Where to Find State Fair-Inspired Food and Drinks in Dallas — Without the Crowds
Fried Favorites and Over-The-Top Confections at Local SpotsBY Megan Ziots // 09.10.24
The 2024 State Fair of Texas kicks off on Friday, September 27. If you’re looking to avoid long lines at the fairgrounds this year but still get a taste of the festivities, these Dallas spots are deep frying and brewing their own over-the-top confections.
From the Original Corny Dog to fried Oreos, these local spots are offering State Fair-inspired food and drinks without the crowds.
Meddlesome Moth
Design District
1621 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dalllas, TX 75207 | Map
From September 27 through October 20, this Design District restaurant will be offering special State Fair of Texas like bacon lollipops, Tex’s Blue Ribbon Feast (fried chicken, whipped sweet potatoes and marshmallow, cheddar mac ‘n cheese, braised greens, and cornbread), mini carnival corn dog dippers, and a dessert called the Fried Oreo Rodeo Delight. Themed cocktails also include the Fairground Fiesta with Tito’s vodka, jalapeño, cucumber, lime, simple syrup, and a Tajín rim; a Ferris Wheel Mocha Martini (with cold brew), and the gn-based Carnival Cabaret.
Skip the lines and get your favorite State Fair corn dog at Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs food truck at Klyde Warren Park. The mobile outpost offers The Original, Jalapeño and Cheese, the turkey Bird Dog, veggie, and more. You can also add a side of curly fries or lemonade.
CBD Provisions
Downtown
1530 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Head to The Joule for a staycation with its special State Fair of Texas package which includes two tickets to the fair, a $50 daily food and beverage credit, transportation to the fairgrounds, and overnight accommodation. You can also enjoy a special menu at the hotel’s concept CBD Provisions. It will feature dishes like deep-fried Oreos in cinnamon batter with cream cheese icing and loaded fries with smoked brisket, bacon, crispy shallots, scallions, and herb aioli.
Lucky’s Cafe
3531 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
This Oak Lawn diner is offering up its annual State Fair specials once again starting on September 27. You’ll find State Fair corn dogs (two dogs served with fries) for $10.99 and Texas Ale Project’s Cotton Candy Pilsner for $5.50 through October 20.
From September 27 through October 20, the Big Texas burger will be available to order at all Rodeo Goat locations. It’s an over-the-top creation featuring 44 Farms beef patty, chicken fried mashed potato cake, bacon, fried onion ring, and chorizo gravy.
Rodeo Goat will also feature a new seasonal special — Pumpkin Spice Goat Balls, an autumn twist on their deep-fried, cheesecake-filled dough balls with pumpkin spice and mascarpone dip.
You can’t miss out on Community Beer Co.’s famous Funnel Cake Ale. The specialty vanilla-infused bready Golden ale is brewed each year to celebrate the State Fair. It should be released later this month.