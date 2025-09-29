Prince Street Pizza; PC_ Jeremy Jacobowitz
Prince St. Pizza Dallas
Prince St. Pizza Dallas
Prince St. Pizza Dallas
Prince St. Pizza Dallas
01
05

NYC-based Prince St. Pizza opens its first Texas outpost in Dallas. (Photo by Jeremy Jacobowitz)

02
05

Prince St. Pizza is known for its "Silician 'SoHo' Squares and original Neapolitan pies with a New York City slice shop experience. (Photo by Ira Edelman)

03
05

The Naughty Pie at Prince St. Pizza is a favorite with spicy vodka sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, hot honey, and pepperoni. (Courtesy)

04
05

Neapolitan pizzas at Prince St. Pizza include a pesto Green Machine, smoked mozzarella Oakey Smokey, and vodka sauce-based Boozey Broome. (Photo by Ira Edelman)

05
05

Pizza is available by the slice or whole pie at Prince St. Pizza. (Courtesy)

Prince Street Pizza; PC_ Jeremy Jacobowitz
Prince St. Pizza Dallas
Prince St. Pizza Dallas
Prince St. Pizza Dallas
Prince St. Pizza Dallas
Restaurants / Openings

Cult-Favorite New York City Pizza Joint Opens Its First Texas Outpost in Dallas

Prince St. Pizza Debuts on Henderson Avenue This Fall

BY //
NYC-based Prince St. Pizza opens its first Texas outpost in Dallas. (Photo by Jeremy Jacobowitz)
Prince St. Pizza is known for its "Silician 'SoHo' Squares and original Neapolitan pies with a New York City slice shop experience. (Photo by Ira Edelman)
The Naughty Pie at Prince St. Pizza is a favorite with spicy vodka sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, hot honey, and pepperoni. (Courtesy)
Neapolitan pizzas at Prince St. Pizza include a pesto Green Machine, smoked mozzarella Oakey Smokey, and vodka sauce-based Boozey Broome. (Photo by Ira Edelman)
Pizza is available by the slice or whole pie at Prince St. Pizza. (Courtesy)
1
5

NYC-based Prince St. Pizza opens its first Texas outpost in Dallas. (Photo by Jeremy Jacobowitz)

2
5

Prince St. Pizza is known for its "Silician 'SoHo' Squares and original Neapolitan pies with a New York City slice shop experience. (Photo by Ira Edelman)

3
5

The Naughty Pie at Prince St. Pizza is a favorite with spicy vodka sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, hot honey, and pepperoni. (Courtesy)

4
5

Neapolitan pizzas at Prince St. Pizza include a pesto Green Machine, smoked mozzarella Oakey Smokey, and vodka sauce-based Boozey Broome. (Photo by Ira Edelman)

5
5

Pizza is available by the slice or whole pie at Prince St. Pizza. (Courtesy)

A cult-favorite pizza restaurant from New York City is headed to Dallas. Prince St. Pizza will debut in the former Fireside Pies space at 2820 N. Henderson Avenue this October. Opened in 2012 in NYC, the “slice joint” has since expanded to Miami, California, and Dallas will be its first foray into Texas.

“We did a pop-up in Dallas a couple of years ago and the response was incredible,” CEO of Prince St. Pizza Lawrence Longo tells PaperCity. “People really connected with the brand and the product, and it showed us that Dallas is a market that’s truly hungry for great pizza. Since then, we’ve known it was a city we wanted to be in. When our realtor brought us the Henderson Avenue opportunity, it felt like the perfect fit and the right timing to make it happen.”

Born out of founder Frank Morano’s vision to serve his neighborhood in New York with high-quality pizza rooted in his family’s recipes, Prince St. “started as a way to bring authentic, homemade flavors to the community, and over time it grew into something much bigger — a brand that people connect with not just for the food, but also for the story and tradition behind it,” Longo says.

Prince St. Pizza Dallas
The Naughty Pie at Prince St. Pizza is a favorite with spicy vodka sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, hot honey, and pepperoni. (Courtesy)

Now, Prince St. has exploded across the country to around 20 locations. The restaurant is known for its “Silician ‘SoHo’ Squares and original Neapolitan pies with a New York City slice shop experience,” its website states. Pizzas are available by the slice and as whole pies. Interestingly, they say they use a water filtration process that replicates the water used in New York.

Guests can expect Prince St. favorites on the Dallas menu, including the Spicy Spring with fra diavolo sauce, thick-cut pepperoni cups baked on a focaccia-like crust, and The Naughty (spicy vodka sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, hot honey, pepperoni). For the thick, crispy, and fluffy crust pizzas, there’s also the Spicy Vodka, Meat Lovers, and more. A “Grandma style,” square pizza is another option in a smaller size.

For a thin, crispy-crust Neapolitan pie lover, there’s The Green Machine (nut-free pesto, ricotta, and black olives), The Boozey Broome (vodka sauce with prosciutto), The Oakey Smokey (with smoked mozzarella), and more. The remainder of the menu features Caesar and Italian chopped salads, smoked mozzarella sticks, and desserts.

Prince St. Pizza Dallas
Pizza is available by the slice or whole pie at Prince St. Pizza. (Courtesy)

Longo says that it’s the homemade sauces that set Prince St. Pizza apart.

“That’s our secret weapon. It’s what gives every slice that signature Prince St. flavor. We put a ton of care into our sauces, using top-quality ingredients and a few tricks we keep close to the chest.”

Prince St. Pizza Dallas is set to open in mid-October.

Special Series
Presented by The Woodlands

The Woodlands 50th Anniversary

The Father of Golf In The Woodlands — How Earl Higgins, an Accountant, Worked With Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus to Create an Unexpected Haven
The Father of Golf In The Woodlands — How Earl Higgins, an Accountant, Worked With Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus to Create an Unexpected Haven
A Land Where Nature Is Treasured — The Woodlands’ Early Start On Sustainability Continues 50 Years Later
A Land Where Nature Is Treasured — The Woodlands’ Early Start On Sustainability Continues 50 Years Later
The Woodlands Is Drawing National and International Attention as a Major Events Mecca — How This Transformation Took Root
The Woodlands Is Drawing National and International Attention as a Major Events Mecca — How This Transformation Took Root
How The Woodlands Grew Into an Economic Powerhouse — Creating a Place Where People Want to Be
How The Woodlands Grew Into an Economic Powerhouse — Creating a Place Where People Want to Be
Painting as a Community — The Woodlands’ Grand 50th Anniversary Mural Brings People Together to Create
Painting as a Community — The Woodlands’ Grand 50th Anniversary Mural Brings People Together to Create
This Is No Bedroom Community — The Woodlands’ Original Live, Work, Play & Pray Vision Only Grows Stronger 50 Years In
This Is No Bedroom Community — The Woodlands’ Original Live, Work, Play & Pray Vision Only Grows Stronger 50 Years In
read full series
Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
6331 Westchester
West University
FOR SALE

6331 Westchester
West University, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
6331 Westchester
504 E. 24th
Heights
FOR SALE

504 E. 24th
Houston, TX

$2,050,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
504 E. 24th
824 Wakeforest
Garden Oaks
FOR SALE

824 Wakeforest
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Sheila Crocker
This property is listed by: Sheila Crocker (713) 302-7765 Email Realtor
824 Wakeforest
13415 Jibstay Court
Laffite's Cove
FOR SALE

13415 Jibstay Court
Galveston, TX

$5,450,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
13415 Jibstay Court
2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
2120 Gostick
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2120 Gostick
HOUSTON, TX

$999,950 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
2120 Gostick
1531 Milford
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1531 Milford
HOUSTON, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1531 Milford
3301 Georgetown
West University
FOR SALE

3301 Georgetown
West University, TX

$5,180,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3301 Georgetown
1324 Bingle Rd.
Spring Valley Village
FOR SALE

1324 Bingle Rd.
Spring Valley Village, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
1324 Bingle Rd.
2701 Westheimer 8E
Regency House
FOR SALE

2701 Westheimer 8E
HOUSTON, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Karin Tennant
This property is listed by: Karin Tennant (713) 320-5557 Email Realtor
2701 Westheimer 8E
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X