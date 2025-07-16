Social Bird is the Rosé of Summer — Now in HEB Stores Throughout Texas

Each bottle of Social Bird Rosé is more than a taste - it's a commitment to creating moments infused with the essence of French elegance.

There’s nothing better than sipping a cold glass of rosé on a hot summer day. Now, Texans have more choices than ever with female-founded and run Social Bird Rosé and the launch of the brand in HEB stores throughout Texas.

Social Bird Rosé was founded in Oklahoma City by Anna Cameron and Maguire Amundsen. With a shared vision of building a brand rooted in heart, soul and effortless living, they set out to create Social Bird, a Côtes de Provence Rosé. The two women combined their entrepreneurial spirits and brand-building experience to curate not just a bottle of wine, but a lasting memory in the hearts of all those who gather.

Together, the co-founders have worked to grow a community of Social Birds who know how to toast, host and make every gathering unforgettable. Because life is too short for boring wine and quiet parties.

Harvested in breathtaking Côtes de Provence under organic practices, it brings the taste of crisp valley winds, citrus oil, and peach blossoms straight to the Lone Star State. This year’s blend opens with delicate scents of strawberry, juicy peach, and rose petals. On the palate, it delivers a punch of flavor with ripe grapefruit, lemon, and melon notes that lead to a crisp, refreshing finish. The blend is 50 percent Grenache, 20 percent Cinsault, 10 percent Syrah, 10 percent Carignan, and 10 percent Mourvèdre

Made in the quaint village of Vidauban, Social Bird Rosé embodies the essence of celebration, unity, and the art of hosting in every glass. It embraces the timeless elegance of the French art of hosting, reimagined for today’s world. With its captivating flavors, inviting ambiance, and ability to bring people together, the rosé serves as the perfect companion for life’s special moments.

Each bottle of Social Bird Rosé is more than a taste — it’s a commitment to creating moments infused with intention. Whether you’re enjoying with an old friend, or a new one, Social Bird is the perfect plus-one to every good time.

Social Bird is available throughout Texas at HEB, Spec’s and various other retailers. Here’s where you can find the rosé near you.

Don’t see it at a store near you? Ask your wine merchant to get it!