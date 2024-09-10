Foodie Events / Restaurants

Where to Find State Fair-Inspired Food and Drinks in Dallas — Without the Crowds

Fried Favorites and Over-The-Top Confections at Local Spots

BY // 09.10.24
Fletcher’s State Fair Food

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs has a food truck at Klyde Warren Park.

The 2024 State Fair of Texas kicks off on Friday, September 27. If you’re looking to avoid long lines at the fairgrounds this year but still get a taste of the festivities, these Dallas spots are deep frying and brewing their own over-the-top confections.

From the Original Corny Dog to fried Oreos, these local spots are offering State Fair-inspired food and drinks without the crowds.

 

 

Meddlesome Moth

Design District

1621 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dalllas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

214-628-7900

Website

Meddlesome Moth State Fair Food Dallas

This State Fair season, Meddlesome Moth is offering special food and drinks. (Photo by Raynor Brumfield)

From September 27 through October 20, this Design District restaurant will be offering special State Fair of Texas like bacon lollipops, Tex’s Blue Ribbon Feast (fried chicken, whipped sweet potatoes and marshmallow, cheddar mac ‘n cheese, braised greens, and cornbread), mini carnival corn dog dippers, and a dessert called the Fried Oreo Rodeo Delight. Themed cocktails also include the Fairground Fiesta with Tito’s vodka, jalapeño, cucumber, lime, simple syrup, and a Tajín rim; a Ferris Wheel Mocha Martini (with cold brew), and the gn-based Carnival Cabaret.

Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs

Uptown

2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Fletcher’s State Fair Food

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs has a food truck at Klyde Warren Park.

Skip the lines and get your favorite State Fair corn dog at Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs food truck at Klyde Warren Park. The mobile outpost offers The Original, Jalapeño and Cheese, the turkey Bird Dog, veggie, and more. You can also add a side of curly fries or lemonade.

CBD Provisions

Downtown

1530 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-261-4500

Website

CBD Provisions State Fair of Texas Dallas

CBD Provisions at The Joule is offering a special State Fair menu featuring deep-fried Oreos. (Courtesy)

Head to The Joule for a staycation with its special State Fair of Texas package which includes two tickets to the fair, a $50 daily food and beverage credit, transportation to the fairgrounds, and overnight accommodation. You can also enjoy a special menu at the hotel’s concept CBD Provisions. It will feature dishes like deep-fried Oreos in cinnamon batter with cream cheese icing and loaded fries with smoked brisket, bacon, crispy shallots, scallions, and herb aioli.

Lucky’s Cafe

3531 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-522-3500

Website

Lucky’s Cafe State Fair

This State Fair season, Lucky's Cafe is offering corn dogs and cotton candy beer.

This Oak Lawn diner is offering up its annual State Fair specials once again starting on September 27. You’ll find State Fair corn dogs (two dogs served with fries) for $10.99 and Texas Ale Project’s Cotton Candy Pilsner for $5.50 through October 20.

Rodeo Goat

Multiple Locations

1926 Market Center Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Rodeo Goat State Fair burger

Just in time for the State Fair, Rodeo Goat will bring its Big Texas Burger back to its menu for a limited time. (Photo by Raynor Brumfield)

From September 27 through October 20, the Big Texas burger will be available to order at all Rodeo Goat locations. It’s an over-the-top creation featuring 44 Farms beef patty, chicken fried mashed potato cake, bacon, fried onion ring, and chorizo gravy.

Rodeo Goat will also feature a new seasonal special — Pumpkin Spice Goat Balls, an autumn twist on their deep-fried, cheesecake-filled dough balls with pumpkin spice and mascarpone dip.

Community Beer Co.

Design District

3110 Commonwealth Drive
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Community Beer Co.

Community Beer Co. offers its Funnel Cake Ale every State Fair season.

You can’t miss out on Community Beer Co.’s famous Funnel Cake Ale. The specialty vanilla-infused bready Golden ale is brewed each year to celebrate the State Fair. It should be released later this month.

