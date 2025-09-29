Cult-Favorite New York City Pizza Joint Opens Its First Texas Outpost in Dallas

Pizza is available by the slice or whole pie at Prince St. Pizza. (Courtesy)

Prince St. Pizza is known for its "Silician 'SoHo' Squares and original Neapolitan pies with a New York City slice shop experience. (Photo by Ira Edelman)

A cult-favorite pizza restaurant from New York City is headed to Dallas. Prince St. Pizza will debut in the former Fireside Pies space at 2820 N. Henderson Avenue this October. Opened in 2012 in NYC, the “slice joint” has since expanded to Miami, California, and Dallas will be its first foray into Texas.

“We did a pop-up in Dallas a couple of years ago and the response was incredible,” CEO of Prince St. Pizza Lawrence Longo tells PaperCity. “People really connected with the brand and the product, and it showed us that Dallas is a market that’s truly hungry for great pizza. Since then, we’ve known it was a city we wanted to be in. When our realtor brought us the Henderson Avenue opportunity, it felt like the perfect fit and the right timing to make it happen.”

Born out of founder Frank Morano’s vision to serve his neighborhood in New York with high-quality pizza rooted in his family’s recipes, Prince St. “started as a way to bring authentic, homemade flavors to the community, and over time it grew into something much bigger — a brand that people connect with not just for the food, but also for the story and tradition behind it,” Longo says.

Now, Prince St. has exploded across the country to around 20 locations. The restaurant is known for its “Silician ‘SoHo’ Squares and original Neapolitan pies with a New York City slice shop experience,” its website states. Pizzas are available by the slice and as whole pies. Interestingly, they say they use a water filtration process that replicates the water used in New York.

Guests can expect Prince St. favorites on the Dallas menu, including the Spicy Spring with fra diavolo sauce, thick-cut pepperoni cups baked on a focaccia-like crust, and The Naughty (spicy vodka sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, hot honey, pepperoni). For the thick, crispy, and fluffy crust pizzas, there’s also the Spicy Vodka, Meat Lovers, and more. A “Grandma style,” square pizza is another option in a smaller size.

For a thin, crispy-crust Neapolitan pie lover, there’s The Green Machine (nut-free pesto, ricotta, and black olives), The Boozey Broome (vodka sauce with prosciutto), The Oakey Smokey (with smoked mozzarella), and more. The remainder of the menu features Caesar and Italian chopped salads, smoked mozzarella sticks, and desserts.

Longo says that it’s the homemade sauces that set Prince St. Pizza apart.

“That’s our secret weapon. It’s what gives every slice that signature Prince St. flavor. We put a ton of care into our sauces, using top-quality ingredients and a few tricks we keep close to the chest.”

Prince St. Pizza Dallas is set to open in mid-October.