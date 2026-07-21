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Station & Vine To Bring Chef-Driven Americana Cuisine to An Iconic Fort Worth Landmark

Inside the New Restaurant, Parlor Cocktail Lounge, and Revitalized Ballroom at T&P Station

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Photography Chancee Proctor and Teshorn Jackson

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Painted along the west wall, Station & Vine's muse sits in repose, her dress spilling across the floor. (Photo by Chancee Proctor and Teshorn Jackson )

Painted along the west wall, Station & Vine's muse sits in repose, her dress spilling across the floor. (Photo by Chancee Proctor and Teshorn Jackson )

Guests at Station & Vine will be able to order cocktails from a Beluga Vodka martini cart. (Photo by Chancee Proctor and Teshorn Jackson )

Guests at Station & Vine will be able to order cocktails from a Beluga Vodka martini cart. (Photo by Chancee Proctor and Teshorn Jackson )

Deep teal velvet banquettes and a dramatic ruby-red mural give the dining room a lavish, almost fantastical Art Deco aesthetic. (Photo by David Witherspoon)

Deep teal velvet banquettes and a dramatic ruby-red mural give the dining room a lavish, almost fantastical Art Deco aesthetic. (Photo by David Witherspoon)

Rich desserts will be served up as part of the new Station & Vine concept. (Photo by Chancee Proctor and Teshorn Jackson )

Rich desserts will be served up as part of the new Station & Vine concept. (Photo by Chancee Proctor and Teshorn Jackson )

Mixologist Matthew Barrington developed the cocktail program at Station & Vine. (Photo by Chancee Proctor and Teshorn Jackson )

Mixologist Matthew Barrington developed the cocktail program at Station & Vine. (Photo by Chancee Proctor and Teshorn Jackson )

Lavish seating elements add comfort and visual appeal to Station & Vine. (Photo by Chancee Proctor and Teshorn Jackson )

Lavish seating elements add comfort and visual appeal to Station & Vine. (Photo by Chancee Proctor and Teshorn Jackson )

After former tenant T&P Tavern closed in 2024, property owner Trinity Metro sought a new operator for the long-vacant space, ultimately selecting Edible Ideas Inc., the catering and events company owned by chef Douglas Brown. (Photo by Chancee Proctor and Teshorn Jackson )

After former tenant T&P Tavern closed in 2024, property owner Trinity Metro sought a new operator for the long-vacant space, ultimately selecting Edible Ideas Inc., the catering and events company owned by chef Douglas Brown. (Photo by Chancee Proctor and Teshorn Jackson )

Brown says he wanted Station & Vine to feature a chef-driven menu paired with “approachably priced wines.” (Photo by Chancee Proctor and Teshorn Jackson )

Brown says he wanted Station & Vine to feature a chef-driven menu paired with “approachably priced wines.” (Photo by Chancee Proctor and Teshorn Jackson )

When the Texas & Pacific Station opened in 1931, it was one of the most opulent train stations in the state. The city of Fort Worth had grand ambitions, and the station was fittingly adorned with marble floors, metal-inlaid panel ceilings, and striking Art Deco detailing. As automobiles gradually supplanted rail travel, the crowds at 221 W. Lancaster Avenue dwindled.

Now, a new restaurant — Station & Vine — hopes to bring new life to one of the city’s most iconic landmarks this August.

After former tenant T&P Tavern closed in 2024, property owner Trinity Metro sought a new operator for the long-vacant space, ultimately selecting Edible Ideas Inc., the catering and events company owned by chef Douglas Brown.

“We had catered in this space before and loved the bones of the building,” Brown tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “We thought that this space would have a lot of amazing synergy with the ballroom and restaurant together. Then, the concept grew and evolved into what you see.”

Station and Vine (Photo by Photographs by Chancee Proctor and Teshorn Jackson )
Deep teal velvet banquettes and a dramatic ruby-red mural give the dining room a lavish, almost fantastical Art Deco aesthetic. (Photo by Chancee Proctor and Teshorn Jackson )

An Inside Look at Station & Vine

Deep teal velvet banquettes and a dramatic ruby-red mural give the dining room a lavish, almost fantastical Art Deco aesthetic. Painted along the west wall, the highly anticipated restaurant’s muse sits in repose, her dress spilling across the floor. Interior designer Huong Dang tells us that her goal was to maintain the Art Deco aesthetic of T&P Station while lending a “rich, dark, and moody” feel.

Original elements, like gold paneling near the ceiling, now “pop” because of the vibrant color scheme.

Brown says he wanted Station & Vine to feature a chef-driven menu paired with “approachably priced wines.” Chef Oscar Aponte, who has worked with Brown for years, leads the kitchen

“There will be some seasonality to what we offer, but the menu has a nice variety,” Brown says. “It’s not steak-focused, but it has some unique dishes on it. I love the braised lamb shank.”

Beverage director and mixologist Matthew Barrington developed a cocktail program that includes a clarified margarita and an in-house barrel-aged Old Fashioned. Other menu highlights include Gulf red snapper with a Thai-ginger marinade, honey-glazed boneless short rib, a bourbon-brined center-cut pork chop, and cast iron steak frites.

Beyond The Box (Photo by Photographs by Chancee Proctor and Teshorn Jackson )
Rich desserts will be served up as part of the new Station & Vine concept. (Photo by Chancee Proctor and Teshorn Jackson )

Dining, Cocktails, and Events Under One Roof

Beyond the restaurant, Brown and his team will manage The Parlor (a craft cocktail lounge), an outdoor patio, and the adjacent T&P Ballroom for weddings and private events. Later this fall, Brown plans to introduce “The Art of Sunday,” a brunch with carving stations.

“It will be like an old-school hotel brunch with different stations set up throughout the space,” he says. “We are also looking at live music on one of the nights. When the weather is nice, you can make reservations for our patio.”

Station & Vine, he says, will offer an upscale but very approachable dining experience.

“We want this restaurant to be approachable and welcoming to anyone,” he says. “Even though we’re serving great food, wine, and cocktails, that Fort Worth hospitality will be there, so everyone who comes here will have a good time. This is a landmark for Fort Worth, and we want to do it justice.”

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