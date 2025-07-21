Polanco7
Polanco4
Polanco3
Polanco1
01
04

Downtown Fort Worth views meet Mexican opulence at Polanco. (Courtesy)

02
04

Smaller seating sections are placed in between aesthetic concrete walls. (Courtesy)

03
04

Whether you dine in the dark or at lunchtime, Polanco's large windows bring in a gorgeous city view. (Courtesy)

04
04

Everywhere you turn is a photo op at Polanco. (Courtesy)

Polanco7
Polanco4
Polanco3
Polanco1
Restaurants / Openings

Fort Worth’s Chicest New Restaurant Is a Homage to An Upscale Mexico City Neighborhood

Polanco Wows with Impressive Cocktails, Elevated Mexican Cuisine, and a Stunning Atmosphere

BY // 07.21.25
Downtown Fort Worth views meet Mexican opulence at Polanco. (Courtesy)
Smaller seating sections are placed in between aesthetic concrete walls. (Courtesy)
Whether you dine in the dark or at lunchtime, Polanco's large windows bring in a gorgeous city view. (Courtesy)
Everywhere you turn is a photo op at Polanco. (Courtesy)
1
4

Downtown Fort Worth views meet Mexican opulence at Polanco. (Courtesy)

2
4

Smaller seating sections are placed in between aesthetic concrete walls. (Courtesy)

3
4

Whether you dine in the dark or at lunchtime, Polanco's large windows bring in a gorgeous city view. (Courtesy)

4
4

Everywhere you turn is a photo op at Polanco. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth’s newest chic restaurant, Polanco, recently opened in downtown, giving Fort Worthians a taste of Mexico City with an upscale aesthetic.

Floor-to-ceiling windows bring in downtown views at the new spot, while modern chandeliers and light fixtures dangle over tables complete with leather chairs and fine stemware. Photo ops are all around, from the smaller tables set amid concrete pillars to a hanging chair set against lush greenery and a pink tufted chair with the glowing “Polanco” sign behind it. In all honesty, though, you’ll be spending more time taking photos of the signature cocktails and dishes, which bring a contemporary twist to authentic Mexican flavors.

In Mexico City, the Polanco colonia is known for its affluence, with luxury brands lining Avenida Presidente Masaryk, Spanish Colonial Revival mansions tucked amid leafy side streets, and upscale restaurants and cocktail bars that cater to gastronomes.

Polanco3
Whether you dine in the dark or at lunchtime, Polanco’s large windows bring in a gorgeous city view. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth’s Polanco, owned by Azteca Concepts, aims to give diners a taste of this atmosphere with Mexican hospitality, memorable cocktails, and divine dishes.

The La Catrina margarita is served in a skull-shaped glass and finished off with dry ice for a smoky presentation, and the Polanco, mixed with watermelon liqueur and jalapeno syrup, is nestled inside a bowl shaped like a dog, complete with gold sunglasses. Not everything comes with such an extravagant delivery, though. The María Félix, Ketel One grapefruit vodka, Giffard lychee liqueur, grapefruit juice, and rose syrup, is served in a martini glass with an orchid blossom. The carajillo is a post-dinner must, as the Mexican version of an espresso martini is finished with a Mexican peanut candy rim.

Ricardo Alcala, Polanco’s general manager, tells PaperCity that so far, the bestselling cocktails are the Polanco margarita, the Monumental margarita with coconut cointreau, and the Oaxaca Fashion, a Mexican spin on an Old Fashioned with mezcal and mole bitters.

For main courses, Alcala says that guests are loving the Torre Reforma (sea bass, octopus, cucumber, avocado, boba, potato, and a special sauce), the Aguachile Carnívoro (beef filet, avocado, radish, arugula, truffle oil, and special sauce), and the Bróccoli Pistache, which is broccoli topped with parmesan cheese toasted pistachio, and roma dressing. For mains, the Filete Castelar (a tenderloin filet with mashed potato, grilled onions) and the Róbalo Aztlán, which features sea bass, are fan favorites.

Polanco
The Chicharrón Azteca at Polanco features grilled octopus with avocado mash, macha sauce, citrus, and fresh toppings. (Photo by Edward Brown)

The Arrachera Antara is also a surefire win. Skirt steak is served with grilled onions, a blistered pepper sauce, guacamole, and beans for a traditional Mexican dish that’s great for sharing. There’s also a variety of taco options, including classic pastor and beef sirloin, while adventurous eaters can reach for tacos de octopus, sea bass, and salmon. There’s an entire seafood section of the menu, where you’ll find chicharrón Azteca —octopus served with mashed avocados, citrus sauce, arugula, radishes, serrano peppers, and onions — and Callo Soumaya: scallops with white rice, peppers, and asparagus.

Desserts are also inventive, including the Mamá María, which is a stunner complete with vanilla ice cream, María cookies, burnt milk caramel, pistachios, almonds, and a toasted marshmallow topper that is torched tableside. Pan de elote (a sweet, Mexican corn cake) is simple yet satisfactory, and the chocolate tibio is the chocoholic’s dream, with dark chocolate cake, chocolate fudge, chocolate sauce, pistachio powder, and chocolate snow.

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” Alcala says. “It’s been exciting to see how well the concept is resonating so early on, and we’re really looking forward to what’s ahead as we continue to grow and connect with the community.”

A business casual dress code is required for Polanco. Reservations are available here.

Valet is complimentary, and a nightclub on the first floor is in the works, so watch for updates.

JADEWATERS RESORT
POOL COMPLEX
OPEN DAILY
Hilton Anatole Dallas
BOOK NOW >
WWW.HILTONANATOLE.COM

Featured Properties

Swipe
2110 Tangley Street
Southside Place
FOR SALE

2110 Tangley Street
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Shayna Andrews
This property is listed by: Shayna Andrews (713) 367-8906 Email Realtor
2110 Tangley Street
5440 Huckleberry Lane
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5440 Huckleberry Lane
Houston, TX

$3,650,000 Learn More about this property
Shayna Andrews
This property is listed by: Shayna Andrews (713) 367-8906 Email Realtor
5440 Huckleberry Lane
1035 Waverly Street #B
Heights
FOR SALE

1035 Waverly Street #B
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Callaway Sulma
This property is listed by: Sarah Callaway Sulma (713) 299-9888 Email Realtor
1035 Waverly Street #B
3502 Underwood Street
Open House
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/27 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

3502 Underwood Street
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda B. Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda B. Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
3502 Underwood Street
183 Timber Mill Street
Open House
The Woodlands | Grogan’s Mill
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/27 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

183 Timber Mill Street
The Woodlands, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Charlotte Blocker
This property is listed by: Charlotte Blocker (713) 252-6380 Email Realtor
183 Timber Mill Street
695 Rocky River Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

695 Rocky River Road
Houston, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Ruthie Newberry Porterfield
This property is listed by: Ruthie Newberry Porterfield (713) 558-3247 Email Realtor
695 Rocky River Road
3926 Oberlin Street
Open House
West University
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/27 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

3926 Oberlin Street
West University Place, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Rhett Ross
This property is listed by: Rhett Ross (832) 483-0756 Email Realtor
3926 Oberlin Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X