-Yeung’s favorite beverages — a shot of tequila with a beer. It was a fitting close to a night celebrating the life and legacy of a beloved chef and friend.

For those who missed dinner but still wish to make an impact in Alex Au-Yeung’s memory, Phat Eatery is selling special “Phat Life” shirts. Designed by local artist and brewer Chris Hernandez, these shirts are available for $25. All proceeds benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation, which helps restaurant employees.

“The culinary world here in Houston lost a great chef and dear friend,” Hernandez says. “Seeing my design work on the shirts for this tribute was a true honor. Alex was a good dude and he loved my work. I’m so grateful to have been part of his life and legacy.”