Why Houston’s Beloved Pico’s Is Shuttering For Good After More Than 40 Years — A Mexican Restaurant Pioneer To Say Goodbye

A glimpse into some of the damage at Pico's caused by Hurricane Beryl last year. (Photo by Photos Courtesy of Pico's and The RIchards Family)

A look back at the mariachi bands that would frequently play tableside at Pico's. (Photo by Photos Courtesy of Pico's and The RIchards Family)

A look back at Pico's original location in Bellaire. The signature Houston restaurant is now closing for good. (Photo by Photos Courtesy of Pico's and The RIchards Family)

A vintage photo of founding chef and owner of Pico's, Arnaldo Richards, shows this Houston restaurant's staying power. Now Pico's is shuttering for good. (Photo by Photos Courtesy of Pico's and The RIchards Family)

Arnaldo Richards and his family celebrated the relocation of PIco's 11 years ago to Kirby Drive at Richmond. Now, the restaurant is closing after more than 30 years. (Photo by Photos Courtesy of Pico's and The RIchards Family)

For more than 40 years, chef/owner Arnaldo Richards, third-generation restaurateur, has been cooking at his acclaimed Houston-based restaurant Pico’s, lauded for its focus on regional Mexican cuisine. However, sadly, Richards and his family say they now must shutter the restaurant they opened in 1984, ending an era in H-Town dining in many ways.

Pico’s was first located in Bellaire before relocating more than a decade ago to its current Kirby Drive location in Houston. Beloved by many, the end of September will mark the last meal served by the Richards family and their dedicated staff.

“This was not a decision made lightly,” Richards says. “We’ve weathered many seasons over the past 44 years, but the current economic climate and changes in how people dine have made it impossible for us to continue operating in the way our guests have come to know and love.”

The effects of last year’s Hurricane Beryl took a significant toll on the 10,000 square-foot restaurant, compounded by recent tariff increases and the rising costs these taxes have imposed on the American business community and its consumers. This difficult decision also comes amid shifting consumer behaviors that have significantly impacted the restaurant industry as a whole. Known for being one of the pioneers of authentic Mexican cuisine in Houston — not to mention bringing the famous shaker margarita to the city — this is not an easy goodbye.

The Richards Family posted a heartfelt notethanking their loyal customers and long-tenured staff:

Dear Friends and Customers,

After 44 wonderful years of serving this community, we have made the difficult decision to close our restaurant. We are incredibly grateful for the privilege and opportunity to have shared our passion for food and hospitality with you.

We are proud of what we’ve accomplished and so thankful for the relationships we’ve built. We will truly miss our daily interactions, the laughter, and all the memories we’ve shared.

Thank you for your loyalty and support throughout the years. It is what allowed me to live out my dream. I’ll always be grateful for that and for the family we’ve built together.

We will remain open for a few more weeks and in the coming weeks we will announce our final closing day. In the meantime, we will be hosting a series of farewell dinners (dates to be announced) to celebrate our time together. We hope that you can join us to share the many memories that we have shared for so many years.

Thank you again for being a part of our journey. We will always treasure the memories we’ve made together and will miss you dearly.

Sincerely,

The Richards Family and our loyal staff

Picos, located at 3601 Kirby Drive, will continue to be open Sundays through Thursdays from 8 am to 9 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 am to 10 pm, until its closing in September (final date to be announced). For more information, go here.