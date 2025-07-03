Jon’s Grille serves up boozy milkshakes and fruit-forward cocktails like the Blackberry Sage Tea with mint and lemonade. (Courtesy)

The Shania Twain cocktail at Sidesaddle Saloon blends Empress Gin, raspberry mint syrup, lemon, and Prosecco for a bold and bubbly sip. (Courtesy)

The Bearded Lady cools things down with a Frozen Boozy Arnold Palmer made with sweet tea, lemonade, and vodka. (Courtesy)

From rooftop spritzes with skyline views to spiked milkshakes and mint-laced sours, Fort Worth’s bars are serving up serious summer energy in every glass. Whether you’re craving something bright, boozy, frozen, or fizzy, these seasonal cocktails are made to beat the heat.

These are 8 must-try summer cocktails to savor in Fort Worth.

The Ice Cream Cocktail at Maiden

Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirits has crafted a truly summer-friendly libation. The Ice Cream Cocktail features house-made ice cream with charred pineapple, vegan honey, and coconut milk, topped with whipped cream and a pour of Ron del Barrilito rum. The Puerto Rican rum’s dried fruit, spice, and sherry-aged warmth bring rich depth to this decadent tropical treat.

Spritzes at Refinery 714

Perched 24 stories above Fort Worth, Refinery 714 is bringing rooftop energy and refreshing elegance to new heights with its Summer of Spritz menu. Highlights include the vibrant 714 Spritz — Limoncello and blueberry syrup — and classics like the Hugo and Lillet spritzes.

Frozen Boozy Arnold Palmer at The Bearded Lady

The Bearded Lady always has something new to entice folks back this summer. Right now, it’s the Frozen Boozy Arnold Palmers — the perfect way to beat the Texas heat. This icy blend of sweet tea, tart lemonade, and a generous pour of vodka is smooth, refreshing, and dangerously easy to drink. It’s the kind of summer slush that might make you forget the sweltering temps outside.

Shania Twain at Sidesaddle Saloon

At Sidesaddle Saloon in the Fort Worth Stockyards, the Shania Twain is a sparkling summer anthem: Empress Gin, raspberry-mint syrup, fresh lemon, and a splash of Prosecco. Vibrant, floral, and unapologetically fun, it’s the perfect cocktail to kick off or top off a night in the Stockyards.

Boozy Shakes and More at Jon’s Grille

At Jon’s Grille near TCU, the Blackberry Sage Tea blends vodka, blackberry-sage tea, lemonade, and sweet mint for a bright, herbal twist, while the Superfrog Sangria stars fresh blackberries and Texas honey. Don’t miss the boozy shakes that are made with Henry’s Ice Cream and generously spiked.

Tierra Caliente at Don Artemio

Try cooling off with the Tierra Caliente, a bold blend of Uruapan Charanda Añejo, turmeric mezcal, lime, and charred orange-cinnamon syrup. Smoky, citrusy, and warm with spice, it’s the perfect sip to accompany the award-winning Mexican cuisine at Don Artemio.

Yokai Jinn Sour at Proper

The Yokai Jinn Sour at Proper on Magnolia feels like a cocktail from another realm. Handcrafted with Ketel One vodka, yuzu curaçao, Midori, mint syrup, lime, and egg white swirl into a silky, minty-citrus dream, the lovely spirits and ingredients collide with delicious, savor-worthy results.

Cherry Espresso Martini at Bar Dryce

At Bar Dryce inside Hotel Dryce, the Cherry Espresso Martini offers the perfect summer jolt. Crafted with La Pulga Reposado, cherry cold brew, espresso liqueur, cherry vanilla syrup, and a dash of chili bitters, it’s sweet, spicy, and caffeinated. It’s one of several summer cocktails featured at the popular boutique hotel.