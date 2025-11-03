Dallas’ Spirit of Choice, Socorro Tequila Can Be Found in Hot Spots All Around the City

Socorro is also proud to be the tequila of choice for American Airlines, available on all domestic and international flights.

Before becoming the in-house tequila expert at one of the country’s biggest drinks distributors, Antinori had a wine-making apprenticeship in Tuscany.

Socorro Tequila has been recognized by the world’s leading competitions, including winning the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition with multiple medals, including a Double Gold for its Blanco, as well as at Tequila Matchmaker's 2025 Agavos Awards.

Made from 100 percent Blue Weber agave, Socorro is built on a commitment to quality, craft, and authenticity, using only agave, water, and yeast.

If Socorro Tequila sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen it as some of Dallas’ hottest spots. The official tequila partner of Southern Methodist University Athletics (featured in club levels and suites at football and basketball games while you cheer on the Ponies), the base tequila for all Skinny Margs at Mi Cocina, served at Joe T. Garcia’s out in Fort Worth, and more, Socorro keeps North Texans in high spirits.

Established in 2020 by spirits industry veterans Josh Irving and Pablo Antinori, Socorro Tequila is an award-winning, certified additive-free tequila handcrafted in Arandas, Jalisco, Mexico. Made from 100 percent Blue Weber agave, Socorro is built on a commitment to quality, craft, and authenticity, using only agave, water, and yeast. That’s it. What you see – or what you taste – is what you get.

And, it’s proven to be award-winning. Socorro Tequila has been recognized by the world’s leading competitions, including winning the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition with multiple medals, including a Double Gold for its Blanco, as well as at Agave Matchmaker’s 2025 Agavos Awards. Socorro continues to set a new standard for modern tequila with deep respect for traditional methods. The brand’s continued recognition across global competitions reflects its uncompromising approach to authenticity and flavor.

The Socorro Process

Antinori, Director of Agave Spirits, splits his time between the Dallas headquarters and the brand’s distillery in Jalisco. He personally oversees every stage of production, from harvesting estate-grown agave to fermentation and aging. Antinori comes from a family of restaurateurs, and flavor has long been a big part of his life. Before becoming the in-house tequila expert at one of the country’s biggest drinks distributors, Antinori had a wine-making apprenticeship in Tuscany. Good wine and even better spirits run in his blood.

Antinori tastes every batch after distillation and again, right before bottling. Tough job, if you ask us.

“What you put into the process shows up in the glass,” says Antinori. “If it’s not right, we don’t bottle it.”

Socorro Partnerships

In addition to serving some of the Metroplex’s top athletics departments, restaurants and hospitality groups (hello, Hôtel Swexan), Socorro is also proud to be the tequila of choice for American Airlines, available on all domestic and international flights. No matter where you go, you can get a true taste of Jalisco.

Giving Back with Socorro Tequila

Socorro actually means help in Spanish. From the start, that’s been the brand’s purpose and passion. It’s in its logo, and it’s who they are. They’ve brought clean drinking water to communities in Jalisco, Mexico, and they’ve helped orphanages and nursing homes in need. As its tequila has grown, so has its commitment. Socorro is still delivering water and still supporting the most vulnerable in Mexico. And now, they’re extending that same spirit here at home in Dallas, through its Spirit of Socorro charitable initiatives and donations.

¡Salud a Socorro!