Restaurants / Openings

A New Sushi Restaurant Hopes to Bring a Unique Twist to Dallas’ Omakase Scene With Former Cry Wolf Chef On Board

Sushi Kozy Opens in the Arts District This Summer

BY // 06.05.25
Before Chef Paul Ko decided to open his own omakase restaurant, he had been dreaming of sushi for many years. The former Head Sushi Chef at Uchi Dallas, along with Chef de Cuisine Ross Demers, will be debuting his first restaurant, Sushi Kozy, in the Dallas Arts District this June.

In 2023, Demers’ innovative East Dallas spot Cry Wolf closed after less than two years. Ko tells PaperCity that he had been looking for a chef for his new omakase restaurant for eight months when he met Demers. “I appreciated Demers’ creativity and eagerness to learn more about Japanese cuisine,” Ko says. Demers will be focused on the modern, composed dishes in the kitchen.

Several former Uchi Dallas/Uchibā Dallas employees actually left the top Dallas omakase spot for Sushi Kozy. After working at Uchi in front of house positions for eight years, Bronson Kang is General Manager, previous Uchi sushi chef Jon Griffiths is Head Sushi Chef, and former Uchibā bartender Hunter Montgomery is Beverage Coordinator. The team also brought on Brenda Perez (Barley Swine in Austin) as Head Pastry Chef.

“We are really showcasing each member’s place [and personality] in the restaurant,” says Kang.

Tucked in between 400 Gradi and Mendocino Farms on Ross Avenue in downtown Dallas, Sushi Kozy is a contemporary omakase restaurant. (Courtesy rendering)

A Sneak Peek of Sushi Kozy

Tucked in between 400 Gradi (still open for now) and Mendocino Farms on Ross Avenue in downtown Dallas, Sushi Kozy is a contemporary omakase restaurant.

Kang says that Ginza, a popular shopping district in Japan, inspires the restaurant. He and Ko say they like the Ross Avenue spot — a brand new building that the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District opened on top of in 2023 — because it’s quiet and clean compared to other areas of downtown. They note that there aren’t many dinner restaurants, mostly lunch spots on the street. They want to fill the void for fine dining on Ross.

The new spot is also inspired by Ko’s last name, as you can see in the use of a “k” instead of a “c” in “Kozy.” “We aim to create a cozy and welcoming dining atmosphere that complements our Japanese tasting menu,” Kang says.

We recently got a sneak peek inside of Sushi Kozy, revealing Ko’s own interior design inspired by his travels to Michelin-starred restaurants. The space, divided into a bar area, sushi bar, and main dining area (plus a six-seat private dining room), features neutral colors, light woods, clean lines, an exposed brick wall (inspired by restaurants in Japan), and an overall airiness. Make sure to look up at the ceiling for another cool design aspect Ko discovered in Japan.

Sushi Kozy Dallas
Guests can expect bites like Toro Temaki on Sushi Kozy’s omakase menu. (Courtesy)

Food and Drinks at Sushi Kozy

As for the menu, Kang says: “We’ll have the balance of both worlds. The sushi bar will focus on tradition, but with modern touches.”

Sushi Kozy will feature a 17-course omakase menu for $185 per person. Guests can also add on additional a la carte menu items at the end of their experience if they wish. The menu will change seasonally in its ingredients used and techniques. It will also become more personalized for diners who become regulars, particularly in the nigiri section of the omakase. One stand-out dish is duck breast brushed with a maple Szechuan glaze, served with asparagus, duck demi, grilled duck hearts, figs, and Kombu noodles.

For drinks, there will be a selection of Old World-style wines, sake, and cocktails developed by Montgomery. Sushi Kozy does not have a full liquor bar, but guests can choose from unique cocktails made with sake and other ingredients like tea. Think a sake-based take on the classic dirty martini, Negroni, or the Banana Americano.

What also makes Sushi Kozy stand out amongst many other omakase experiences in Dallas is the fact that it does not have limited seating times. Reservations will be accepted at all times during dinner, as will walk-ins.

“Working at Uchi was life-changing,” Ko says. “I learned so much, met many people, and grew as a sushi chef and person. I loved going to work and even dreamed about sushi every night. But for the past five years, I was always planning on opening my own restaurant.”

Ko and Demers’ “collaboration brings a distinctive balance of precision and creativity to our menu,” says Kang. We’re excited to see what they cook up. Like Ko, I also dream of sushi, especially omakase experiences with new, culinary twists.

