Plano’s 17 Best Restaurants — A Guide to the Suburb’s Extraordinary Dining Scene

Urban Crust has some of the best rooftop views in downtown Plano. (Courtesy of Urban Crust)

Growing up near Plano, I was unaware of how spoiled I was when it came to the suburb’s dining scene. An avid patron of historic downtown Plano as a high-schooler (I was a regular at 1418 Coffee House) and now of Legacy West (a speedy drive up North Dallas Tollway), I’ve grown to appreciate the area as I’ve gotten older.

Plano is shamefully underrated when it comes to great North Texas dining, so we’ve rounded up Plano’s best restaurants that showcase just how good this small food city really is.