The Woodlands’ 11 Best Patio Dining Restaurants — Eating In the Great Outdoors

One of the best al fresco dining hot spots of The Woodlands, experience the culinary creations at Back Table. (Photo courtesy of Back Table)

Delight in Southern-inspired food at Back Table while sitting at a table in its outdoor land. Overlooking the 18th green and pond in the wooded retreat of The Woodlands Resort, Back Table is the perfect al fresco dining spot almost any time.

The casually stylish, family-friendly hotspot is sure to satisfy your Southern cooking cravings with classics reimagined like fried green tomatoes, Cajun shrimp and crab pasta, or the blackened redfish, which comes with a creative global twist.

And the cocktails are all hand-crafted and infused with garden-herbs and spices. There are also microbrews and New World wine.

Back Table is open to the public and you don’t have to be a member of the country club to enjoy the culinary creations it has to offer.