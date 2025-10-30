9-Ignacio and Isabel Torras; Chef Luis Roger; Virginia Tomlinson (Photo by Johnny Than)
Ignacio & Isabel Torras, Chef Luis Roger, Texas Children's Assistant Vice President at the BCN Taste & Tradition luncheon announcing The Hope and Opportunity charitable dinners. (Photo by Johnny Than)

08

Chefs in the kitchen of El Celler de Can Roca in Spain (Photo by Johnny Than)

08

Grilled salmon with arugula and lemon served with creamy blue cheese wild rice served at the BCN luncheon (Photo by Johnny Than)

08

Texas Children's director of principal gifts, philanthropists Valerie Tradition luncheon (Photo by Johnny Than)

08

Lorna Ortiz, founder of The Genuine Foundation, Rice University's Paula DesRoches, Isabel Torras, Carmen Lombana at the BCN Taste & Tradition luncheon (Photo by Johnny Than)

08

Chef Luis Roger of Michelin-starred BCN Taste & Tradition (Photo by Johnny Than)

08

Ignacio Torras, Shelby Hodge at the BCN Taste & Tradition luncheon announcing The Hope and Opportunity charitable dinners. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Beet, pistachio, raspberry ravioli salad with kefir cheese and pistachio oil served at the BCN luncheon(Photo by Johnny Than)

Foodie Events / Restaurants

One Of the World’s Best Restaurants Is Headed To Houston — The Famous Roca Brothers Are Teaming Up With BCN

With Tables For 10 Priced at $25,000, $35,000 and $45,000

photography Johnny Than
Ignacio & Isabel Torras, Chef Luis Roger, Texas Children's Assistant Vice President at the BCN Taste & Tradition luncheon announcing The Hope and Opportunity charitable dinners. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Chefs in the kitchen of El Celler de Can Roca in Spain (Photo by Johnny Than)
Grilled salmon with arugula and lemon served with creamy blue cheese wild rice served at the BCN luncheon (Photo by Johnny Than)
Texas Children's director of principal gifts, philanthropists Valerie Tradition luncheon (Photo by Johnny Than)
Lorna Ortiz, founder of The Genuine Foundation, Rice University's Paula DesRoches, Isabel Torras, Carmen Lombana at the BCN Taste & Tradition luncheon (Photo by Johnny Than)
Chef Luis Roger of Michelin-starred BCN Taste & Tradition (Photo by Johnny Than)
Ignacio Torras, Shelby Hodge at the BCN Taste & Tradition luncheon announcing The Hope and Opportunity charitable dinners. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Beet, pistachio, raspberry ravioli salad with kefir cheese and pistachio oil served at the BCN luncheon(Photo by Johnny Than)
Ignacio & Isabel Torras, Chef Luis Roger, Texas Children's Assistant Vice President at the BCN Taste & Tradition luncheon announcing The Hope and Opportunity charitable dinners. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Chefs in the kitchen of El Celler de Can Roca in Spain (Photo by Johnny Than)

Grilled salmon with arugula and lemon served with creamy blue cheese wild rice served at the BCN luncheon (Photo by Johnny Than)

Texas Children's director of principal gifts, philanthropists Valerie Tradition luncheon (Photo by Johnny Than)

Lorna Ortiz, founder of The Genuine Foundation, Rice University's Paula DesRoches, Isabel Torras, Carmen Lombana at the BCN Taste & Tradition luncheon (Photo by Johnny Than)

Chef Luis Roger of Michelin-starred BCN Taste & Tradition (Photo by Johnny Than)

Ignacio Torras, Shelby Hodge at the BCN Taste & Tradition luncheon announcing The Hope and Opportunity charitable dinners. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Beet, pistachio, raspberry ravioli salad with kefir cheese and pistachio oil served at the BCN luncheon(Photo by Johnny Than)

What more elegant way in which to introduce what promises to be two of the most remarkable, food-fueled fundraisers of the year than during lunch at Houston Michelin-starred restaurant BCN Taste & Tradition, featuring the culinary artistry of Chef Luis Roger? The remarkable BCN once again earned its star at the 2025 Texas Michelin Guide awards ceremony in Houston on Tuesday night.

Recently, BCN owners Isabel and Ignacio Torras invited a handful of notables to lunch for announcement of The Hope and Opportunity dinners on December 1 and 2 with the Roca Brothers of El Celler de Can Roca, one of the most celebrated restaurants in the entire world. In fact, El Celler de Can Roca’s been voted the Best Restaurant In the World twice.

The Roca brothers work in the kitchen of El Celler de Can Roca in Spain.

The once in a lifetime dining opportunity will benefit The Genuine Cup and Texas Children’s Hospital.

The Torrases have organized the back-to-back evenings featuring a nine course tasting menu crafted in person by the renowned trio of Spanish chefs. It promises to be quite the dining experience as the restaurant in the Catalonian region of Spain boasts three Michelin stars for 2025, having received coveted Michelin recognitions in previous years as well.

As luncheon host Ignacio Torras, a native of Barcelona and the CEO of Tricon Energy, was exuberant in his enthusiasm for the idea of introducing Houstonians to the esteemed cuisine of the establishment that was voted the World’s Best Restaurant in 2013 and in 2015, placing it in the Best of the Best Hall of Fame and therefor no longer eligible for the title.

Whitney & Jim Crane, seen here at the recent Lynn Wyatt book party, will be honored at The Hope and Opportunity dinner on December 1. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

The special Houston dinners will be limited to 100 people per night with tables for 10 priced at $25,000, $35,000 and $45,000, the latter including a private meet-and-greet with the chefs during the cocktail hour. All diners will be treated to a nine-course tasting menu and an eight-course fine Spanish wine pairing selected by a Master Sommelier.

Each dinner evening will honor visionary leaders who have made significant impacts in the fields of science, advocacy and inclusion. On December 1, Dr. Huda Zoghbi and Houston Astors owner Jim Crane and Whitney Crane will be in the spotlight. On December 2, Texas Children’s president and CEO Dr. Debbie Sukin and philanthropist Laura Arnold will be feted.

Don’t mess with Texas or BCN Taste & Tradition Chef Luis Roger celebrating the restaurant’s first anniversary of it first Michelin star by maintaining that coveted One Star status.

Over lunch, Ignacio Torras was equally passionate in sharing the story of The Genuine Cup, a global soccer tournament for athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The energy mogul is founder of the nonprofit that hosted an international tournament in Houston in July that saw 38 inclusive soccer teams from 23 different countries compete. In 2026, he declares it will be even bigger.

More information and table purchases are available for the BCN’s special chef dinners at events@texaschildrens.org.

