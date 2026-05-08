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A New Orleans Restaurant Favorite In The Woodlands Leaves Market Street Behind — Schilleci’s Finds a Larger Home, Rolls Out New Menu Perks

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Quality ingredients and authentic New Orleans flavor remain priorities at Schilleci’s. (Photo courtesy Schilleci’s)

Quality ingredients and authentic New Orleans flavor remain priorities at Schilleci’s. (Photo courtesy Schilleci’s)

Guests can now visit Schilleci’s new location at 2501 Research Forest Drive in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy Schilleci’s)

Guests can now visit Schilleci’s new location at 2501 Research Forest Drive in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy Schilleci’s)

Schilleci’s still offers favorites like this grilled chicken pasta, along with new items listed under the Classics section of the menu.

Schilleci’s still offers favorites like this grilled chicken pasta, along with new items listed under the Classics section of the menu.

Treat yourself to a cocktail during Schilleci’s new happy hour, available Sunday through Thursday from 2 pm to 6 pm. (Photo courtesy Schilleci’s)

Treat yourself to a cocktail during Schilleci’s new happy hour, available Sunday through Thursday from 2 pm to 6 pm. (Photo courtesy Schilleci’s)

Schilleci’s dessert menu features indulgent options to end the meal on a sweet note. (Photo courtesy Schilleci’s)

Schilleci’s dessert menu features indulgent options to end the meal on a sweet note. (Photo courtesy Schilleci’s)

A longtime Woodlands restaurant favorite has traded its Market Street digs for a bigger, revamped new home. Schilleci’s New Orleans Kitchen has officially reopened with expanded seating, a full bar and new menu additions at 2501 Research Forest Drive.

Situated in the heart of The Woodlands, the completely renovated new Schilleci’s space offers more room to spread out. Diners will find expanded indoor and outdoor seating, along with a private dining area for special events.

After discussing their vision for the new space and listening to customer feedback, the Schilleci family decided it was time for a change.

“It became clear that it was time to move on from our old space,” director of marketing and public relations Hannah Schilleci tells PaperCity The Woodlands. Hannah is the wife of owner Zachary Schilleci.

The restaurant left its Market Street location in February.

“This new space boasts a more spacious dining room, full bar, larger patio, a quicker parking experience, private dining options and more,” Hannah Schilleci notes.

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Schilleci’s building
Guests can now visit Schilleci’s new location at 2501 Research Forest Drive in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy Schilleci’s)

New Menus and Returning Favorites

In addition to the facility upgrades, Schilleci’s is also introducing new menu items. The restaurant also now offers more dedicated menus throughout the week.

The Main Menu is available during most operating hours. Meanwhile, a dedicated Lunch Menu is available on weekdays from 11 am to 3 pm. A Happy Hour Menu is also offered Sundays through Thursdays from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Both the Main Menu and Lunch Menu now feature a section dubbed Schilleci’s Classics. It highlights former off-menu specials and signature favorites. Dishes include lamb chops and stuffed shrimp, praline glazed smoked duck breast and scampi-style jambalaya.

Grilled chicken pasta
Schilleci’s still offers favorites like this grilled chicken pasta, along with new items listed under the Classics section of the menu.

Quality ingredients remain a priority at Schilleci’s, where the team continues to use local suppliers whenever possible. That commitment to fresh ingredients and authentic New Orleans flavor has helped the family-owned restaurant build a loyal following in The Woodlands over the years.

“We are extremely excited about this new space,” Hannah Schilleci says. “It offers the same cozy, intimate feeling of our previous location, while providing more space for growth and more seating options that our guests have been asking for.”

Schilleci’s New Orleans Kitchen is now located at 2501 Research Forest Drive in The Woodlands. The restaurant is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 am to 9 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 10 pm. For more information or to make a reservation, go here.

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