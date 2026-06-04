The 11 Best Speakeasy Bars in Dallas

Tucked below The Statler hotel, this underground bar has been a popular spot for clandestine cocktails since 2017. To enter, you’ll have to descend a flight of stairs, found just beyond the hotel’s sports bar Scout. When you see what looks like an old shoe shine spot and a phone booth, you’re almost there. Step into the booth, dial four numbers (Pro-tip: they’re listed on the phone), and a wood-paneled wall will open for you.

The main thing here is obviously bourbon, but there are also 11 craft cocktails, wine, beer, and bites.