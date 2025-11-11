A First Taste of Southlake’s Hottest New Restaurant — Sagewind Debuts at The Elmore Hotel With Speakeasy

Executive Chef Brandon Williams leads the culinary program at The Elmore Hotel’s Sagewind, bringing years of fine-dining experience and a passion for approachable sophistication. (Courtesy)

Sagewind is the new signature restaurant at The Elmore Hotel in Southlake. (Courtesy of Sharp Frame Media)

This fall, Coury Hospitality introduced The Elmore Hotel (which took over Cambria Hotel Southlake) as Southlake’s first boutique hotel and the latest addition to Marriott Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio. This was following a multi-million-dollar transformation featuring design-forward interiors, refreshed guest rooms, and new dining concepts, Sagewind, and speakeasy Social Outlaw.

We recently visited the hotel for a first taste of its signature restaurant, Sagewind, and learned more about the new concept from Executive Chef Brandon Williams.

Brandon Williams’ Path to The Elmore for His First Executive Chef Position

Williams, a Detroit native, tells PaperCity Fort Worth he’s been immersed in the food industry his entire life, with notable stints under celebrated chefs Michael Symon, Bobby Flay, and Thomas Lentz. Several years ago, he relocated to Texas for a sous chef position at a Dallas hotel, only to discover that the franchised property no longer had an opening when he arrived.

“I had to trust God at that point,” he recalls. “I ended up staying and working my butt off for some high-end restaurants. I opened ToroToro Fort Worth and worked at the Fairmont in Dallas and The Ritz-Carlton Dallas before coming here in May.”

Williams set a personal goal of becoming an executive chef by the age of 40 — a milestone he reached with his current role at The Elmore Hotel. In his new role, the chef splits his time between the kitchen, managing invoices, and attending meetings.

Williams says the menu and ambiance at Sagewind are designed to feel refined yet approachable. Every dish is made from scratch, and he sources premium meats and seafood through trusted purveyors he’s built relationships with over the years. Southlakers are health-conscious and discerning, he says, adding that house staples like Sagewind’s crispy rice with spicy tuna, French fries, and skirt steaks are all popular favorites with locals and tourists.

Holiday Gift Guide Swipe Fonda San Miguel Wexel Art Lake Austin Spa Resort Amy’s Ice Creams Haney Home Concierge Maison Palo Santo The Gift Bag Little Torch













Next

An Elevated Dining Experience for Southlakers and Visitors Alike

The 175-room hotel is inspired by the American Elm tree, a symbol of growth and connection. Both dining spaces evoke warmth and a sense of community. The speakeasy, Social Outlaw, exudes a dynamic blend of sophistication and rebellion. The space is draped in warm brown tones, and the stark black-and-white imagery of David Yarrow feels perfectly at home in the shadows — like a scene from a modern Western frozen in time. Sagewind Restaurant was designed to feel airy and expressive.

During the media dinner we attended, the team collaborated with Orin Swift — the famed California-based winery known for bold, expressive wines — for the evening’s five-course experience. Williams was noticeably excited to introduce the first course. As we later learned, this was his first time leading a private wine-pairing event during his 15-year career in fine dining and luxury hospitality.

“I’m very proud that you will get to see my vision and my story,” he told us as he surprised and delighted our table with a whimsical opener.

Served in a miniature fast-food burger box, a juicy chicken nugget was topped with crème fraîche garlic aioli and a small dollop of caviar. The evening unfolded in delightful movements: seared foie gras, livened by raspberry purée and paired with Blank Stare sauvignon blanc; zucchini-wrapped halibut, which came served with a delicious white wine sauce; A-5 Wagyu striploin that was paired with a robust red wine, Papillon; and a dark chocolate cake for a closer.

Williams says he plans to host regular wine pairing events throughout the year. The intimate dinners allow him to showcase his talents and deliver an unparalleled experience to guests.

“You get to feel like you have a private chef for a night,” he says. “You pay a bit of money, but it is worth it. I think we will be doing a lot of these.”