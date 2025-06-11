Fort Worth’s Newest Cocktail Bar Brings the River District a Neighborhood Spot With An Upscale Twist

Cowtown residents are always looking for a new watering hole, especially during these hot summer months when all we want is a cold drink underneath a fan. The newest cocktail bar in town, River’s Cocktail & Wine Bar, offers locals just that, right in time for summer. The new bar is the brainchild of owners Brian Torres and CK Sanders, who also own The Local in the West 7th area.

River’s is Torres and Sanders’ attempt to give River District residents a new neighborhood spot with an upscale twist, where you can grab a craft cocktail, beer, or mixed drink and a delicious pizza while hanging with friends.

“I viewed this location back in 2021 and instantly fell in love,” says Torres. “I felt that the River District was going to become a new up-and-coming area.” And while this is the duo’s first craft cocktail bar, they’re also offering pizzas from Son of a Baker Pizzeria, the popular pizza kitchen from downtown’s The Archibald, making this their second pizza spot.

The bar, which offers daily happy hour specials, is sophisticated yet approachable. It has olive green suede barstools that match the tiled backsplash, large windows to let in lots of natural light, and bench seating along a brick wall. Of course, there are TVs along the bar’s back wall and over the bench seating, making it a convenient place to watch a game.

Torres recommends the Presley Pesto pizza, with house-made pesto, chicken, mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, and fresh basil. Customer favorites so far have been the Angry Pig (Italian sausage, habanero onion bacon jam, sriracha honey, jalapenos, crushed red pepper) and Ethan’s Fredo (alfredo sauce, spinach, mozzarella, shitake mushrooms, and prosciutto).

And for cocktails, he likes the passionfruit colada, with white rum, coconut, lime juice, vanilla, passionfruit, and mint. Torres also recommends the Leaving Austin (vodka, St. Germaine, lime juice, cucumber, simple syrup, and mint) and the I’m Just Old Fashioned (bourbon, demerara, angostura bitters, and orange bitters). Ten select draft beers are also on tap, and there’s a full bar as well for those who want to stick to their usual drink.

A live music schedule keeps the vibes right, and other weekly events such as ladies’ night, trivia, and karaoke are on the way.