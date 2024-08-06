Restaurants / Lists

Plano’s 17 Best Restaurants — A Guide to the Suburb’s Extraordinary Dining Scene

Perfect Pizza, Barbecue, Cuban Sandwiches, Spanish Tapas and More

BY
Urban Crust Plano

Urban Crust has some of the best rooftop views in downtown Plano. (Courtesy of Urban Crust)

Growing up near Plano, I was unaware of how spoiled I was when it came to the suburb’s dining scene. An avid patron of historic downtown Plano as a high-schooler (I was a regular at 1418 Coffee House) and now of Legacy West (a speedy drive up North Dallas Tollway), I’ve grown to appreciate the area as I’ve gotten older.

Plano is shamefully underrated when it comes to great North Texas dining, so we’ve rounded up Plano’s best restaurants that showcase just how good this small food city really is.

 

Bavette Grill

Plano

8100 Dallas Parkway, Suite 115
Plano, TX 75024  |  Map

 

Website

Bavette Grill

Opened in 2020, Bavette Grill is a neighborhood bistro in Plano. (Courtesy)

Opened in Granite Park in 2020, this American restaurant comes from Frisco’s EG Steak owners David Jeiel and Alex Nunes. Bavette Grill features a patio with a hydroponic garden where 36 organic herbs and vegetables are grown as “patio-to-plate” ingredients. Featured dishes include a 50-day wet-aged short rib steak, chili glazed chicken, a Butcher Burger, and salmon cakes, while the full bar serves craft ’80s-inspired cocktails.

Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse

Plano

5741 Legacy Drive, Suite 100
Plano, TX 75024  |  Map

 

Website

Brasao Plano

Enjoy fresh cuts of meat at Brasao Brazilian Steakhouse. (Courtesy)

This San Antonio-based Brazilian steakhouse opened its doors in The Shops at Legacy in Plano in 2021. It specializes in authentic, rodizio-style dining and focuses on premium cuts of meats including lamb, beef, pork, and chicken. A salad bar and full-service bar, as well as outdoor patio are highlights of the spot. Plus, it’s all you can eat for dinner for $64.95 for adults and $32.95 for kids ages seven to 11.

Bulla Gastrobar

Plano

6007 Legacy Drive, Suite 180
Plano, TX 75024  |  Map

 

972-805-4590

Website

Bulla Gastrobar

At Plano's Legacy West, Bulla Gastrobar serves Spanish tapas, paella, and more. (Courtesy)

A Spanish restaurant, Bulla Gastrobar has tons of space indoors and on the outdoor patio for family and friends to share tapas and paellas. From cured meats to cheeses to flatbreads and patatas bravas, the restaurant offers options for everyone. You can pair with a bottle of wine or sangria, and happy hour is every day from 4 pm to 7 pm.

CraftWay Kitchen

Multiple Locations

5809 Preston Road, Suite 578
Plano, TX 75093  |  Map

 

972-403-0555

Website

CraftWay Kitchen

CraftWay Kitchen is new to Plano's dining scene. (Courtesy)

Situated at Plano’s LakeSide Market, this American craft kitchen has been serving great bites and cocktails since 2019. It’s known for its candied bacon, French onion soup, crab stuffed mushroom, sandwiches, and beef and fish entrees. Pair with a cocktail like the frozen Old Fashioned or local draft beer. There’s now a second outpost in Frisco.

Densetsu

Plano

4152 Spring Creek Parkway, Suite 176
Plano, TX 75024  |  Map

 

972-964-7874

Website

Densetsu Plano

Plano's Densetsu is popular Japenese restaurant. They're known for their ahi towers and sushi rolls. (Courtesy)

Known for their ahi towers and sushi rolls, this Japanese hotspot is open for lunch and dinner in Plano. The Superman Burrito is also a favorite with tuna, salmon, crabmeat, and avocado wrapped in soy paper. The Red Mountain roll is another stunner with spicy tuna on top of a California roll wrapped with salmon. There’s also a small outdoor patio for al fresco dining.

EBESU Robata & Sushi

Plano

1007 E. 15th Street
Plano , TX 75074  |  Map

 

Website

Ebesu plano

EBESU is a popular sushi spot in downtown Plano. (Courtesy of EBESU)

A modern Japanese bistro in downtown Plano, EBESU offers some of the best sushi in the area. Opened in 2019, the spot is popular for its grilled ingredients cooked on a high grade Japanese Binchotan, sushi, and sashimi. Executive Chef Koji “Tsukasa” Yoshida was even one of 20 semifinalists for the 2022 James Beard Awards.

Haywire

Multiple Locations

5901 Winthrop Street, Suite 110
Plano, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Haywire Plano

Situated at Legacy West, Haywire is a great spot for patio dining or curbside pickup. (Courtesy)

Located at Legacy West, Haywire is an American restaurant from the same minds behind The Ranch at Las Colinas. Serving dishes like Wagyu Tomahawk Ribeye, blackened gulf striped bass, and chicken fried steak, this Plano spot is a must-try for its Texas cuisine. Boasting three floors of dining space, the rooftop patio also features an Airstream for private dining. A few years ago, it expanded to a second outpost in Dallas.

Jörg’s Cafe Vienna

Plano

1037 E. 15th Street
Plano, TX 75074  |  Map

 

972-509-5966

Website

Jörg’s Cafe Vienna Plano

In Historic Downtown Plano, Jörg's Cafe Vienna has been cooking up authentic Austrian food since 2002. (Courtesy)

Since 2002, chef Jörg Fercher has been cooking up authentic Austrian food in historic downtown Plano. An artist turned chef, Fercher combines cuisine with artistry for his classic dishes like schnitzel and bratwursts. The beer garden also offers Austrian and German brews to pair with your meal.

The Latin Pig Cuban Restaurant

Multiple Locations

3131 Custer Road, Suite 165
Plano, TX 75075  |  Map

 

972-985-9760

Website

The Latin Pig Plano

The Latin Pig is known for their authentic Cuban food in Plano. (Courtesy)

The Latin Pig Cuban Restaurant has long been a staple in the Plano dining scene. A family-owned and operated spot, the restaurant serves cuban sandwiches, beef, pork, goat, and chicken dishes, and authentic drinks like Malta, Iron Beer, and agua de coco.

Lockhart Smokehouse

Multiple Locations

1026 East 15th Street
Plano, TX 75074  |  Map

 

972-516-8900

Website

Lockhart Smokehouse

Lockhart Smokehouse is a go-to spot for barbecue in Plano. (Courtesy)

This Plano barbecue joint serves some of the best Central Texas-style meats in the city, as well as in Dallas’ Bishop Arts and Arlington. Brisket, pork, chicken, turkey, and sausages are the real deal here. Pair with a side of deviled eggs, slaw, or baked beans and a draft beer. Happy hour specials are available from Monday through Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm and include $3 domestic bottles, $4 imports, and $1 off of well liquors and wine.

Mexican Sugar

Multiple Locations

7501 Lone Star Drive, Suite B150
Plano, TX 75024  |  Map

 

972-943-0984

Website

Mexican Sugar

Don't miss the margarita flight at Mexican Sugar. (Courtesy)

Now in Las Colinas and Uptown Dallas, this Mexican restaurant originated at Plano’s Shops at Legacy. It’s popular for its margarita flights, fajitas, tacos, and enchiladas. The spot is also open for brunch on weekends, serving mimosas, Cajeta French toast, breakfast tacos, and chilaquiles.

Rise Soufflé Plano

Plano

2444 Preston Road, Suite 100
Plano, TX 75093  |  Map

 

Website

Rise Souffle Plano

Rise Souffle expanded to Plano in 2024. (Courtesy)

One of our favorite French restaurants in Dallas, Rise recently expanded once again. Opened in 2008 by Hedda Gioia Dowd, this intimate spot (which is also a favorite of former First Lady Laura Bush and host to Martha Stewart last summer) in Inwood Village is known for its savory and sweet soufflé options. Don’t miss the marshmallow soup — the bistro’s signature tomato soup with goat cheese.

Sixty Vines – Plano

Plano

3701 Dallas Parkway
Plano, TX 75093  |  Map

 

Website

Sixty Vines Plano

In Plano, Sixty Vines is a favorite for its expansive wine menu on tap, pizzas, and pastas. (Courtesy)

A self-proclaimed “winemaker’s restaurant,” this New American food spot is a favorite in Plano for is sustainable tap system with 60 wines, fresh meat and cheese boards, pizzas, pastas, steaks, and seafood. It also offers a great brunch on the weekends (from 10 am to 3 pm) with bites like maple banana French toast, a cabernet brunch burger, and Tuscan eggs Benedict.

Suburban Yacht Club

Plano

5872 TX-121, Suite 104
Plano, TX 75024  |  Map

 

Website

Suburban Yacht Club

At Suburban Yacht Club in Plano, chef Brian Luscher is emitting SoCal vibes. (Courtesy)

Opened in 2021 by chef Brian Luscher (formerly of shuttered The Grape), this casual seafood restaurant is located at Granite Park in Plano. A coastal cantina inspired by the boardwalks of Southern California, this 33 Restaurant Group spot features elaborate tropical cocktails and delicious bites. A favorite dish is the Baja beer-battered fish tacos.

Uchiko

Plano

7801 Windrose Avenue, Suite H 150
Plano, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Uchiko Plano

Uchiko is a spinoff of Dallas' Uchi. (Courtesy)

Opened in 2024 at Legacy West, this new Japanese restaurant is a spinoff of Hai Hospitality Groups’ Uchi. From Chef Tyson Cole, the menu of the Plano outpost features omakase, nigiri, sashimi, and makimono. It also serves several dishes hearth-grilled over locally sourced post oak. Dishes include A5 NY Strip, oysters, lobster, whole Branzino, and more.

Urban Crust

Plano

1006 E. 15th Street
Plano, TX 75074  |  Map

 

972-509-1400

Website

Urban Crust Plano

Urban Crust has some of the best rooftop views in downtown Plano. (Courtesy of Urban Crust)

This wood-fired Italian pizza restaurant offers some of the best pies and rooftop views of historic downtown Plano. You can never go wrong with a blood orange Paloma, Heart of Plano salad, Shea’s Eastside or Urban Amore pizza. For dessert, don’t miss a house baked pie or tiramisu.

Whiskey Cake

Plano

3601 Dallas Parkway
Plano, TX 75093  |  Map

 

972-993-2253

Website

Whiskey Cake – stunning toffee cake

Whiskey Cake is known for its scratch kitchen, vast whiskey list and this stunning toffee cake.

The Plano outpost of Whiskey Cake is a popular spot for cocktails, steak, sandwiches, and celebrations with their namesake dessert. The American restaurant also offers a great social hour from Monday through Friday from 3 pm to 6 pm including $5 draft beers, $7 glasses of house wine, and $7 cocktails — including the Create Your Own Martini.

Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Highland Park Village Launches Its Spring 2024 Lookbook Featuring Ready-To-Wear Fashions and Accessories
Highland Park Village Launches Its Spring 2024 Lookbook Featuring Ready-To-Wear Fashions and Accessories
read full series
The Residences at The Allen
Hotel-Inspired Living
LEARN MORE

Curated Collection

Swipe
4206 Woodfin Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Woodfin Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,450,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
4206 Woodfin Drive
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard 2C
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard 2C
Dallas, TX

$2,700,000 Learn More about this property
Sue Krider
This property is listed by: Sue Krider (214) 673-6933 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard 2C
838 McBroom Street
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

838 McBroom Street
Dallas, TX

$939,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
838 McBroom Street
3844 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3844 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3844 Greenbrier Drive
8515 Santa Clara Drive
Forest Hills
FOR SALE

8515 Santa Clara Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
8515 Santa Clara Drive
4021 Glenwick Lane
University Park
FOR SALE

4021 Glenwick Lane
Dallas, TX

$8,995,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4021 Glenwick Lane
4635 Westside Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4635 Westside Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,595,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4635 Westside Drive
3800 Miramar Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3800 Miramar Avenue
Dallas, TX

$15,950,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3800 Miramar Avenue
3132 Purdue Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3132 Purdue Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,599,999 Learn More about this property
Ashley Rasmussen
This property is listed by: Ashley Rasmussen (214) 704-4428 Email Realtor
3132 Purdue Avenue
5115 Walnut Hill Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5115 Walnut Hill Lane
Dallas, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5115 Walnut Hill Lane
3110 Thomas Avenue 113
Uptown
FOR SALE

3110 Thomas Avenue 113
Dallas, TX

$664,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
3110 Thomas Avenue 113
3856 Dunhaven Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

3856 Dunhaven Road
Dallas, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3856 Dunhaven Road
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X