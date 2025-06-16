Sant Ambroeus
Sant Ambroeus will open its first Texas location in Dallas in 2026. (Courtesy)

Restaurants / Openings

Sant Ambroeus Will Debut Its First Texas Restaurant in Dallas

The Italy-Based Concept Brings All-Day Dining to Knox Street

BY // 06.16.25
Ladies who lunch, brace yourselves. The day we’ve dreamed of is coming!

Over the past year, a new mixed-use development in Dallas’ Knox Street neighborhood has continued to take shape along the Katy Trail. Anchored by The Knox, an Auberge Resorts Collection hotel, the development will also have The Knox Residences (managed by Auberge), a 186-unit luxury multifamily building, a 150,000 square-foot boutique office building, and over 100,000 square feet of retail and restaurants. Now we know what one of those “best-in-class” restaurants will be.

Best of all, they didn’t overhype it. Dallas, you heard it here first — we are getting a Sant Ambroeus.

The Italian restaurant originally opened its doors in Milan in 1936, nearly 90 years ago. To Americans, the restaurants feels quintessentially New York because, for the past 40 years, Sant Ambroeus has served contemporary Milanese cuisine in the city. Since then, it’s expanded to irrefutably glamorous locations like Palm Beach, Aspen, and The Hamptons.

Having a Sant Ambroeus doubles as a chic city seal of approval, and I make a point to dine there whenever I’m in New York, Palm Beach, or (better yet) Milan. This addition of a Sant Ambroeus to Dallas’ restaurant scene is a real feather in our cap.

“Sant Ambroeus is one of the top restaurant operators in the industry and the perfect addition to Knox Street,” says Stephen Summers, head of retail leasing for Knox Street. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to such an incredible spot in Dallas, along with a lineup of other amazing retailers and restaurants.”

The 7,800 square-foot Dallas outpost will offer all-day dining and outdoor patio seating overlooking Katy Trail.

When it opens in 2026, Sant Ambroeus is going to be The Spot to see and be seen in Dallas, whether you’re celebrating a birthday or just enjoying a particularly dignified lunch amidst the stunning Milanese interiors. Meet a girlfriend for a Shakerato (espresso, sugar, and ice). Indulge in a slice of Principessa, my favorite cake on the planet. (It’s lemon sponge layered between vanilla pastry cream and whipped cream, topped with pink almond marzipan.) For dinner, I can’t resist ordering the classic fettuccine alla bolognese with traditional veal ragu, topped with 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano. *Chef’s kiss.*

Sant Ambroeus started in Milan, Italy’s “cosmopolitan capital.” As Texas’ cosmopolitan capital, Dallas is the perfect choice for the restaurant’s first Texas location, if we do say so ourselves.

