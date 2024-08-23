Rosebud Steakhouse
Restaurants / Openings

Chicago's Rosebud Steakhouse Will Debut Its First Texas Outpost in Southlake

Filet Mignon, Fresh Pasta, and A Dragon Sculpture Are Highlights of This Sleek New Spot

BY // 08.23.24
Southlake will soon welcome a new, white-tablecloth steakhouse to town. Rosebud Steakhouse will open at 2102 East State Highway 114 in Southlake’s District 114 development in early January 2025. It marks the fourth Rosebud for Chicago-based Creative Hospitality Concepts Restaurant Group (CHC) and their first foray into Texas, but they have big plans for more in the Lone Star State.

Angelo Eliades, CEO of CHC, tells PaperCity Fort Worth that the original Rosebud Steakhouse opened in 2000, “just off Michigan Avenue,” one block east of the Magnificent Mile. An expansion to Munster, Indiana followed it, and the third outpost will open in Wheeling, Illinois in a couple of weeks.

“We originally looked for a location in downtown Dallas, but once we saw the Southlake space, we just fell in love with it,” Eliades says. “And the community has been very welcoming.”

The bar area at Rosebud Steakhouse Southake
The bar area has a view into the main dining room beyond.

About This Prime Cuts Concept

Angelo Eliades and his business partner Steve Coppolillo began serving prime steak by their exclusive purveyor Meats by Linz, and they’ve never looked back.

“Fred Linz has become a great friend of ours,” Eliades tells us. “We have a similar philosophy.” Linz Heritage Angus is USDA Prime, and a family-owned business, now run by its third generation ― leveraging their butchering and aging expertise. It’s a difference Eliades says you can taste.

“We’ve taken the classic Chicago steakhouse and modernized it,” he says. “At Rosebud Steakhouse, with a sleek, upscale feel. To the right of the entrance, we have a great island-shaped bar, and the dining room seats 200 people.”

The new restaurant will also have private dining for fifty and a covered patio with seating for 150. It will include heating and cooling, plus a retractable closure to enjoy all that North Texas weather can dish out.

Rosebud Steakhouse will take over the ground level of the mixed-use development known as District 114, which comes complete with a green space and patio view of the gleaming, stainless steel sculpture of a dragon, which is the Southlake Carroll High School mascot.

District 114, by Medici Development Partners, is adjacent to State Highway 114. The four-story building anchors the Kimball Park development. It adds to Southlake’s growing dining scene, as Pacific Table recently opened another new dining experience to the bustling community.

Rosebud Steakhouse serves Linz Heritage Angus prime beef.
Rosebud Steakhouse serves Linz Heritage Angus prime beef.

How Would You Like Your Steak?

Eliades says CHC’s other concepts include Coppolillo’s Italiano, where you’ll find a mostly Italian menu along with a few steaks. Likewise, Rosebud Steakhouse serves mostly steaks, with a few Italian dishes on its menu, including rigatoni vodka, and chicken parmesan ― for a truly Chicago steakhouse experience.

For starters, Southlake diners can share an order of Maryland crabcakes, lamb lollipops, oysters on the half shell, or what they call Fork and Knife Bacon. Salads include the Prime wedge, a Ceasar, and a classic caprese.

The bar will be well-stocked with wines by the bottle and a large selection poured by the glass, as well as some 18 types of aged Scotch on the shelf, and a lush collection of bourbons, whiskeys, and ryes.

The house steak dish is a 22-ounce, Chicago-cut, bone-in ribeye. But, there is an array of wet-aged steaks from strip to mignon, and filet ― and your choice of enhancements from surf and turf Oscar to truffle butter, and bordelaise.

There are also two types of 40-day dry-aged steaks on the menu ― a 16-ounce Kansas City strip and a 20-ounce cowboy cut bone-in ribeye. Pescatarians will enjoy their choice of salmon, sea bass, or sole specialties.

CHC has plans to open more locations soon. They’ll land in Naples, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Scottsdale, Arizona; and Indianapolis, Indiana next.

And, Eliades tells PaperCity that they are looking to open three to four more locations in Texas in the next two to three years. A new concept called Prime 192 (named after the address of their first restaurant) could see a Houston opening, while Fort Worth and San Antonio are also on their radar.

