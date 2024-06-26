The Best Summer Cocktail Spots In The Woodlands — Cool Drinks For a Sweltering Summer
These Restaurants Know How to Keep It RefreshingBY Annierose Donnelly // 06.26.24
What better way to cool off on a sweltering Texas day than with a light and delicious cocktail? In The Woodlands, many mixologists are experimenting with refreshing summer flavors, creating inventive seasonal concoctions to help you fully embrace the summer vibes. These are the Best Summer Cocktail Spots In The Woodlands:
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations
Shooting For Par
The Cocktail of the Month at Bosscat is a treat for any whisky-loving golfer. Shooting for Par is made from Elijah Craig straight rye whiskey, and it is available until the end of June. At Bosscat, a vast selection of whiskeys from around the world await. And every month brings a new special cocktail.
Not just interested in the summer booze? Bosccat also offers an impressive cocktail and food menu to work through.
Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar
Summer of Gin
Tommy Bahama’s Summer of Gin explores the botanically driven flavor of gin. There are two special gin cocktails you can order at this unexpected retreat in The Woodlands. Herb Your Enthusiasm is made with Botanist Gin, peach, basil and lemon. Permanent Vacation features Botanist Gin, watermelon purée, aperol and homemade mint syrup.
These just might be the perfect cocktails in The Woodlands to enjoy on a hot summer’s day.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
Bubbly Bublé
Perry’s Steakhouse is always an excellent choice for an upscale fine dining experience in The Woodlands. This summer, the steakhouse has launched a limited-time only cocktail dubbed the Bubbly Bublé. It is crafted with Michael Bublé’s Fraser & Thompson whiskey, fresh-pressed lemon juice, apple, honey water, prosecco and peach bitters.
This summer cocktail is available from June 17 to August 31 for dine-in only.
Fielding’s Local Kitchen & Bar
Patio Pounders
Fielding’s Local is known for its innovative cocktails and farm-to-table food. This summer’s Patio Pounders expand on that, bringing a selection of five carefully-crafted summer sips, made with special ingredients. These summer cocktails offer a unique take on the classics.
Choose from a watermelon margarita, piña colada, Darlene’s mango & tequila, or a popsicle rosé sangria. Talk about some worthy summer cocktail options in The Woodlands.
Truluck’s
New Summer Cocktail Menu
Happy Hour at Truluck’s in The Woodlands just might be something to put on your permanent calendar this summer. The seafood restaurant in Hughes Landing brings a selection of summer cocktails, zero-proof cocktails and bar bites to enjoy.
On the menu, you will find a tropical TruStory, made with blanco tequila and a Lake Como Cooler, a concoction of Amaro Averna, ginger beer and mint. The High Flier is another delicious choice comprising of bourbon, amaro, lime and a splash of bubbles. A variety of tasty bar snacks also beckon, including a caviar and chive dip served with homemade potato chips.
With gorgeous views of Lake Woodlands, it’s the perfect spot for memorable after-work drinks this summer. Yes, The Woodlands is something of a cool summer drinks haven.