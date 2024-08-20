Catherine Faulconer, Kim Martin, Queen Bee Osmia Vodka
Catherine Faulconer and Kim Martin founded Queen Bee Distillery to create an allergen-free, ultra-premium, prestigious vodka.

The perfect setting for Queen Bee Osmia Vodka, allergen-free, ultra-premium, luxe vodka, in the Tanglewood home of Kim Martin.

Kim Martin and Catherine Faulconer in the New Mexico distillery where Queen Bee Osmia Vodka is produced.

Kim Martin and Catherine Faulconer at work labeling and shrink wrapping boxes of their Queen Bee Osmia vodka.

Bottle design of the luxe Queen Bee Osmia Vodka is grand as the vodka itself.

A New York artist was tapped to create the stunning design of the Queen Bee Osmia Vodka bottle.

A visual salute to Queen Bee Osmia Vodka.

Restaurants / Bars

New Allergy-Friendly Vodka From Two Texas Women Entrepreneurs Makes Drinks Organic — Meet Queen Bee and Its Hive of Female Workers

From Tyler, Texas to Tanglewood

BY // 08.20.24
Catherine Faulconer and Kim Martin founded Queen Bee Distillery to create an allergen-free, ultra-premium, prestigious vodka.
Cocktails at 10:30 am? When you’re having a meet-up with founders of Queen Bee, a new allergen-free vodka, how can you possibly say no to their offer of a taste? So it was that well before noon, I joined the duo in sampling a Southern Belle cocktail, which is concocted around Queen Bee Osmia Vodka, an honestly organic spirit.

The founders, both homemakers and moms, have a story to tell.

While they were taking ballet lessons and swimming lessons together back in their hometown of Tyler, Texas four decades ago, Catherine Faulconer and Kim Martin never imagined that as adults they would reconnect as besties and business partners. In June, the entrepreneurial duo, living just doors from each other in Houston’s chic Tanglewood neighborhood these days, introduced an allergen-free vodka crafted from bee honey and organic, non GMO sugar cane.

Catherine Faulconer, Kim Martin, Queen Bee Osmia Vodka
Kim Martin and Catherine Faulconer in the New Mexico distillery where Queen Bee Osmia Vodka is produced.

Faulconer and Martin both have allergies and autoimmune issues making typical vodkas crafted from potatoes or fermented grains taboo. Neither could find a vodka or any alcoholic beverage pure enough for their consumption. And that was no fun.

With a friendship renewed and mutual health issues, they took the jump into creating their own spirits free of grains, gluten, nightshades and GMO ingredients.

The first step was distilling school in Denver after which they had momentary doubts about the endeavor. Faulconer recalls saying, “‘Kim, there are gentlemen out there who have no teeth that make moonshine. We have college degrees. We can do this.’ And sure enough, we have been able to do it.”

From the outset, their goal was to create a woman-owned business dedicated to producing allergen-free, ultra-premium, prestigious spirits. The result is Osmia Vodka, 80 proof with no glycerins, no chemicals and no additives, unlike most other spirits.

“We decided to use honey because it’s anti-microbial, anti-bacterial,” Faulconer notes. “We’re helping the environment, with a much smaller carbon footprint than anything else. We’re helping bees. So we really felt, let’s call this Queen Bee.

“Let’s hire women. Let’s lean into this as women-made for women. And, you know, in a hive, it’s all female workers.”

Queen Bee Osmia Vodka
Bottle design of the luxe Queen Bee Osmia Vodka is grand as the vodka itself.

Following distilling school, they connected with a female distiller in Santa Fe, New Mexico named Caley Shoemaker, and a female beekeeper in Tomball, Kelly Brantley. The New York based artist who designed the beautiful octagon shaped bottle with a tableau of colorful roses in the glass and the floral Queen Bee logo is also a woman. The roses are a nod to the founders’ hometown, which they proudly remind is the Rose Capital of America.

With all parts in place, Queen Bee Distilling was born. Their first product is the Queen Bee Osmia Vodka, named for the Osmia bees from which they get their honey.

Catherine Faulconer, Kim Martin, Queen Bee Osmia Vodka
Kim Martin and Catherine Faulconer at work packaging boxes of their Queen Bee Osmia vodka.

After only a few months after its initial release, the vodka is available at Spec’s and is also carried at Tony’s, Park House, Carrabba’s on Kirby and on Woodway, and a growing number of restaurants and liquor stores.

The vodka is just the first in a line of pure spirits that Martin and Faulconer have in their future. Next up: Queen Bee tequila.

