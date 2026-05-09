A Sports Broadcaster Turned Wine Guru Defies Snobby Stereotypes and Embraces the Most Interesting Wine Place In the World

Rick Arline suggests that you not overlook Uruguay when looking for wines. (Courtesy INAVI)

Rick Arline, who has held positions at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles and Girl & The Goat in Chicago, knows how to work a dining room.

I love talking about wine with people who share my passion for it. We open bottles, we trade stories about travel and soil types, terroir and residual sugar, and we talk of taste and food and restaurants. We recommend wines to one another, we drink, and we learn a lot. In Wine Talk, I introduce you to friends, acquaintances, and people I encounter as I make my way around the world, from Houston to Mexico City to Los Angeles, Burgundy and other locales far and near, individuals who love and respect wine as much as I do, who live to taste, who farm and make wine. Whether my subject is a sommelier, a collector, a winemaker, a chef, a buyer, or an avid drinker of wine, you’ll appreciate their insight, and I hope you’ll learn something from them as well.

I am never unhappy to see Rick Arline. Whenever I run into him, which usually occurs at wine events or dinners in Los Angeles, I smile. I appreciate his quiet, assured and steady approach, qualities on display whether he’s volunteering at a festival pouring wines and shepherding attendees or working as a sommelier at a restaurant.

One evening several years ago I was perusing a wine list at a table in Los Angeles’ Arts District, and who should come over and take my order? It was Arline. I had forgotten he had taken the position of wine director at the restaurant. The evening immediately became more pleasurable. I had my eyes on a cabernet franc from the Loire, and was disappointed when he told me it was unavailable. He steered me to something else, a Nebbiolo, and my trust in him was rewarded.

Arline earlier in his career, following graduation from the Universty of Miami, worked in the sports broadcast arena, and he does have a voice and the look for television. He had worked at a country club in New Jersey, the state from which he hails, during high school, and the hospitality bug had never really left him.

He began coursework that eventually led to the title of Certified Sommelier, and a new career was born, one that has taken him to Chicago (Girl & The Goat) and into the dining rooms of a number of high-profile restaurants in Los Angeles, including Camphor and Auburn, and the Hotel Bel-Air. Most recently, Arline put together the beverage program at Jacaranda, Daniel Patterson’s new restaurant.

ELIZABETH ANTHONY Swipe





















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Now let’s learn more from Rick Arline in this edition of Wine Talk:



James Brock: Tell us about three wines you think are drinking well at the moment. What makes them worthwhile? How about a food pairing for each one? Rick Arline: The 2019 Schloss Johannisberg Gelblack Feinherb. I picked up a case of these a while ago and have slowly been working my way through them. They’re delicious. Beautiful golden apple fruit, great acidity, just really complex overall. I go to a Thai restaurant around the corner at least once a week, so this wine is perfect with those dishes. Buy it here, or ask at your favorite merchant.