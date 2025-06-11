River’s Fort Worth
River’s Fort Worth
River’s Fort Worth
River’s Fort Worth
01
04

Cocktails at River's feature fresh juices, syrups, and refreshing twists. (Courtesy)

02
04

Pair your cocktail with a scratch-made pizza at River's. (Courtesy)

03
04

If cocktails aren't your thing, there's also a full bar, beer, and wine at River's. (Courtesy)

04
04

Cocktails, pizza, wine, and beer are all part of the fun at River's. (Courtesy)

River’s Fort Worth
River’s Fort Worth
River’s Fort Worth
River’s Fort Worth
Restaurants / Openings

Fort Worth’s Newest Cocktail Bar Brings the River District a Neighborhood Spot With An Upscale Twist

From The Owners of The Local, River's Offers Cocktails, Wine, and Son of a Baker Pizza

BY // 06.11.25
Cocktails at River's feature fresh juices, syrups, and refreshing twists. (Courtesy)
Pair your cocktail with a scratch-made pizza at River's. (Courtesy)
If cocktails aren't your thing, there's also a full bar, beer, and wine at River's. (Courtesy)
Cocktails, pizza, wine, and beer are all part of the fun at River's. (Courtesy)
1
4

Cocktails at River's feature fresh juices, syrups, and refreshing twists. (Courtesy)

2
4

Pair your cocktail with a scratch-made pizza at River's. (Courtesy)

3
4

If cocktails aren't your thing, there's also a full bar, beer, and wine at River's. (Courtesy)

4
4

Cocktails, pizza, wine, and beer are all part of the fun at River's. (Courtesy)

Cowtown residents are always looking for a new watering hole, especially during these hot summer months when all we want is a cold drink underneath a fan. The newest cocktail bar in town, River’s Cocktail & Wine Bar, offers locals just that, right in time for summer. The new bar is the brainchild of owners Brian Torres and CK Sanders, who also own The Local in the West 7th area.

River’s is Torres and Sanders’ attempt to give River District residents a new neighborhood spot with an upscale twist, where you can grab a craft cocktail, beer, or mixed drink and a delicious pizza while hanging with friends.

“I viewed this location back in 2021 and instantly fell in love,” says Torres. “I felt that the River District was going to become a new up-and-coming area.” And while this is the duo’s first craft cocktail bar, they’re also offering pizzas from Son of a Baker Pizzeria, the popular pizza kitchen from downtown’s The Archibald, making this their second pizza spot.

The bar, which offers daily happy hour specials, is sophisticated yet approachable. It has olive green suede barstools that match the tiled backsplash, large windows to let in lots of natural light, and bench seating along a brick wall. Of course, there are TVs along the bar’s back wall and over the bench seating, making it a convenient place to watch a game.

River’s Fort Worth
Pair your cocktail with a scratch-made pizza at River’s. (Courtesy)

Torres recommends the Presley Pesto pizza, with house-made pesto, chicken, mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, and fresh basil. Customer favorites so far have been the Angry Pig (Italian sausage, habanero onion bacon jam, sriracha honey, jalapenos, crushed red pepper) and Ethan’s Fredo (alfredo sauce, spinach, mozzarella, shitake mushrooms, and prosciutto).

And for cocktails, he likes the passionfruit colada, with white rum, coconut, lime juice, vanilla, passionfruit, and mint. Torres also recommends the Leaving Austin (vodka, St. Germaine, lime juice, cucumber, simple syrup, and mint) and the I’m Just Old Fashioned (bourbon, demerara, angostura bitters, and orange bitters). Ten select draft beers are also on tap, and there’s a full bar as well for those who want to stick to their usual drink.

Father's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025

A live music schedule keeps the vibes right, and other weekly events such as ladies’ night, trivia, and karaoke are on the way.

THEIR ORTHOPEDIC EXPERTISE
KEEPS ME MOVING
Methodist_Leading_Medicine_White
LEARN MORE

Curated Collection

Swipe
3713 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3713 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$6,695,000 Learn More about this property
Marc Ching
This property is listed by: Marc Ching (214) 728-4069 Email Realtor
3713 Greenbrier Drive
6715 Golf Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6715 Golf Drive
Dallas, TX

$13,499,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
6715 Golf Drive
4432 Mockingbird Parkway
University Park
FOR SALE

4432 Mockingbird Parkway
Dallas, TX

Learn More about this property
Eve Sullivan
This property is listed by: Eve Sullivan (214) 534-1698 Email Realtor
4432 Mockingbird Parkway
4259 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4259 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4259 Park Lane
6124 Saint Andrews Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6124 Saint Andrews Drive
Dallas, TX

$12,250,000 Learn More about this property
David Nichols
This property is listed by: David Nichols (214) 534-2772 Email Realtor
6124 Saint Andrews Drive
4527 Elsby Avenue
Briarwood
FOR SALE

4527 Elsby Avenue
Dallas, TX

$1,775,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine Osborne
This property is listed by: Catherine Osborne (214) 733-9727 Email Realtor
4527 Elsby Avenue
11460 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11460 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$5,450,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
11460 Strait Lane
3925 Balfour Court
Hills of Kingswood
FOR SALE

3925 Balfour Court
Frisco, TX

$5,995,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
3925 Balfour Court
3219 Saint Johns Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3219 Saint Johns Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Blake Eltis
This property is listed by: Blake Eltis (972) 207-6060 Email Realtor
3219 Saint Johns Drive
5216 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5216 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5216 Palomar Lane
1405 Ridge Circle
Quail Hollow
FOR SALE

1405 Ridge Circle
Westlake, TX

$9,999,950 Learn More about this property
Wynne Moore
This property is listed by: Wynne Moore (817) 781-7060 Email Realtor
1405 Ridge Circle
11345 W Ricks Circle
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11345 W Ricks Circle
Dallas, TX

$8,900,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
11345 W Ricks Circle
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X