Rancho Loma Vineyard
Tres Rose by RLV was stocked in advance of the opening of the Fort Worth tasting room. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Rancho Loma Vineyard – Lounge seating inthe secluded courtyard. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Rancho Loma Vineyard – The U-shaped bar at Rancho Loma Vineyard. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Rancho Loma Vineyard – Tasting room with lush lounge seating. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
The quaint and quiet courtyard at Rancho Loma Vineyards. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).

Tres Rose by RLV was stocked in advance of the opening of the Fort Worth tasting room. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Rancho Loma Vineyard has suddenly shuttered. Former lounge seating in the secluded courtyard. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The U-shaped bar at Fort Worth's former Rancho Loma Vineyard. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The Fort Worth tasting room had lush lounge seating. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Rancho Loma Vineyard
Rancho Loma Vineyard – Tres Rose by RLV was stocked in advance of the opening of the Fort Worth tasting room. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Rancho Loma Vineyard – Lounge seating inthe secluded courtyard. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Rancho Loma Vineyard – The U-shaped bar at Rancho Loma Vineyard. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Rancho Loma Vineyard – Tasting room with lush lounge seating. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Restaurants / Closings

Rancho Loma Vineyard Suddenly Closes Its Fort Worth and Coleman Tasting Rooms

Texas Loses An Award-Winning Winery

BY // 04.30.24
The quaint and quiet courtyard at Rancho Loma Vineyards. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).
Tres Rose by RLV was stocked in advance of the opening of the Fort Worth tasting room. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Rancho Loma Vineyard has suddenly shuttered. Former lounge seating in the secluded courtyard. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
The U-shaped bar at Fort Worth's former Rancho Loma Vineyard. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
The Fort Worth tasting room had lush lounge seating. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
The quaint and quiet courtyard at Rancho Loma Vineyards. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).

Tres Rose by RLV was stocked in advance of the opening of the Fort Worth tasting room. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Rancho Loma Vineyard has suddenly shuttered. Former lounge seating in the secluded courtyard. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The U-shaped bar at Fort Worth's former Rancho Loma Vineyard. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The Fort Worth tasting room had lush lounge seating. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Fans and club members of the Fort Worth location of Rancho Loma Vineyard in South Main Village were met with an unexpected note on the company’s website this week. The Texas winery has ceased all operations, effective immediately.

The website states that ownership of Ranch Loma Vineyard has announced the suspension of its wine operations and production.

“We have reached a point of needed re-assessment and recalibration of our future efforts and therefore have halted RLV business functions,” Manager, Director of Wine Production Ed Brandecker notes.

“Therefore, in addition to the closing of the Fort Worth tasting room, we have turned over the Coleman tasting room, wine inventory and wine club management to RL Venture for continued sales of recently released wines. You will receive future correspondence from them with additional information.”

This is sad news for RLV wine lovers and locals who hosted parties and enjoyed wine tastings at the Fort Worth location. When it first opened in 2020, we got a tour of the lovely tasting room and event venue.

The winery’s original tasting room in Coleman, Texas was four times as big as the Fort Worth offshoot.

Presented by Bernstein Realty
View All Listings
