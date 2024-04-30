Rancho Loma Vineyard Suddenly Closes Its Fort Worth and Coleman Tasting Rooms

Rancho Loma Vineyard has suddenly shuttered. Former lounge seating in the secluded courtyard. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Tres Rose by RLV was stocked in advance of the opening of the Fort Worth tasting room. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Fans and club members of the Fort Worth location of Rancho Loma Vineyard in South Main Village were met with an unexpected note on the company’s website this week. The Texas winery has ceased all operations, effective immediately.

The website states that ownership of Ranch Loma Vineyard has announced the suspension of its wine operations and production.

“We have reached a point of needed re-assessment and recalibration of our future efforts and therefore have halted RLV business functions,” Manager, Director of Wine Production Ed Brandecker notes.

“Therefore, in addition to the closing of the Fort Worth tasting room, we have turned over the Coleman tasting room, wine inventory and wine club management to RL Venture for continued sales of recently released wines. You will receive future correspondence from them with additional information.”

This is sad news for RLV wine lovers and locals who hosted parties and enjoyed wine tastings at the Fort Worth location. When it first opened in 2020, we got a tour of the lovely tasting room and event venue.

The winery’s original tasting room in Coleman, Texas was four times as big as the Fort Worth offshoot.

Outdoor Dining with Bering's Swipe













Next

The Rancho Loma Story

Owners Robert and Laurie Williamson first lit up tiny Coleman, Texas with a restaurant that opened in 2003. Their five-room boutique inn on the 300-acre ranch in nearby Talpa, Texas, and the first tasting room featuring their own Rancho Loma Wines soon followed. The wines won awards and the likes of Savuer Magazine even traveled to Coleman to take a peek back in 2016.

All Rancho Loma wines were grown, produced, and bottled at Reddy Vineyard, utilizing their grapes. RLV produced its first vintage in 2016 and collected plenty of awards and hardware during its eight years of production ― earning double gold at the Texas International Wine Competition for its 2017 Nocturnal to nabbing another gold for the 2017 The Tempter Reserve from The San Francisco International Wine Competition.

As of Tuesday, April 30, the answering message said they were still accepting overnight stay bookings at its inn and full-house ranch dinners at RLVs ranch in Talpa, but no one could be reached for additional comment.