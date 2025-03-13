The Best Irish Pubs In The Woodlands — For Saint Patrick’s Day Or Any Other Lucky Day
Ale & Ivy is hosting a Saint.Patrick's Day Parking Lot Party on Sunday March 16th. It's just part of the Saint Patrick's Day fun in The Woodlands.
There's no shortage of St. Patty's Day festivities in The Woodlands this month. (Photo courtesy of Mahoney's)
From now through St. Patrick's Day, Common Bond is offering limited time treats, like this vanilla and mint shamrock cake pop. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Celebrate St. Patty's Day the Woodlands-way with all-you-can-eat crawfish for $30 at Sawyer Park Ice House. (Photo courtesy of Sawyer Park Ice House)
The Woodlands is ready to dazzle in green as local hotspots gear up for Saint Patrick’s Day festivities this weekend. From green beer bashes to bagpipes blaring, there are a plethora of places to celebrate.
And you don’t need the luck of The Irish to figure out where to go. No leprechauns required. Not with PaperCity The Woodlands’ curated guide. These are The Best Irish Pubs In The Woodlands To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day or any other fun day :
The Woodlands Waterway treasure The Goose’s Acre embraces Irish traditions all year round. So it’s no surprise that for St. Patrick’s Day, this place really goes all out. The authentic Irish pub is having festivities all day, including live music on two stages from 11 am to 2 am, bagpipes at noon and 6 pm, and Irish dancers performing at 12:30 pm and 8 pm.
After 2 pm, only those 21 and up will be permitted and there will be a $5 cover charge. No reservations will be accepted, so show up early if you want the best spots for this first come, first serve party .
Sawyer Park Ice House is morphing into ‘Sawyer Shenanigan’s from this Friday, March 14 through Monday, March 17.
The extended St. Patty’s Day celebration kicks off with Justin Ross and Deadwood Revival starting at 9 pm on Friday, then Sam Donald at 9 pm on Saturday, March 15.
For a real Irish treat, check out the Irish Dancers performing at 1 pm on Sunday, March 16. Then, that same day, there will be three tribute bands performing from 3 pm to 7 pm — B3AUT1FUL D1SASTERS, a 311 tribute band; Dude Ranch, a Blink 182 tribute band; and Green Daze, a tribute to Green Day.
Lastly, on Monday, March 17, the supersized weekends ends with all-you-can-eat crawfish for $30.
Mahoney’s Texish Bar & Restaurant
24 Waterway , Suite 100
The Woodlands , TX 77380 | Map
Mahoney’s is another Woodlands favorite, and the party will be going from 10 am to midnight all St. Patrick’s Day — Monday, March 17. Expect food and drink specials all day, including corned beef and cabbage, in addition to all the regular and brunch menu items.
DJ Socialite will be dropping the jams from 11 am to 6 pm, and Nervous Rex will be on the guitar from 7 pm to 11 pm. A $5 cover charge kicks in after 3 pm.
Hyatt Centric The Woodlands
9595 Six Pines Drive, Suite 1100
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
Can’t decide on just one Irish pub to visit to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day in The Woodlands? The Hyatt Centric The Woodlands hotel’s St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl could be just the ticket. Taking place this Saturday, March 15 from 1 pm to 6 pm, the Hyatt Centric on Market Street is hosting a themed pub crawl celebrating several Market Street hotspots, including The Hyatt Centric, Bosscat Kitchen, Tommy Bahama, Sixty Vines and Cru Food and Wine Bar.
The crawl will begin at The Hyatt Centric, and each stop will have chef-curated specialty bites, themed cocktails, and delicious surprises. The conclusion of the event takes place back at Hyatt Centric, where there will be door prize winners.
Molly’s Pub
24905 I-45
Spring, TX 77380 | Map
A fun and festive Irish pub for any lucky day, Molly’s Pub is, of course, a prime hotspot for getting into the St. Patty’s spirit too.
The authentic bar will feature a variety of classic Irish dishes such as Shepherd’s pie, and themed drinks, including green beer of course. A DJ will keep the night rocking.
Wet Leprechaun Pub & Grill
4334 fm 2920, Suite 100
Spring, TX 77388 | Map
Looking for an all-day Saint Patrick’s Day party on Monday, March 17? Wet Leprechaun Pub & Grill has just what you need from 11 am to 2 am. Expect an all-day celebration filled with music, drinks and epic giveaways.
There will be a live DJ blasting the best Irish jams and a Guinness team onsite handing out exclusive freebies.
Ale & Ivy
305 Sawdust Road
Spring, TX 77386 | Map
Check out all the shenanigans that Ale & Ivy has to offer the day before Saint Patrick’s Day when it hosts its St. Patrick’s Day Parking Lot Party on Sunday, March 16, from 11 am to 8 pm.
This family-friendly event will have live DJs, a mechanical bull for riding, face painting, caricature artists, games, crawfish, green beer and more.
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery at City Place
1700 City Plaza Drive, Suite 150
Spring, TX 77389 | Map
If the pub scene isn’t really your thing, but you still want to get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit, then visit Common Bond for special, limited-time treats from now through Monday, March 17.
Themed pastries include the Shamrock Cake Pop, which is vanilla and mint cake covered in a white chocolate coating. An alcohol-containing Bailey’s Macaron, made with Irish cream milk and a chocolate ganache filling ups the ante futher.
The City Place bistro and bakery is open Mondays through Saturdays from 7 am to 9 pm, and Sundays from 7 am to 8 pm.