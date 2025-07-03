don Artemio Fort Worth
Maiden Summer Cocktails Fort Worth
Bearded Lady cocktail
sidesaddle Fort Worth
Fort Worth summer cocktails
Jon’s Grille
proper Fort Worth
Bar Dryce Fort Worth
01
08

Don Artemio’s Tierra Caliente layers charanda añejo, turmeric mezcal, lime, and charred orange-cinnamon syrup for a smoky, citrus-forward cocktail. (Courtesy)

02
08

Maiden’s Ice Cream Cocktail combines charred pineapple ice cream, vegan honey, coconut milk, and Puerto Rican rum for a tropical indulgence. (Courtesy)

03
08

The Bearded Lady cools things down with a Frozen Boozy Arnold Palmer made with sweet tea, lemonade, and vodka. (Courtesy)

04
08

The Shania Twain cocktail at Sidesaddle Saloon blends Empress Gin, raspberry mint syrup, lemon, and Prosecco for a bold and bubbly sip. (Courtesy)

05
08

Refinery 714 pours summer spritzes like the blueberry-limoncello 714 Spritz high above downtown Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

06
08

Jon’s Grille serves up boozy milkshakes and fruit-forward cocktails like the Blackberry Sage Tea with mint and lemonade. (Courtesy)

07
08

Proper’s Yokai Jinn Sour mixes vodka, yuzu curaçao, Midori, mint, and lime for a citrusy cocktail with a silky finish. (Courtesy)

08
08

Bar Dryce shakes up the Cherry Espresso Martini with reposado, cherry cold brew, espresso liqueur, and a spicy kick. (Courtesy)

don Artemio Fort Worth
Maiden Summer Cocktails Fort Worth
Bearded Lady cocktail
sidesaddle Fort Worth
Fort Worth summer cocktails
Jon’s Grille
proper Fort Worth
Bar Dryce Fort Worth
Restaurants / Bars

8 Must-Try Summer Cocktails to Savor in Fort Worth

Cool Off With These Dreamy Ice Cream Cocktails and Fruit-Forward Libations

BY // 07.03.25
Don Artemio’s Tierra Caliente layers charanda añejo, turmeric mezcal, lime, and charred orange-cinnamon syrup for a smoky, citrus-forward cocktail. (Courtesy)
Maiden’s Ice Cream Cocktail combines charred pineapple ice cream, vegan honey, coconut milk, and Puerto Rican rum for a tropical indulgence. (Courtesy)
The Bearded Lady cools things down with a Frozen Boozy Arnold Palmer made with sweet tea, lemonade, and vodka. (Courtesy)
The Shania Twain cocktail at Sidesaddle Saloon blends Empress Gin, raspberry mint syrup, lemon, and Prosecco for a bold and bubbly sip. (Courtesy)
Refinery 714 pours summer spritzes like the blueberry-limoncello 714 Spritz high above downtown Fort Worth. (Courtesy)
Jon’s Grille serves up boozy milkshakes and fruit-forward cocktails like the Blackberry Sage Tea with mint and lemonade. (Courtesy)
Proper’s Yokai Jinn Sour mixes vodka, yuzu curaçao, Midori, mint, and lime for a citrusy cocktail with a silky finish. (Courtesy)
Bar Dryce shakes up the Cherry Espresso Martini with reposado, cherry cold brew, espresso liqueur, and a spicy kick. (Courtesy)
1
8

Don Artemio’s Tierra Caliente layers charanda añejo, turmeric mezcal, lime, and charred orange-cinnamon syrup for a smoky, citrus-forward cocktail. (Courtesy)

2
8

Maiden’s Ice Cream Cocktail combines charred pineapple ice cream, vegan honey, coconut milk, and Puerto Rican rum for a tropical indulgence. (Courtesy)

3
8

The Bearded Lady cools things down with a Frozen Boozy Arnold Palmer made with sweet tea, lemonade, and vodka. (Courtesy)

4
8

The Shania Twain cocktail at Sidesaddle Saloon blends Empress Gin, raspberry mint syrup, lemon, and Prosecco for a bold and bubbly sip. (Courtesy)

5
8

Refinery 714 pours summer spritzes like the blueberry-limoncello 714 Spritz high above downtown Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

6
8

Jon’s Grille serves up boozy milkshakes and fruit-forward cocktails like the Blackberry Sage Tea with mint and lemonade. (Courtesy)

7
8

Proper’s Yokai Jinn Sour mixes vodka, yuzu curaçao, Midori, mint, and lime for a citrusy cocktail with a silky finish. (Courtesy)

8
8

Bar Dryce shakes up the Cherry Espresso Martini with reposado, cherry cold brew, espresso liqueur, and a spicy kick. (Courtesy)

From rooftop spritzes with skyline views to spiked milkshakes and mint-laced sours, Fort Worth’s bars are serving up serious summer energy in every glass. Whether you’re craving something bright, boozy, frozen, or fizzy, these seasonal cocktails are made to beat the heat.

These are 8 must-try summer cocktails to savor in Fort Worth.

The Ice Cream Cocktail at Maiden

Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirits has crafted a truly summer-friendly libation. The Ice Cream Cocktail features house-made ice cream with charred pineapple, vegan honey, and coconut milk, topped with whipped cream and a pour of Ron del Barrilito rum. The Puerto Rican rum’s dried fruit, spice, and sherry-aged warmth bring rich depth to this decadent tropical treat.

Spritzes at Refinery 714

Perched 24 stories above Fort Worth, Refinery 714 is bringing rooftop energy and refreshing elegance to new heights with its Summer of Spritz menu. Highlights include the vibrant 714 Spritz — Limoncello and blueberry syrup — and classics like the Hugo and Lillet spritzes.

Bearded Lady cocktail
The Bearded Lady cools things down with a Frozen Boozy Arnold Palmer made with sweet tea, lemonade, and vodka. (Courtesy)

Frozen Boozy Arnold Palmer at The Bearded Lady

The Bearded Lady always has something new to entice folks back this summer. Right now, it’s the Frozen Boozy Arnold Palmers — the perfect way to beat the Texas heat. This icy blend of sweet tea, tart lemonade, and a generous pour of vodka is smooth, refreshing, and dangerously easy to drink. It’s the kind of summer slush that might make you forget the sweltering temps outside.

Shania Twain at Sidesaddle Saloon

At Sidesaddle Saloon in the Fort Worth Stockyards, the Shania Twain is a sparkling summer anthem: Empress Gin, raspberry-mint syrup, fresh lemon, and a splash of Prosecco. Vibrant, floral, and unapologetically fun, it’s the perfect cocktail to kick off or top off a night in the Stockyards.

Jon’s Grille summer cocktails Fort Worth
Jon’s Grille serves up boozy milkshakes and fruit-forward cocktails like the Blackberry Sage Tea with mint and lemonade. (Courtesy)

Boozy Shakes and More at Jon’s Grille

At Jon’s Grille near TCU, the Blackberry Sage Tea blends vodka, blackberry-sage tea, lemonade, and sweet mint for a bright, herbal twist, while the Superfrog Sangria stars fresh blackberries and Texas honey. Don’t miss the boozy shakes that are made with Henry’s Ice Cream and generously spiked.

Tierra Caliente at Don Artemio

Try cooling off with the Tierra Caliente, a bold blend of Uruapan Charanda Añejo, turmeric mezcal, lime, and charred orange-cinnamon syrup. Smoky, citrusy, and warm with spice, it’s the perfect sip to accompany the award-winning Mexican cuisine at Don Artemio.

proper Fort Worth summer cocktails
Proper’s Yokai Jinn Sour mixes vodka, yuzu curaçao, Midori, mint, and lime for a citrusy cocktail with a silky finish. (Courtesy)

Yokai Jinn Sour at Proper

The Yokai Jinn Sour at Proper on Magnolia feels like a cocktail from another realm. Handcrafted with Ketel One vodka, yuzu curaçao, Midori, mint syrup, lime, and egg white swirl into a silky, minty-citrus dream, the lovely spirits and ingredients collide with delicious, savor-worthy results.

Cherry Espresso Martini at Bar Dryce

At Bar Dryce inside Hotel Dryce, the Cherry Espresso Martini offers the perfect summer jolt. Crafted with La Pulga Reposado, cherry cold brew, espresso liqueur, cherry vanilla syrup, and a dash of chili bitters, it’s sweet, spicy, and caffeinated. It’s one of several summer cocktails featured at the popular boutique hotel.

Featured Events
We personalize your primary care.
Same-day appointments available.
Methodist_Leading_Medicine_White
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
18618 Point Lookout Drive
Nassau Bay
FOR SALE

18618 Point Lookout Drive
Nassau Bay, TX

$585,000 Learn More about this property
Ashley Graves
This property is listed by: Ashley Graves (281) 330-5413 Email Realtor
18618 Point Lookout Drive
2211 Avalon Place
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2211 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$2,395,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
2211 Avalon Place
2110 Tangley Street
Southside Place
FOR SALE

2110 Tangley Street
Houston, TX

$2,595,000 Learn More about this property
Shayna Andrews
This property is listed by: Shayna Andrews (713) 367-8906 Email Realtor
2110 Tangley Street
3126 Mid Lane
Open House
River Oaks District | Highland Village
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/6 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

3126 Mid Lane
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Lynn Zarr, Jr.
This property is listed by: Lynn Zarr, Jr. (713) 502-9996 Email Realtor
3126 Mid Lane
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X