Where To Celebrate the Paris Olympics in Dallas — Bars and Restaurants Getting in on the Games

BY // 07.25.24
The 2024 Summer Olympics kick off in Paris, France on July 26 with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for 1:24 pm Central Time. In celebration of the events, Dallas bars and restaurants are gearing up for watch parties, with some even offering drink and food specials. Through August 11, these are the best local spots to visit (or pick up food from) to enjoy the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

(Fun fact for movie theater lovers: AMC is hosting live Paris Olympics watch parties in IMAX for the opening ceremony and several finals.)

Little Daisy

Downtown

205 Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Little Daisy Dallas

Little Daisy is a new Franco-American cafe at Dallas' Thompson Hotel. (Courtesy)

On July 26, this new Franco-American bistro at Dallas’ Thompson hotel is hosting a watch party for the Summer Olympic Opening Ceremony at 6:30 pm. For $35, you’ll get access to the event featuring French-inspired drinks, passed appetizers, party favors, and a Jumbotron on the outside lawn for viewing the ceremony. There will also be a spritz bar serving Hugos, Aperols, French 75, and Champagne — plus a traditional outside cash bar. Buy tickets here.

Al Biernat’s

Multiple Locations

4217 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-219-2201

Website

Al Biernat’s Dallas Olympics

Al Biernat's is offering three specialty cocktail for the Summer Olympics. (Courtesy)

This favorite Dallas steakhouse is offering special cocktails at both locations for the Summer Olympics from July 26 through August 11. These include the Team USA with El Tesoro Reposado, fresh strawberry, and lime agave, the Go For Gold with Moet Chandon, brown sugar, Angostura bitters, and gold sugar, and Closing Ceremonies — a mixture of Aspen vodka, Cointreau, dry Vermouth, and fresh orange.

Guests can also book a table in advance for viewing the games on any day.

Loro

East Dallas

1812 N. Haskell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

21483349204

Website

Loro Dallas

Loro Dallas offers tons of apps including wonton chips and dip, papaya salad, grilled snap peas, candied kettle corn, and coconut scented rice. (Photo by Logan Crable)

For the Summer Olympics, both Addison and Dallas outposts of Loro are offering a special deal for takeout — to bring your favorite bites home to watch the Olympics. From July 26 through August 11, if you spend $50 you’ll get $10 off with the code: USA (to-go only).

You can also come in to watch the games as the restaurant will have it playing on their TVs.

 

Evan’s Meat Market

Park Cities

4266 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

Website

Beef Wellington Bites, Photo Credit Evan’s Meat Market (3)

Evan's Meat Market is offering special bites for the Summer Olympics. (Courtesy)

Just in time for the Summer Olympics, this local meat market is offering food packages to enjoy while hosting any watch parties at home. The ready-made menu includes sides, proteins, and treats, as well as a special (Cajun Drumettes for $1 each) while supplies last. There are sausage “poufies,” pastrami dip, beef Wellington bites, and smoked beef tenderloin.

Happiest Hour

Uptown

2616 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

972-528-0067

Website

Happiest Hour Dallas

Happiest Hour has tons of space to hang out and watch the Olympics. (Courtesy of Happiest Hour)

This favorite Harwood District spot is hosting an Olympics watch party from July 26 through August 11. Come in from 4 pm to midnight to watch the games on their 30-foot LED screen (and around 40 TVs) and enjoy $30 beer buckets.

SusieCakes

Multiple Locations

6411 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 150
Dallas, TX 75214  |  Map

 

Website

SusieCakes Dallas Olympics

Get your Olympic-themed cupcakes at SusieCakes. (Courtesy)

To celebrate the Olympics, this favorite Dallas bakery is supporting Team USA with a patriotic cupcake box — available July 26 through August 11. The box includes four cupcakes – one chocolate cupcake with chocolate buttercream, one chocolate cupcake with vanilla buttercream, one vanilla cupcake with vanilla buttercream, and one red velvet cupcake with cream cheese frosting.

HERO by HG

Victory Park

3090 Nowitzki Way
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

Website

HERO by HG (Photo by Shannon Faulk)

Watch the Olympics at HERO by HG this summer. (Photo by Shannon Faulk)

This Victory Park sports bar is also showing the Olympics on its many TVs during the Summer Games. There are a few drink deals like $5 cocktails, $3 draft beers, and bites including $5 appetizers.

Eatzi’s

3403 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-526-1515

Website

Eatzi’s Dallas

Get your French fare for your Paris Olympics watch party from Eatzi's. (Courtesy)

Prepare for your Paris Olympics watch party with French favorites from this local bakery and market. At Eatzi’s, you’ll find Quiche Lorraine, freshly baked bread, and croissants. They also have a great variety of ready-to-eat (or heat) meals and a selection of wine from all around the world.

The Porch

Knox-Henderson

2912 N. Henderson Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-828-2916

Website

The Porch Brunch Dallas

Check out The Porch's new brunch menu while watching the Olympics at the Henderson Avenue spot. (Photo by Dan Padgett)

In celebration of the 2024 Summer Olympics, this Henderson Avenue staple is offering several food and drink specials you can enjoy while watching the games on their TVs. Happy hour is Monday through Thursday from 3 pm to 6 pm, where you can get 50 percent off all signature cocktails.

A new weekend brunch menu is also available and includes complimentary Bloody Mary shots. Book a table to watch the games and try new dishes like the biscuit sandwich, pastry board, or Johnny cakes.

 

