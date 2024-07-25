Where To Celebrate the Paris Olympics in Dallas — Bars and Restaurants Getting in on the Games

Sausage Poufies ready for the summer Olympics in Paris. (courtesy of Evan's Meat Market

The 2024 Summer Olympics kick off in Paris, France on July 26 with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for 1:24 pm Central Time. In celebration of the events, Dallas bars and restaurants are gearing up for watch parties, with some even offering drink and food specials. Through August 11, these are the best local spots to visit (or pick up food from) to enjoy the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

(Fun fact for movie theater lovers: AMC is hosting live Paris Olympics watch parties in IMAX for the opening ceremony and several finals.)