Plano’s 17 Best Restaurants — A Guide to the Suburb’s Extraordinary Dining Scene
Perfect Pizza, Barbecue, Cuban Sandwiches, Spanish Tapas and MoreBY Megan Ziots
Growing up near Plano, I was unaware of how spoiled I was when it came to the suburb’s dining scene. An avid patron of historic downtown Plano as a high-schooler (I was a regular at 1418 Coffee House) and now of Legacy West (a speedy drive up North Dallas Tollway), I’ve grown to appreciate the area as I’ve gotten older.
Plano is shamefully underrated when it comes to great North Texas dining, so we’ve rounded up Plano’s best restaurants that showcase just how good this small food city really is.
Opened in Granite Park in 2020, this American restaurant comes from Frisco’s EG Steak owners David Jeiel and Alex Nunes. Bavette Grill features a patio with a hydroponic garden where 36 organic herbs and vegetables are grown as “patio-to-plate” ingredients. Featured dishes include a 50-day wet-aged short rib steak, chili glazed chicken, a Butcher Burger, and salmon cakes, while the full bar serves craft ’80s-inspired cocktails.
This San Antonio-based Brazilian steakhouse opened its doors in The Shops at Legacy in Plano in 2021. It specializes in authentic, rodizio-style dining and focuses on premium cuts of meats including lamb, beef, pork, and chicken. A salad bar and full-service bar, as well as outdoor patio are highlights of the spot. Plus, it’s all you can eat for dinner for $64.95 for adults and $32.95 for kids ages seven to 11.
Bulla Gastrobar
Plano
6007 Legacy Drive, Suite 180
Plano, TX 75024 | Map
A Spanish restaurant, Bulla Gastrobar has tons of space indoors and on the outdoor patio for family and friends to share tapas and paellas. From cured meats to cheeses to flatbreads and patatas bravas, the restaurant offers options for everyone. You can pair with a bottle of wine or sangria, and happy hour is every day from 4 pm to 7 pm.
CraftWay Kitchen
Multiple Locations
5809 Preston Road, Suite 578
Plano, TX 75093 | Map
Situated at Plano’s LakeSide Market, this American craft kitchen has been serving great bites and cocktails since 2019. It’s known for its candied bacon, French onion soup, crab stuffed mushroom, sandwiches, and beef and fish entrees. Pair with a cocktail like the frozen Old Fashioned or local draft beer. There’s now a second outpost in Frisco.
Densetsu
Plano
4152 Spring Creek Parkway, Suite 176
Plano, TX 75024 | Map
Known for their ahi towers and sushi rolls, this Japanese hotspot is open for lunch and dinner in Plano. The Superman Burrito is also a favorite with tuna, salmon, crabmeat, and avocado wrapped in soy paper. The Red Mountain roll is another stunner with spicy tuna on top of a California roll wrapped with salmon. There’s also a small outdoor patio for al fresco dining.
A modern Japanese bistro in downtown Plano, EBESU offers some of the best sushi in the area. Opened in 2019, the spot is popular for its grilled ingredients cooked on a high grade Japanese Binchotan, sushi, and sashimi. Executive Chef Koji “Tsukasa” Yoshida was even one of 20 semifinalists for the 2022 James Beard Awards.
Located at Legacy West, Haywire is an American restaurant from the same minds behind The Ranch at Las Colinas. Serving dishes like Wagyu Tomahawk Ribeye, blackened gulf striped bass, and chicken fried steak, this Plano spot is a must-try for its Texas cuisine. Boasting three floors of dining space, the rooftop patio also features an Airstream for private dining. A few years ago, it expanded to a second outpost in Dallas.
Jörg’s Cafe Vienna
Plano
1037 E. 15th Street
Plano, TX 75074 | Map
Since 2002, chef Jörg Fercher has been cooking up authentic Austrian food in historic downtown Plano. An artist turned chef, Fercher combines cuisine with artistry for his classic dishes like schnitzel and bratwursts. The beer garden also offers Austrian and German brews to pair with your meal.
The Latin Pig Cuban Restaurant
Multiple Locations
3131 Custer Road, Suite 165
Plano, TX 75075 | Map
The Latin Pig Cuban Restaurant has long been a staple in the Plano dining scene. A family-owned and operated spot, the restaurant serves cuban sandwiches, beef, pork, goat, and chicken dishes, and authentic drinks like Malta, Iron Beer, and agua de coco.
Lockhart Smokehouse
Multiple Locations
1026 East 15th Street
Plano, TX 75074 | Map
This Plano barbecue joint serves some of the best Central Texas-style meats in the city, as well as in Dallas’ Bishop Arts and Arlington. Brisket, pork, chicken, turkey, and sausages are the real deal here. Pair with a side of deviled eggs, slaw, or baked beans and a draft beer. Happy hour specials are available from Monday through Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm and include $3 domestic bottles, $4 imports, and $1 off of well liquors and wine.
Mexican Sugar
Multiple Locations
7501 Lone Star Drive, Suite B150
Plano, TX 75024 | Map
Now in Las Colinas and Uptown Dallas, this Mexican restaurant originated at Plano’s Shops at Legacy. It’s popular for its margarita flights, fajitas, tacos, and enchiladas. The spot is also open for brunch on weekends, serving mimosas, Cajeta French toast, breakfast tacos, and chilaquiles.
One of our favorite French restaurants in Dallas, Rise recently expanded once again. Opened in 2008 by Hedda Gioia Dowd, this intimate spot (which is also a favorite of former First Lady Laura Bush and host to Martha Stewart last summer) in Inwood Village is known for its savory and sweet soufflé options. Don’t miss the marshmallow soup — the bistro’s signature tomato soup with goat cheese.
A self-proclaimed “winemaker’s restaurant,” this New American food spot is a favorite in Plano for is sustainable tap system with 60 wines, fresh meat and cheese boards, pizzas, pastas, steaks, and seafood. It also offers a great brunch on the weekends (from 10 am to 3 pm) with bites like maple banana French toast, a cabernet brunch burger, and Tuscan eggs Benedict.
Opened in 2021 by chef Brian Luscher (formerly of shuttered The Grape), this casual seafood restaurant is located at Granite Park in Plano. A coastal cantina inspired by the boardwalks of Southern California, this 33 Restaurant Group spot features elaborate tropical cocktails and delicious bites. A favorite dish is the Baja beer-battered fish tacos.
Opened in 2024 at Legacy West, this new Japanese restaurant is a spinoff of Hai Hospitality Groups’ Uchi. From Chef Tyson Cole, the menu of the Plano outpost features omakase, nigiri, sashimi, and makimono. It also serves several dishes hearth-grilled over locally sourced post oak. Dishes include A5 NY Strip, oysters, lobster, whole Branzino, and more.
Urban Crust
Plano
1006 E. 15th Street
Plano, TX 75074 | Map
This wood-fired Italian pizza restaurant offers some of the best pies and rooftop views of historic downtown Plano. You can never go wrong with a blood orange Paloma, Heart of Plano salad, Shea’s Eastside or Urban Amore pizza. For dessert, don’t miss a house baked pie or tiramisu.
Whiskey Cake
Plano
3601 Dallas Parkway
Plano, TX 75093 | Map
The Plano outpost of Whiskey Cake is a popular spot for cocktails, steak, sandwiches, and celebrations with their namesake dessert. The American restaurant also offers a great social hour from Monday through Friday from 3 pm to 6 pm including $5 draft beers, $7 glasses of house wine, and $7 cocktails — including the Create Your Own Martini.