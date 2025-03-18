Shogun Fort Worth
Restaurants / Openings

Former Paco’s in Fort Worth’s Near Southside Transforms Into A Bold New Japanese-Mexican Restaurant

Chef Francisco Islas' Shōgun Taqueria Gears Up to Bring Something Different to Cowtown

BY // 03.18.25
The final touches are coming together at 1508 W Magnolia Ave, the new home of Chef Francisco “Paco” Islas’ Japanese-Mexican fusion restaurant. Fans of Paco’s Mexican Cuisine will recognize the Near Southside space as the former home of Paco’s, now transformed into Shōgun Taqueria — a bold new fusion concept.

“I want to do something that revolves around street food,” Islas tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “We will have everything from ramen to tonkatsu, gyoza, and tacos. There will still be tacos, but it will have influences” from Japanese cuisine.

Although his extensive culinary journey has taken him from Saint-Emilion to Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine and Le Cep, the March 27 opening marks a new chapter for Islas. After leading Paco’s on Magnolia Avenue for several years, he now shifts his focus to Shōgun Taqueria while continuing to operate the remaining Paco’s downtown location.

472936311_18383747845129641_7642705065553638835_n
Shōgun Taqueria will feature Mexican street tacos with a slight twist. (Courtesy)

From Japanese Food Fan to Fusion Trailblazer

Islas credits his famous 2021 birria ramen collaboration with Chef Kevin Martinez, executive chef of Tokyo Cafe, at a Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival event as the spark that ignited the Shōgun Taqueria concept. After that event, Islas says he continued honing his skills by experimenting with Japanese ingredients and techniques at home.

Throughout 2023, Islas says he became a regular customer at Hong Kong Market where he bought Japanese base ingredients and experimented with them at home.

“I played around and took notes on what worked and what didn’t,” he says. “Some combinations weren’t great, but others turned out amazing. Some of these techniques have been around for years, but when you’re trying something new, it’s like learning a second language.”

“Even now,” he laughed, “some of the terms are hard to pronounce.”

shogun-15
Hot noodle dishes with Latin flavors will be the main staples of Shōgun Taqueria’s menu. (Courtesy)

A Menu That Blends Tradition with Innovation

Shōgun Taqueria’s menu will feature dishes like tinga gyoza, pork carnitas, ramen, and kimchi quesadillas. Premium meats like wagyu, pork belly, and short ribs will be cooked tableside. The bar is no afterthought, Islas says and will feature custom cocktails like sake sangria.

Islas singles out his inventive take on birria ramen as an example of what can happen when two culinary worlds collide. Unlike most versions that simply add noodles to consomé, Islas’ birria ramen uses a miso-based broth to create depth and richness.

“We are adding miso paste into the consomé to give it some thickness,” Islas explains. “The dish is topped with cilantro, onion, bamboo shoots, Korean pepper, and a soft-boiled egg, creating a bowl that bridges both culinary worlds. The consomé is great to sip on, but the miso base gives it a whole new level of flavor.”

Islas says Cowtown is more than ready for an adventurous addition to its restaurant scene. For him, the challenge of mastering Japanese cuisine is part of the fun of his newest restaurant.

“I’m still learning,” Islas says. “This gets me out of my comfort zone.”

