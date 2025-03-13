The Best Irish Pubs In The Woodlands — For Saint Patrick’s Day Or Any Other Lucky Day

The Woodlands Waterway treasure The Goose’s Acre embraces Irish traditions all year round. So it’s no surprise that for St. Patrick’s Day, this place really goes all out. The authentic Irish pub is having festivities all day, including live music on two stages from 11 am to 2 am, bagpipes at noon and 6 pm, and Irish dancers performing at 12:30 pm and 8 pm.

After 2 pm, only those 21 and up will be permitted and there will be a $5 cover charge. No reservations will be accepted, so show up early if you want the best spots for this first come, first serve party .

