A New Cocktail Lounge Brings Sleek Design and Top Local Bar Consultant to East Dallas

An intimate new bar quietly just made its debut in the former Alice restaurant space in East Dallas. Ritual is a cocktail lounge and late-night spot now serving signature drinks and small bites at 1623 N Hall Street, Tuesday through Sunday, from 5 pm to 2 am.

The sleek new concept comes from three hospitality veterans: Justin Kalhoff (Alice, The Standard Pour, Black Swan Saloon), Chris Evans (Green Light Social), and Cole Howard (Operating Partner of Komodo Dallas).

The “Female-Forward” Design

“Ritual aims to blend old-school charm with a new-school concept,” says the opening release. Designed by Katy Curtis of 75 Degrees Design Studio (who also designed one of our favorite Dallas cocktail bars, Atlas), the revamped space utilizes the building’s existing exposed brick walls, while the room has been opened to allow natural light in.

“Ritual’s design and spirit are inspired by the ritual of self-care and appreciation — specifically, the tradition of women embracing luxury,” continues the description. A rose is a symbol of Ritual — “an aesthetic anchored through partnerships with local florists for intentional floral takeaways and fresh floral throughout the space.”

The new bar aims to be “female-forward,” as it preserves some of the theme that Alice brought to the neighborhood until its closure last year. “Ritual represents a decade of collaboration between Chris and me. Reimagining the Alice space with our mentor, Justin, has been an incredible journey for our first ownership venture,” states Howard. “We look forward to offering Dallas a unique lounge experience where every corner has been designed with purpose.”

The Drinks and Food at Ritual

Led by Paul Ramon, a Top 50 World Class U.S. Bartender ’22 and Top 22 Bombay Sapphire North American Semi-Finalist ’23, who is a bartender at Dallas’ Michelin-starred Mamani, the cocktail program centers on an “In-House Rituals” menu, which features elevated versions of classic drinks. Some highlights include:

Two Tone with vodka, soju, strawberry puree, and matcha cold foam

Liquid Courage — a take on a Carajillo with Biscoff-infused Licor 43, Borghetti espresso liqueur, espresso, and Biscoff cookie dust

Preston Road — an Aperol, blackberry sherbet, Sicilian lemon soda, and cocchi rosa mixture

Blush & Bloom with vodka, Cointreau, distilled citrus water, and white cran-strawberry

A small bites menu at Ritual features shared plates like savory eclairs with a three-cheese melt and parmesan crisp, smoked beets tossed in a hibiscus dressing, popcorn chicken, sliders, truffle fries, maple carbonara with bucatini & maple-infused guanciale, and more.

Cheers!