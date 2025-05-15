Back Table has one of the best patio restaurants in The Woodlands.
Restaurants / Lists

The Woodlands’ 11 Best Patio Dining Restaurants — Eating In the Great Outdoors

Sometimes Embracing the Texas Heat Is the Coolest Thing To Do

BY // 05.14.25
Temps are rising fast and soon the summer heat will be here to stay. And simmer. It’s time to eat outside while you still can. The Woodlands has some of the top patio and outdoor dining restaurants in the entire Greater Houston region. With all types of food available, there’s no shortage of options to enjoy a meal with a gorgeous view in the open air.

These are the 11 Best Patio Dining Restaurants In The Woodlands:

Escalante’s

The Woodlands

1900 Hughes Landing Boulevard, #100
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Escalantes P2

Enjoy a great view of the Woodlands Waterway as you dine at Escalantes. (Photo courtesy of Escalantes)

You can get a waterfront view via this Hughes Landing Restaurant Row gem. Escalantes’ outdoor dining area features comfortable seating and an intimate atmosphere while you look out over the water.

Creating Tex-Mex for more than 30 years, Escalantes uses only the highest-quality ingredients and everything is made 100 percent from scratch. That means handmade flour and corn tortillas, ripe-to-perfection guacamole, queso blanco and center-cut outer skirt steak fajitas while you enjoy the fresh air.

Back Table Kitchen and Bar

The Woodlands

2301 N. Millbend Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Back-Table-Kitchen-Bar-Porch-scaled

One of the best al fresco dining hot spots of The Woodlands, experience the culinary creations at Back Table. (Photo courtesy of Back Table)

Delight in Southern-inspired food at Back Table while sitting at a table in its outdoor land. Overlooking the 18th green and pond in the wooded retreat of The Woodlands Resort, Back Table is the perfect al fresco dining spot almost any time.

The casually stylish, family-friendly hotspot is sure to satisfy your Southern cooking cravings with classics reimagined like fried green tomatoes, Cajun shrimp and crab pasta, or the blackened redfish, which comes with a creative global twist.

And the cocktails are all hand-crafted and infused with garden-herbs and spices. There are also microbrews and New World wine.

Back Table is open to the public and you don’t have to be a member of the country club to enjoy the culinary creations it has to offer.

Cyclone Anaya’s

The Woodlands

20 Waterway Ave, Suite 120
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Cyclone outdoor

Enjoy Mexican cuisine in the open air overlooking The Waterways at Cyclone. (Photo courtesy of Cyclone)

Another restaurant hotspot situated on The Woodlands Waterway, Cyclone offers delightful outdoor dining tables overlooking the water. That means margaritas, table-side guacamole and a favorite dishes list for Tex-Mex fun.

Postino

The Woodlands

2025 Hughes Landing Blvd Suite , Suite 11001
The Woodlands , TX 77381  |  Map

 

Website

Postino outdoor

Enjoy sipping on great wine while taking in a view of Hughes Landing at Postino. (Photo courtesy of Postino)

It doesn’t get much better than sipping on a good glass of wine while enjoying the abundant Texas sunshine and a breeze (hopefully?). At Postino Wine Cafe, you can do just that while eating on the cozy patio adorned with hanging lights and a view of Hughes Landing.

Happy hour runs every day until 5 pm, which means $6 glasses of wine or pitchers of beer. And if you’re a fan of bruschetta, make sure to stop in on a Monday or Tuesday night, when you can score a bruschetta board and a bottle of wine for $25 after 8 pm.

State Fare Kitchen & Bar The Woodlands

1900 Hughes Landing Blvd , Suite 200
The Woodlands , TX 77380  |  Map

 

281-825-5368

Website

State-Fare-patio

State Fare's gorgeous outdoor patio is a Woodland's gem for al fresco dining. (Photo courtesy of State Fare)

Featuring mimosa flights, avocado and street corn toast, vegan tofu scramble and various hand-crafted cocktails, State Fare offers bold and diverse menu options to complement an array of tastes. The gorgeous outdoor patio offers multiple seating options with ambient lighting overlooking the tranquil water.

If you’re in the mood for a melody to compliment your al fresco dining, State Fare has live music every Friday from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Hearsay on The Waterway

The Woodlands

20 Waterway Avenue, Suite 105
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Hearsay outside

Enjoy the eclectic mix of modern and chic outdoor dining at Hearsay on The Waterway. (Photo courtesy of Hearsay)

Another Waterway restaurant, Hearsay brings all the vibes. The outdoor experience is no different, with plush outdoor seating, dazzling chandeliers and a nice street view in the heart of The Woodlands.

Enjoy eclectic cuisine, even Wagyu beef, prepared with local, fresh ingredients. Sip on craft cocktails which add to the laid-back outdoor fun.

Rose Rooftop

The Woodlands

20 Waterway Avenue, Suite 200
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Rose outside

Rose Rooftop & Restaurant offers an exciting al fresco experience next to the Waterway. (Photo courtesy of Rose)

The luxurious lounge and dining area at Rose offers a spectacular view of the Waterway Square fountain. While the rooftop bar is always a fun time, made better by the fresh air and sunshine.

Flatbreads, a signature Rose burger, lobster mac and cheese, charcuterie boards and more beckon. All can be enjoyed sipping on one of Rose’s swanky signature spirits.

The Goose’s Acre

The Woodlands

21 Waterway Avenue
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Goose’s Acre outside

With upper- and lower-level outdoor dining areas, there's several beautiful options to choose from at the Goose's Acre. (Photo courtesy of the Goose's Acre)

Situated along the Woodlands Waterway, The Goose’s Acre has a prime outdoor seating area for dining with a view. This European-modeled pub brings daily food and drink specials. The Irish-inspired food, including Shepherd’s pie and Irish nachos, tastes even better when you’re soaking in the fresh air.

Sometimes you can even catch the timing just right and enjoy live music wafting from Waterway Square.

Local Table

4223 Research Forest Dr.
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

346-372-8427

Website

Local Table

Relax and unwind while you dine outside at Local Table. (Photo courtesy of Local Table)

The inviting outdoor dining area of Local Table, located off Research Forest, is a great spot to dine, relax and enjoy the great Texas outdoors. With made-from-scratch fresh food every day, both daily specials and everyday menu items are available.

The Local Table brunch menu includes classics such as chicken & waffles, plus several fun twists and varieties of eggs Benedict. The regular menu means gyros plate, mama’s meatloaf and lemon pasta to name a few.

Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar

The Woodlands

9595 Six Pines Drive , #700
Spring, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Permanent Vacation – Tommy Bahama

Transport yourself to a Caribbean escape at Tommy Bahama's island-feeling outdoor dining experience. (Photo courtesy of Tommy Bahama)

In the heart of Market Square, Tommy Bahama’s patio provides great people watching opportunities. Tommy Bahama offers brunch, lunch and dinner with island-inspired food and hand-crafted cocktails. This is a great shopping and dining retreat.

Grimaldi’s

The Woodlands

20 Waterway Ave , Suite 100
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Grimaldis 2

Grimaldis' offers delicious pizza in the heart of the Waterway Square Park. (Photo courtesy of Grimaldis)

Situated in the heart of The Woodlands just a few steps from The Waterway, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria offers laidback outdoor dining. With an assortment of coal-fired brick oven pizza to choose from, it’s the perfect place for an upscale pizza night.

Grimaldi’s isn’t just any pizza joint. It features hand-tossed dough made in-house daily and its own unique line of pasta sauces.

