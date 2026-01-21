The Most Romantic Restaurants For Valentine’s Day In The Woodlands — 11 Perfect Love Picks
Making Your Big Night Out MemorableBY Jillian Richstone //
Enjoy a romantic four-course meal at Amerigo’s this Valentine’s Day. (Photo courtesy Amerigo’s)
Dine at Del Frisco’s with the Perfect Pair two-course dinner this Valentine’s Day. (Photo courtesy Del Frisco’s)
Let Amrina take care of the details with a romantic candlelit dinner for two this Valentine’s Day. (Photo courtesy Amrina)
Fieldings is cooking up a romantic weekend for you and your sweetheart. (Photo courtesy Fieldings)
If your valentine loves seafood, Landry’s is the place to be this Valentine’s Day. (Photo courtesy Landry’s)
Celebrate with your girl squad at The Audrey during a Galentine’s Day tea on February 7. (Photo courtesy Mar Mar Photography)
This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Saturday, which calls for a little something extra. A number of the best restaurants in The Woodlands are leaning into the moment with special menus made for lingering romantic dinners and shared desserts.
PaperCity The Woodlands has rounded up the restaurants that know exactly what the night calls for. A word to the wise: Consider making your reservations early, as availability can fill up quickly.
Here are the Most Romantic Restaurants In The Woodlands For Valentine’s Day or any special night:
Terra Vino Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
2520 Research Forest Drive, Suite 500
The Woodlands, TX 77381 | Map
Starting at 4 pm on Saturday, February 14, Terra Vino will offer a fixed-price, four-course Valentine’s Day menu. The menu showcases some of the restaurant’s most beloved dishes. Priced at $85 per person, the special menu will replace regular dinner service for the evening.
The experience begins with a choice of chef’s charcuterie or lobster bisque, followed by either a Caesar or della casa salad. Entrée selections include truffle ravioli, pappardelle with short rib ragù and lamb shank. Additional options also will be available.
The evening concludes on a sweet note with a decadent dessert choice. Options include cannoli, limoncello cake or tiramisu.
For the complete menu or to make a reservation, go here.
Marcoza Trattoria
The Woodlands
8540 Creekside Forest Drive, Suite C-100
The Woodlands, TX 77375 | Map
Marcoza Trattoria will celebrate Valentine’s Day with an exclusive fixed-price, four-course menu. The special dinner begins at 4 pm and is priced at $85 per person. It’ll be served in place of the regular menu.
Lovebirds can select from a variety of courses. Appetizer options include sausage and peppers. Salad choices feature caprese or a classic Caesar salad. Entrée selections include favorites such as chicken marcoza.
The evening ends with a range of dessert options, such as the popular espresso panna cotta.
For the list of available selections or to make a reservation, go here.
Looking for a romantic, candlelit diner? Amrina can make it happen this Valentine’s Day. Modern Indian cuisine takes centerstage at this renowned restaurant in The Woodlands through a thoughtfully curated five-course prix fixe menu.
Each course is intentionally paced to create an intimate atmosphere. You and your date can savor each dish without feeling rushed.
The dinner costs $150 per person. Reservations can be made here.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
Perry’s Steakhouse is celebrating love all weekend long. The restaurant is offering two romantic dining experiences designed for Valentine’s Day.
A three-course prix fixe menu will be available on Friday, February 13 and Saturday, February 14. Perry’s signature Valentine Candlelight Dinner for Two runs from February 12 through February 15.
The prix fixe menu is available for both dine-in and take-out. It costs $79 per person for to-go orders and in-person reservations before 5:30 pm. Reservations after 5:45 pm are priced at $89 per person.
The Candlelight Dinner for Two is $199 per couple for takeout. Dine-in is priced at $219 per couple.
In addition to salads, entrées, sides and desserts for two, the candlelight dinners includes rose petals and a votive candle with holder.
If you’re busy during Valentine’s Day weekend, Perry’s also offers a second-chance celebration on Sunday, February 22. The prix fixe menu is $69 per person then for early reservations and to-go orders. Reservations after 5:45 pm are priced at $79 per person.
The Candlelight Dinner for Two is also available at $189 per couple for takeout or $209 when dining in.
Reservations are required for all offerings. Full menu details and reservations are available here.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar The Woodlands
1900 Hughes Landing Blvd , Suite 200
The Woodlands , TX 77380 | Map
Whether you’re planning a romantic brunch or an intimate dinner, State Fare Kitchen & Bar offers the perfect setting this Valentine’s Day.
Weekend brunch kicks off the festivities from 10 am to 4 pm. Diners can enjoy classic brunch favorites paired with handcrafted cocktails. From noon to 4 pm, a live DJ will add upbeat energy to the afternoon.
In the evening, diners can enjoy a special three-course prix fixe dinner, priced at $48 per person. Starters include crispy potstickers and fresh salads. Standout entrée options feature grilled salmon or Wagyu sirloin. The dinner ends with indulgent desserts such as chocolate-dipped strawberries.
For reservations and additional details, go here.
Amerigo’s is putting on an elegant, four-course dinner on Valentine’s Day. The exclusive offering is available from 5 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, February 14, priced at $95 per person. Optional wine pairings are available to complement each course.
You can choose from starters such as bruno shrimp panko or Italian meatballs. Those are followed by a fresh salad or rich lobster bisque.
Entrée selections feature beloved classics, such as the salmon filet or wild boar chop. The evening ends sweetly with a shared Torta di Amore dessert for two.
To view the full menu and make reservations, go here.
Del Frisco’s Grille
Del Frisco’s Grille sets the stage for romance with its Perfect Pair dinner. The two-course experience is available Friday, February 13 through Sunday, February 15.
The evening centers around a 22-ounce Black Angus 1855 bone-in New York strip steak. It’s topped with four grilled shrimp and finished with rich garlic butter.
The steak is accompanied by a choice of classic sides, including mashed potatoes, roasted asparagus or creamed spinach. Diners also select a starter and a dessert to complete the meal.
The dinner is priced at $120 per couple. Optional cocktail pairings are also available.
To view the full menu and make reservations, go here.
Federal American Grill
27700 I-45 North
Oak Ridge, TX | Map
Federal American Grill is celebrating Valentine’s Day special with a three-course prix fixe menu.
It’s available from Thursday, February 12 through Saturday, February 14 and priced at $75 per person. Regular dinner service will not be offered on Valentine’s Day.
Make your reservations here.
Fielding’s Local Kitchen & Bar
Celebrate Valentine’s Day all weekend long at Fieldings. The restaurant is offering a romantic dinner experience from Friday, February 13 through Sunday, February 15, beginning nightly at 5 pm.
Executive chef Edelberto Gonçalves has curated a selection of exquisite dishes, thoughtfully complemented by his, hers and shareable cocktails.
To make a reservation, go here.
Landry’s makes Valentine’s Day weekend all about the seafood from Friday, February 13 through Sunday, February 15.
Menu highlights include surf & turf and blackened mahi ,,ahi. The Pink Pearl, a refreshing signature cocktail, will also be available February 9 through February 15.
For more details and to make a reservation, go here.
The Audrey Restaurant & Bar
9595 Six Pines Dr , Suite 8200
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
Before Valentine’s Day, The Audrey in Market Street is putting on a special Galentine’s Day with a Tea Time. The event takes place Saturday, February 7 from 10 am to 3 pm.
One can enjoy the regular brunch menu alongside a $55 tea tower for two. It features classic tea sandwiches, treats and curated teas. Campari specials and a pink photo backdrop add extra fun for snapping selfies with your crew.
On February 14, The Audrey is putting on a romantic Valentine’s dinner from 6 pm to 11 pm. The three-course prix fixe menu is priced at $85 per person.
The evening includes classic cocktails and live harp music to set the perfect ambiance. Diners can also enjoy several photo-worthy moments.
To view the full menu or make a reservation, go here.