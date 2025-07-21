Fort Worth’s Chicest New Restaurant Is a Homage to An Upscale Mexico City Neighborhood

Whether you dine in the dark or at lunchtime, Polanco's large windows bring in a gorgeous city view. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth’s newest chic restaurant, Polanco, recently opened in downtown, giving Fort Worthians a taste of Mexico City with an upscale aesthetic.

Floor-to-ceiling windows bring in downtown views at the new spot, while modern chandeliers and light fixtures dangle over tables complete with leather chairs and fine stemware. Photo ops are all around, from the smaller tables set amid concrete pillars to a hanging chair set against lush greenery and a pink tufted chair with the glowing “Polanco” sign behind it. In all honesty, though, you’ll be spending more time taking photos of the signature cocktails and dishes, which bring a contemporary twist to authentic Mexican flavors.

In Mexico City, the Polanco colonia is known for its affluence, with luxury brands lining Avenida Presidente Masaryk, Spanish Colonial Revival mansions tucked amid leafy side streets, and upscale restaurants and cocktail bars that cater to gastronomes.

Fort Worth’s Polanco, owned by Azteca Concepts, aims to give diners a taste of this atmosphere with Mexican hospitality, memorable cocktails, and divine dishes.

The La Catrina margarita is served in a skull-shaped glass and finished off with dry ice for a smoky presentation, and the Polanco, mixed with watermelon liqueur and jalapeno syrup, is nestled inside a bowl shaped like a dog, complete with gold sunglasses. Not everything comes with such an extravagant delivery, though. The María Félix, Ketel One grapefruit vodka, Giffard lychee liqueur, grapefruit juice, and rose syrup, is served in a martini glass with an orchid blossom. The carajillo is a post-dinner must, as the Mexican version of an espresso martini is finished with a Mexican peanut candy rim.

Ricardo Alcala, Polanco’s general manager, tells PaperCity that so far, the bestselling cocktails are the Polanco margarita, the Monumental margarita with coconut cointreau, and the Oaxaca Fashion, a Mexican spin on an Old Fashioned with mezcal and mole bitters.

For main courses, Alcala says that guests are loving the Torre Reforma (sea bass, octopus, cucumber, avocado, boba, potato, and a special sauce), the Aguachile Carnívoro (beef filet, avocado, radish, arugula, truffle oil, and special sauce), and the Bróccoli Pistache, which is broccoli topped with parmesan cheese toasted pistachio, and roma dressing. For mains, the Filete Castelar (a tenderloin filet with mashed potato, grilled onions) and the Róbalo Aztlán, which features sea bass, are fan favorites.

The Arrachera Antara is also a surefire win. Skirt steak is served with grilled onions, a blistered pepper sauce, guacamole, and beans for a traditional Mexican dish that’s great for sharing. There’s also a variety of taco options, including classic pastor and beef sirloin, while adventurous eaters can reach for tacos de octopus, sea bass, and salmon. There’s an entire seafood section of the menu, where you’ll find chicharrón Azteca —octopus served with mashed avocados, citrus sauce, arugula, radishes, serrano peppers, and onions — and Callo Soumaya: scallops with white rice, peppers, and asparagus.

Desserts are also inventive, including the Mamá María, which is a stunner complete with vanilla ice cream, María cookies, burnt milk caramel, pistachios, almonds, and a toasted marshmallow topper that is torched tableside. Pan de elote (a sweet, Mexican corn cake) is simple yet satisfactory, and the chocolate tibio is the chocoholic’s dream, with dark chocolate cake, chocolate fudge, chocolate sauce, pistachio powder, and chocolate snow.

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” Alcala says. “It’s been exciting to see how well the concept is resonating so early on, and we’re really looking forward to what’s ahead as we continue to grow and connect with the community.”

A business casual dress code is required for Polanco. Reservations are available here.

Valet is complimentary, and a nightclub on the first floor is in the works, so watch for updates.