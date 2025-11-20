The Owner of Fort Worth’s Shogun Taqueria Debuts An Intimate New Speakeasy With a Latin Pulse

The menu’s offerings are minimally sweet — something the co-owners say allows the quality spirits to shine — and are priced around $14 on average.

More affordable prices and low-sugar cocktail recipes define the cocktail offerings at the new speakeasy. (Courtesy)

After savoring Latin-flavored ramen, diners at Shōgun Taqueria have increasingly been slipping behind a hidden door for mezcal-forward nightcaps. The secret speakeasy, Secreto, is the newest creation of restaurateur Francisco Islas, who worked with business partners David González, Andrew Chavarin, and Jorge Molina to remodel an underutilized space adjacent to the ramen fusion restaurant.

Settled into the dimly lit room and surrounded by velvet chairs and intimate lounging nooks, Islas and Molina described the Latin-inspired bar. Discussions about opening a speakeasy began in February, Islas tells PaperCity Fort Worth. The four co-owners, all childhood friends, settled on the Secreto concept after identifying a need for a bar that showcases Latin spirits in an intimate setting. Molina says working with close friends made the process enjoyable from the onset.

“The process has been organic,” he says. “We ran some numbers and knew it could be a success. We wanted to create something that we personally would enjoy. We’re here to have some good vibes and create something special for Fort Worth.”

With seating limited to about 45, Secreto eschews packing visitors in favor of a refined room where conversations can linger and patrons can explore classic cocktails with a Latin twist. Only one week into its soft opening, Islas says the concept is proving popular.

“People like the exclusivity of what we are offering,” he says.

Secreto’s Spirits-Forward Approach to Late-Night Socializing

Secreto’s menu boasts refined cocktails like the Cantarito (Patrón Silver, grapefruit, lime Tajín rim, soda), Lily Pad (Cazadores Blanco, violet liqueur, triple sec, lime), Friends With Benefits (Illegal Mezcal, watermelon shrub, lime, bitters), and other Latin-influenced libations. The menu’s offerings are minimally sweet — something the co-owners say allows the quality spirits to shine — and are priced around $14 on average.

SHOP Swipe

















Next

“We are definitely emphasizing mezcal and different tequilas,” Islas says. “We will have a rum that’s from Oaxaca. Our espresso martini is made with tequila, and we have an Oaxaca Old Fashioned with tequila and mezcal.”

The price points are comfortably below what local upscale hotels and bars charge, Molina says, adding that their goal is to stay affordable for guests while offering a unique drinking experience. There are also beer and wine options, along with zero-proof mocktails.

The co-owners say they found a dedicated team of bartenders who are focused on delivering superlative mixed drinks in a cozy atmosphere. For anyone marking a special occasion — or simply craving a top-shelf pour — the Cadillac, made with Patrón Extra Añejo, sits at the top of the menu at $28.

Elevated Drinks for the Neighborhood Crowd

Fort Worth is growing, Molina says, noting the influx of well-funded hotels and upscale bars in the Cultural District and the Stockyards. While the co-owners haven’t publicly emphasized that their bar is locally owned, that’s part of what they hope will be the appeal for patrons on West Magnolia Avenue and Fort Worth in general.

“The food service industry is being flooded with projects that have massive backing,” Molina continues. “The little guys aren’t around as much. That’s why the four of us back each other up. Everyone who comes here knows who we are. It feels like your local place to have a drink.”

Islas and Molina say there’s still work to be done, whether that’s tweaking the menu or upgrading various aspects of the interior. For now, the focus is on the drinks and atmosphere. The Secreto team is accepting DM RSVPs through Instagram (@secretofortworth) for Thursday-through-Sunday reservations at Fort Worth’s newest speakeasy.