Southlake's 10 Best Restaurants — A DFW Area Dining Guide

From Steaks and Seafood to Tacos, Pizza and Creative Cocktails

05.13.25
Pacific Table is one of Southlake's Best Restaurants.

Not far from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Southlake is a city worth visting with topnotch shopping and restaurants. You’ll find numerous worthy restaurants serving up some of the best food options in the DFW area, including spots doing Tex-Mex and Italian food right.

It’s hard to pick just 10 great spots in Southlake, but here are my 10 Best Restaurants In Southlake (in no particular order):

The San Francisco cioppino has fresh fish and shellfish in a white wine tomato broth. (Courtesy)

Pacific Table

The third restaurant in this upscale chain in North Texas, Southlake’s Pacific Table comes from chef Felipe Armenta, who blends modern and classic techniques in Pacific Northwest food such as sushi, oysters, seafood, steaks and more. Grilled trout almondine gets topped with brown butter and almonds, and San Francisco cioppino includes fresh fish and shellfish in a white wine tomato broth.

Non-seafood fans can enjoy pineapple fried rice, baby back ribs, sandwiches, burgers, prime rib and rotisserie chicken.

Moxies

On Main Street, Moxies is an upscale Southlake restaurant with a beautiful patio offering a wide range of dishes from burgers and tacos to steaks and pasta. The vegetarian and plant-based menu is also great, with handcrafted cocktails and a wine list to boot.

You can’t go wrong with the cashew chicken lettuce wraps, citrus habanero mahi sandwich, linguine bolognese, or the cheeseburger. Wednesdays bring half-priced wine bottles.

Calabrese Southlake

Italian food is the focus at Calabrese, with beautiful dishes such as ossobuco with gorgonzola polenta and pan-seared scallops. Potatoes accompanying an array of pasta dishes. Orecchiette pasta with Italian sausage and broccolini, cannelloni with a roasted red pepper alfredo sauce and ravioli with salmon, zucchini, yellow squash, and lemon butter are all fresh and modern takes on Italian staples. There’s also pizza, caprese salad and fresh breads.

Stone-fired pizzas and craft beer collide at Taverna Rossa. (Courtesy)

Taverna Rossa

A fun spot for weekend tunes or a casual lunch, Taverna Rossa serves stone-fired pizzas and hard-to-resist sharable plates that are great for a group. Charcuterie, meatballs, sweet chili wings, and deviled eggs are all favorites from the appetizer menu, and Taverna’s pizzas are both fun and traditional.

Try the Tuscan Trip with a pea-walnut pesto sauce, sundried tomatoes, kalamata olives, sweet peppers, artichoke, mozzarella, ricotta and arugula for a fresh and veggie-forward pizza, or go for the Bee’s Knees with spicy marinara sauce, hot soppressata, mozzarella, basil, and Texas honey for both sweet and spicy.

At Nikko, enjoy sushi and tuna cutting shows. (Courtesy)

Nikko

Sushi is taken to the next level at Nikko, where handcrafted sushi rolls are paired with high-end sake for a sophisticated date night. There are endless sushi, sashimi and roll choices, plus non-sushi options such as teriyaki chicken, short rib steak and Chilean sea bass.

Thursday nights bring a chance to experience Nikko’s tuna-cutting show, with chefs carving a huge, wild-caught tuna for everyone to see.

Kirby’s Steakhouse serves all your favorite steakhouse favorites. (Courtesy)

Kirby’s Steakhouse

A classic Southlake steakhouse experience, Kirby’s features Midwestern prime beef, plus seafood, daily chef features, and a vast wine collection. Choose from a selection of prime cuts, or go for the oven-baked redfish or pan-roasted sea bass with lobster risotto. Sides such as blistered Brussels sprouts sauteed mushrooms, and au gratin potatoes add extra kick.

Don’t skip on the mac and cheese, which comes with lobster or jalapeños and bacon if you wish.

The Mediterranean meets Texas with tacos at Ferah. (Courtesy)

Ferah Tex-Med Kitchen

In Southlake Town Square, Ferah Tex-Med Kitchen offers Mediterranean dishes plus a weekend brunch buffet. Get a classic beef gyro platter with tzatziki sauce and seasonal vegetables, or one of its taco plates featuring jalapeño-rubbed salmon, falafel, or short rib.

A classic beef shish kabob, hummus and other dips, and seasonal cocktails also beckon.

Truluck’s offers elevated seafood for special occasions. (Courtesy)

Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood and Crab

For special occasions, Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood and Crab is an elevated experience with some of the finest seafood in the Southlake area. Start with caviar service or oysters on the half shell, then move into stone crab platters, blue crab stuffed lobster tails, miso-glazed seabass and whole branzino.

Meat lovers can choose a steak, and the side dishes (including creamed spinach and au gratin potatoes) are made for sharing.

Craft margaritas and Tex-Mex create the perfect combo at Anamia’s. (Courtesy)

Anamia’s Tex Mex

You can’t go wrong with Tex-Mex, especially at Anamia’s. Find classic Tex-Mex dishes and specialty margaritas, plus brunch on weekends. Start with guacamole made in a molcajete (mortar and pestle) tableside, then dive into carne asada, tacos al carbón, tender fajitas, brisket tacos, enchiladas and more.

Rosebud
Steaks and a view from Rosebud create a memorable meal. (Courtesy)

Rosebud Steakhouse

Starting with restaurants in Midwest beef staples Illinois (with the first one opening in Chicago back in 1976) and Indiana, Rosebud Steakhouse broke into Southlake and more than stood up the the Texas test. Steaks and chops dominate the menu, with enhancements such as truffle butter, brandy peppercorn and bearnaise sauce as the cherry on top of your cut.

Pasta dishes such as cacio e pepe and short rib bolognese, and shareable sides — including baked mac and cheese, truffle parmesan tater tots, and sauteed spicy broccolini — complete the table.

