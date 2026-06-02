Popular Richardson-Based Modern Mexican Restaurant to Open in Dallas With New Tequila Lounge

"The patio reinterprets the Mexican courtyard as a shaded, inviting space centered around the ease of outdoor gathering." (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

A highlight of the menu is the Wood-Fired Carne Asada. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

The Dallas Sueno was designed in collaboration with Mexico City-based JSa and Arlington’s ch_Studio. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Sueño Cocteleria Mexicana, the acclaimed elevated Mexican dining concept from founders Julio Pineda and Cristian Lujano, is opening in Dallas this June. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Last fall, we announced that the Richardson-based Mexican concept Sueño would be opening a second outpost of its popular North Texas restaurant in Dallas’ Snider Plaza.

We’ve included it on our 2026 restaurant openings list because of the original location’s stellar reputation and the expansion’s partnership with The Bellomy Group (owners of S&D Oyster Co., Rex’s Seafood, and the newly opened New Orleans-inspired lounge, Caché). Now, Sueño Dallas has announced its opening date for June 10 at 6600 Snider Plaza with highlights like a live-fire kitchen and an intimate tequila lounge called Alma Agave.

Led by co-founders Julio Pineda and Cristian Lujano, who are cousins from Mexico City raised in Texas, Sueño was created as a guest-first concept in 2021.

“With this [Dallas] location, we really focused on how the experience unfolds for our guests,” says Lujano in a release. “From the front window where masa is prepared to the open kitchen and into the intimacy of Alma Agave, every element is designed to draw people in. It’s not just about dining or drinking — it’s a fully immersive experience that brings together craft, design, and atmosphere in a way that feels transportive.”

Inspired by Traditional Haciendas

The 6,259-square-foot space was designed in collaboration with Mexico City-based JSa and Arlington’s ch_Studio. “Inspired by the spatial logic of traditional haciendas, the restaurant blends indoor and outdoor elements with natural materials such as volcanic stone, warm wood, leather, and handwoven textiles. The patio reinterprets the Mexican courtyard as a shaded, inviting space centered around the ease of outdoor gathering.”

Commissioned artworks are also sprinkled throughout the restaurant. A highlight is a site-specific ceiling installation by Oaxacan artist Adriana Monterrubio. It’s handwoven from Zebu leather in a fishbone pattern. There are also handwoven textiles by Candor and furniture sourced from Mexican studios, including Peca, Más Idea Studio, Casa Sauce, and Piztola.

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An In-House Masa Program and Live-Fire Cooking

Along with live-fire cooking, Sueño’s menu will center around its in-house masa program, where the team will make nixtamal daily. Led by Executive Chef Cristos Andrade, the menu blends Mexican flavors and global techniques — drawing inspiration from places like France, Japan, and Italy. These are a few highlights on the menu:

Bone Marrow Pork Belly

Tamarind Ponzu Sashimi Scallops

Sushi-Grade Ahi Tuna Tartare

Wood-Fired Carne Asada

Salmon a la Crema

Brothers Marco and Cristian Lujano are leading the beverage programs at Sueño and Alma Agave. Cristian focuses on house-made agave blends, fruit reductions, and infusions, while Marco works with clarified cocktails, milk punches, tinctures, and oils. A few standouts on the cocktail menu include:

Sueño Signature Margarita

Godfather Old Fashioned

Una de Pastor (inspired by al pastor) with Racho Joven mezcal layered with savory herbs, roasted chiles, and pineapple

There will also be a Ponches de Leche (milk punches) menu, including the Tlalocs Negroni with brown butter fatwashed mezcal, cacao, nixta, blanc vermouth, and Cocchi Americano.

Inside Alma Agave

The drink menu at Alma Agave will focus on Mexican distillates (tequila, mezcal, and not as well-known spirits), as well as tejuino and tejate. Cocktails will incorporate house-made and fermented ingredients like masa foam and squash-based sodas. The lounge will also offer a curated selection of small plates inspired by a Mexican passport. It will hit four regions: Mexico City, Monterrey, Jalisco, and Oaxaca.

Sueño will open for dinner service and weekend brunch and Alma Agave will open nightly starting on June 10.