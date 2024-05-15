At ‘Top Chef’ Favorite Tiffany Derry’s New Restaurant Radici, Italian Favorites Get a Southern Spin

Serving as the focal point of the restaurant, the wood-fired grill fires up many of the meat and vegetable dishes. (Photo by Mia Valdez)

When Dallas chef Tiffany Derry debuted Roots Southern Table in Farmers Branch in 2021, there was little doubt the restaurant would be a hit. The former Top Chef fan favorite and her partner in T2D Concepts, Tom Foley, had just had a bonafide hit (amid a pandemic no less) with Roots Chicken Shak at Plano’s Legacy Hall, which quickly became known for its duck-fat-fried chicken. Roots Southern Kitchen debuted to national recognition, scoring slots in both the New York Times’ “Top 50 Restaurants in the U.S.” and Esquire’s “40 Best New Restaurants in America.” Derry was also named as a finalist for Best Chef Texas in the 2022 James Beard Awards. At this point, any move Derry makes is notable in the restaurant world, and her latest T2D Concepts venture, a brand-new Italian spot called Radici, seems primed to keep the momentum going.

“I’ve been cooking Italian for more years than I can count, but it wasn’t until my first trip to Italy that I really began to bring Radici to life,” Derry tells PaperCity. “I staged at a few places and learned the beautiful simplicity of complex flavors to the food, by the culture who makes the food. It lit a fire inside of me to bring my Southern twist and fuse it with Italy.”

Opened on May 1, 2024, and located just a few doors down from Roots Southern Table in Farmer’s Branch, Radici (which means “roots” in Italian) serves up dishes like a 14-ounce Rosewood ribeye “Florentina style,” Lasagna Blanca with white bolognese, and an eggplant involtini fire-roasted in the restaurant’s centerpiece: a wood-fired grill inspired by Derry’s time in Tuscany. For dessert, guests can choose between a pistachio olive oil cake or tiramisu. Chef Tiffany Derry explains that while ingredients will be sourced locally as much as possible, they will import a few key items from Italy for authenticity.

Along with an extensive wine list, you’ll also find an Aperol spritz (Derry’s favorite), a Negroni, and several kinds of martinis including a Limoncello.

Compared to the nearby Roots Southern Table, Derry says that “Radici is slightly larger than Roots, with more natural, warm burgundy tones. Both spaces are designed to feel welcoming and comfortable, making it easy for guests to enjoy great conversation and food together.”

For a more intimate experience, you can book the six-seat chef’s table with a view of the kitchen or semi-private dining room.

Why Farmers Branch

In 2021, we asked Foley why they chose Farmers Branch as their Roots Southern Table location. He explained that at Mustang Station, every restaurant feels supported and feeds off each other’s energy. Three years later, chef Tiffany Derry doubled down on their decision by bringing Radici to the development.

“The Farmers Branch community is incredible and has really embraced T2D Concepts from day one,” Derry tells us. “The area has grown so much over the past few years we’ve been open, and I anticipate that growth will only continue. There’s an exciting food scene emerging here, and we’re excited to be a part of that.”

Nearby spots include Cox Farms Market, Bankhead Brewpub, Starwood Cafe, Red Stix Street Food, and more.

What’s Next for Chef Tiffany Derry

“Once Radici gets off the ground, I head to London to film Worst Cooks in America,” she shares. “I’m also excited to work with Tom on expanding our Roots Chicken Shak concept, for which we recently introduced our innovative franchising model that’s designed to create economic opportunity and bring chef-driven food to the communities it serves.”