RJ Yoakum
Sushi Kozy Dallas
Sushi Kozy Dallas
01
03

Chef RJ Yoakum has been named Chef de Cuisine at Dallas' Sushi Kozy. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

02
03

The scallop tartlet is a favorite on the Sushi Kozy omakase menu. (Courtesy)

03
03

Sushi Kozy is a new omakase restaurant in downtown Dallas. (Courtesy)

RJ Yoakum
Sushi Kozy Dallas
Sushi Kozy Dallas
Restaurants

Former Georgie Executive Chef Joins Team at Dallas’ Michelin-Recommended Sushi Kozy

RJ Yoakum Is Named Chef de Cuisine

BY //
Chef RJ Yoakum has been named Chef de Cuisine at Dallas' Sushi Kozy. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
The scallop tartlet is a favorite on the Sushi Kozy omakase menu. (Courtesy)
Sushi Kozy is a new omakase restaurant in downtown Dallas. (Courtesy)
1
3

Chef RJ Yoakum has been named Chef de Cuisine at Dallas' Sushi Kozy. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

2
3

The scallop tartlet is a favorite on the Sushi Kozy omakase menu. (Courtesy)

3
3

Sushi Kozy is a new omakase restaurant in downtown Dallas. (Courtesy)

After being dismissed from his Executive Chef role at Knox District restaurant Georgie (which has had multiple chef shake-ups this year) in June 2025, RJ Yoakum has returned to the Dallas restaurant scene. He really never left, as he was teaming up with local chefs and restaurants on pop-up dinners all around town over the past six months. Now, the 31-year-old James Beard Award Finalist for Emerging Chef in 2025 has been named Chef de Cuisine of the new omakase concept in downtown, Sushi Kozy.

Sushi Kozy Dallas
Sushi Kozy is a new omakase restaurant in downtown Dallas. (Courtesy)

Led by chef/owner Paul Ko, Sushi Kozy opened in the Dallas Arts District over the summer, bringing a unique twist to the city’s ever-growing omakase scene. One highlight was that innovative local chef Ross Demers was on board as Chef de Cuisine. In October, Sushi Kozy was one of the few brand-new Dallas restaurants to be Michelin-recommended. We even named its omakase experience as one of the 8 Best Dishes We’ve Tried From New Dallas Restaurants in 2025.

According to a release, Yoakum is taking over Demers’ position. We don’t yet know what happened with the former Cry Wolf owner, except that Sushi Kozy General Manager Bronson Kang told us that the chef and restaurant parted ways a while ago. The appointment isn’t too surprising as Yoakum teamed up with Sushi Kozy on a recent special New Year’s Eve dinner, which was so popular that the restaurant added another night.

“Sushi Kozy represents everything we value — intention, seasonality, and respect for craft,” says Ko in the release. “RJ’s background and mindset align seamlessly with our philosophy, and his addition allows us to push forward thoughtfully while staying true to the soul of what we do.”

Sushi Kozy Dallas
Guests can expect bites like Toro Temaki on Sushi Kozy’s omakase menu. (Courtesy)

When we interviewed Ko over the summer about his upcoming restaurant opening, he told us that Demers would be focused on the modern, composed dishes in the kitchen. Kang also said that Ko and Demers’ “collaboration brings a distinctive balance of precision and creativity to our menu.” We wonder if this will be the same kind of collaboration with Yoakum.

Before leading Georgie to its first Michelin Recommended designation in Dallas, Yoakum worked at acclaimed restaurants in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and London before spending three and a half years at Thomas Keller’s Michelin three-star The French Laundry.

“Sushi Kozy is a place where tradition and creativity coexist,” Yoakum states. “I’m excited to collaborate with this team to build an experience rooted in precision, seasonality, and a deep respect for the ingredients and the people behind them.”

We’re excited to see where this new partnership takes Yoakum and Sushi Kozy.

The one for you in Houston
Partner with Us
Martha Turner Sotheby's Houston

Curated Collection

Swipe
6442 Lakehurst Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6442 Lakehurst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,595,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
6442 Lakehurst Avenue
10010 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10010 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$24,999,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
10010 Strait Lane
4259 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4259 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$8,499,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4259 Park Lane
3101 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3101 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
3101 Cornell Avenue
6901 Hunters Glen Road
University Park
FOR SALE

6901 Hunters Glen Road
Dallas, TX

$26,000,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
6901 Hunters Glen Road
6124 Saint Andrews Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6124 Saint Andrews Drive
Dallas, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
David Nichols
This property is listed by: David Nichols (214) 534-2772 Email Realtor
6124 Saint Andrews Drive
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
4666 College Park Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4666 College Park Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine Cole
This property is listed by: Catherine Cole (214) 641-5760 Email Realtor
4666 College Park Drive
5200 Cross Timbers Road
Flower Mound
FOR SALE

5200 Cross Timbers Road
Dallas, TX

$11,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
5200 Cross Timbers Road
11460 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11460 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$4,695,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
11460 Strait Lane
7326 Lakewood Boulevard
Lakewood
FOR SALE

7326 Lakewood Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Gia Marshello
This property is listed by: Gia Marshello (214) 616-2568 Email Realtor
7326 Lakewood Boulevard
4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Prosper
FOR SALE

4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Dallas, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X