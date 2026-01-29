Sushi Horiuchi
Five-time James Beard Award nominee and revered Houston sushi chef Manabu Horiuchi has debuted his most personal project yet. The chef and owner of the much-lauded Kata Robata and Katami restaurants has opened Sushi Horiuchi, an intimate six-seat omakase restaurant. Pictured with assistant chef, Anna Tran. (Photo by Vivian Leba)

Designed by Very Handsome Studio and built by Design Craft Workshop, the chic-looking Sushi Horiuchi is billed as the final restaurant Chef Horiuchi plans to open. (Photo by Vivian Leba)

Intentionally restrained, the highly focused omakase experience at Sushi Horiuchi is priced at $300 per person, with an optional $100 classic sake pairing. (Photo by Vivian Leba)

Sushi Horiuchi, an intimate six-seat omakase restaurant at 2701 West Dallas Street, is adjacent to Katami. (Photo by Vivian Leba)

Restaurants / Openings

Houston’s Most Revered Japanese Chef Opens His Most Personal Restaurant Yet — Inside the Six-Seat Sushi Horiuchi

One Final Restaurant That Harkens Back To Manabu Horiuchi's Youth

BY //
Five-time James Beard Award nominee and revered Houston sushi chef Manabu Horiuchi has debuted his most personal project yet. The chef and owner of the much-lauded Kata Robata and Katami restaurants has opened Sushi Horiuchi, an intimate six-seat omakase restaurant. Pictured with assistant chef, Anna Tran. (Photo by Vivian Leba)
Designed by Very Handsome Studio and built by Design Craft Workshop, the chic-looking Sushi Horiuchi is billed as the final restaurant Chef Horiuchi plans to open. (Photo by Vivian Leba)
Intentionally restrained, the highly focused omakase experience at Sushi Horiuchi is priced at $300 per person, with an optional $100 classic sake pairing. (Photo by Vivian Leba)
Sushi Horiuchi, an intimate six-seat omakase restaurant at 2701 West Dallas Street, is adjacent to Katami. (Photo by Vivian Leba)
Five-time James Beard Award nominee and revered Houston sushi chef Manabu Horiuchi has debuted his most personal project yet. The chef and owner of the much-lauded Kata Robata and Katami restaurants has opened Sushi Horiuchi, an intimate six-seat omakase restaurant. Pictured with assistant chef, Anna Tran. (Photo by Vivian Leba)

Designed by Very Handsome Studio and built by Design Craft Workshop, the chic-looking Sushi Horiuchi is billed as the final restaurant Chef Horiuchi plans to open. (Photo by Vivian Leba)

Intentionally restrained, the highly focused omakase experience at Sushi Horiuchi is priced at $300 per person, with an optional $100 classic sake pairing. (Photo by Vivian Leba)

Sushi Horiuchi, an intimate six-seat omakase restaurant at 2701 West Dallas Street, is adjacent to Katami. (Photo by Vivian Leba)

Five-time James Beard Award nominee and revered Houston sushi chef Manabu Horiuchi has opened his most personal project yet. The chef and owner of the much-lauded Kata Robata and Katami restaurants has opened Sushi Horiuchi, an intimate six-seat omakase restaurant at 2701 West Dallas Street, adjacent to Katami.

Designed by Very Handsome Studio and built by Design Craft Workshop, the chic-looking Sushi Horiuchi is billed as the final restaurant that Horiuchi plans to open.

“For as long as I can remember, I have wanted to open a small sushi bar that reminded me of the places of my youth in Japan, where I first dreamed of becoming a sushi chef,” Horiuchi says.

Inside Sushi Horiuchi (Photo by Photos by Vivian Leba)
Intentionally restrained, the highly focused omakase experience at Sushi Horiuchi is priced at $300 per person, with an optional $100 classic sake pairing. (Photo by Vivian Leba)

The Japanese-born and raised chef’s new restaurant is grounded in the history and tradition of authentic Japanese sushi culture. Diners are immersed in a calm, distraction-free atmosphere devoid of unnecessary noise or bustling restaurant activity. This gives one the opportunity to simply focus on the seasonal, continually evolving food.

Intentionally restrained, this highly focused omakase experience is priced at $300 per person, with an optional $100 classic sake pairing or a $200 premium sake pairing available. This omakase is available to just six diners a night, with the seating beginning at 7 pm. All in an effort to build an meaningful experience between the chef and each of his guests.

Every service is led by Horiuchi, with his assistant chef Anna Tran and hospitality professional Jessica Cano. Resy reservations (open 30 days in advance) are fully booked for the next month.

