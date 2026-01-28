Omni PGA Frisco Resort’s SAVOR Festival Returns This Spring With Goo Goo Dolls’ Johnny Rzeznik and Award-Winning Chefs

Actor Kurt Russell was one of the several celebrities to attend SAVOR. (Photo by Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa)

On Friday, May 1, the Fork & Fire Grand Tasting, from 7 pm to 10 pm, is also led by Chef Conant, along with several other celebrity chefs. (Photo by Sara Kauss Event Photography)

After attending the inaugural lifestyle festival, SAVOR, at Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa last year, we immediately named it a not-to-miss event for 2026. It had been hyped up for its celebrity chef appearances at grand foodie events, celebrity golf invitational with actors like Kurt Russell, and even live music performances by Midland and D. Vincent Williams. And it delivered.

The four-day event is curated by acclaimed Emmy Award-winning event producer Scott Savlov. The second annual SAVOR takes place on April 30 through May 3, and it’s expected to be even bigger. Headliners of the weekend include James Beard Award-winning chef/TV personality Scott Conant and Goo Goo Dolls frontman Johnny Rzeznik.

Like last year, the festival will kick off on Thursday evening with the Masters of Taste Reception & Dinner from 6 pm to 9 pm. The event invites just 150 guests and features a five-course, Italian-inspired dinner crafted by Chef Conant, followed by dessert from Omni PGA Frisco’s Leen Nunn.

On Friday, May 1, the Fork & Fire Grand Tasting, led by Chef Conant, will take place from 7 pm to 10 pm, featuring celebrity chefs Esther Choi, Shota Nakajima, Kevin Lee, Dean Fearing, Kim Canteenwalla & Elizabeth Blau, and Emily Brubaker in Frisco. There will be interactive food stations, handcrafted cocktails, and specialty retail by Lucchese and Stetson cowboy hats from McKinney Hat Co. The night ends with an intimate acoustic performance by John Rzeznik, playing a collection of the Goo Goo Dolls’ greatest hits, and a drone show.

Saturday is the big day as the SAVOR Par 3 Golf Challenge takes place in the afternoon, where ten fivesomes (each with a celebrity player) compete in a shotgun format. That evening, the Grand Tasting begins at 7 pm and features chefs Beau MacMillan, Kevin Lee, Maneet Chauhan, Ben Ford, and Tiffany Derry — to name a few. There will also be live music and a fireworks show at the end of the night.

And for those ready to rally, Sunday morning from 10 am to 1 pm is the Margaritas & Mariachis Brunch. It’ll feature Latin dishes and Tex-Mex classics prepared by James Beard-nominated chef Anastacia Quiñones‑Pittman and a select group of talented regional chefs. Master mixologist Jason Asher will also be concocting cocktails to complement the menu.

If you’re planning on going to all of the events, you might as well stay the weekend with the SAVOR Epicurean Package. It includes a three-night stay, two tickets to each Fork & Fire, SAVOR Grand Tasting, and Margaritas & Mariachis, and a waived resort fee.

Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa has selected Boys & Girls Club of Collin County as its charity of choice for SAVOR 2026. Through this partnership, SAVOR guests can enjoy an unforgettable weekend while helping support programs that provide education, mentorship, and opportunities for children and teens across Collin County.

Tickets for SAVOR can be found here.