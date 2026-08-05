Swedish Candy Craze Hits Fort Worth, Almacén el Gallo Brings Michelin-Starred Chef Downtown, and More Local Restaurant Openings

Burciaga has built an impressive team whose talents were evident throughout the memorable opening weekend. (Photograph by Walt Burns)

Chef Rodrigo Rivera Río's taco is inspired by the "forgotten taco" traditionally left to crisp on the edge of the comal and features Nayarit-style zarandeado shrimp, frijoles con veneno, Mixe chile dressing and citrusy pico de gallo. (Photograph by Almacén el Gallo)

Almacén el Gallo's kitchen is led by Rodrigo Rivera Rio, co-founder of KOLI Cocina de Origen, the Michelin-starred restaurant based in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photograph by Almacén el Gallo)

We recently stopped by Swedish Candy Culture to chat with Swedish native Lukas Nathanson, who co-owns the store with his wife, Crimson. (Photography by Swedish Candy Culture)

The recent explosion in the popularity of Scandinavian candy began in New York and spread to other major cities. (Photograph by Sugarly Sweets)

As we eagerly await the debuts of Fort Worth Public Market’s Madrone and Beverly’s Downtown, other notable openings in the local dining scene have caught our attention. From a wildly popular Swedish candy shop drawing long lines to a new downtown Mexican restaurant led by a Michelin-starred chef, we’re bringing you the latest local food news.

Swedish Candy Culture Brings an East and West Coast Craze to Fort Worth

If viral TikTok videos have left you craving your own Swedish candy pick-and-mix spree, you can now stock up on BUBS gummies, Ahlgrens Bilar, and Scandinavian chocolate bars right here in Fort Worth. We recently stopped by Swedish Candy Culture to chat with Swedish native Lukas Nathanson, who co-owns the store with his wife, Crimson. This past Saturday’s opening saw thousands of fans line up out the door to fill buckets and bags with imported sweet treats.

“We were expecting maybe 30 people to stop by, not thousands,” Nathanson tells PaperCity. “It was unbelievable. The Swedish candy craze is a phenomenon.”

The recent explosion in the popularity of Scandinavian candy began in New York City and spread to other major cities, largely fueled by social media influencers. Nathanson says sweet confections are a part of daily life in Sweden, where both adults and kids visit candy stores on Saturdays and enjoy communal bowls of sweets at family gatherings.

“Swedish candy uses real cane sugar or glucose, not high-fructose corn syrup,” he says. “They do not use unsafe artificial ingredients like Red 40. The texture tends to be more foamy, like a marshmallow. The quality of the water in Sweden contributes to the flavors as well.”

Visitors can grab a bag or bucket before filling up on dozens of gummies, fizzy drinks, chocolate bars and other imported treats. Nathanson, who previously worked in the music industry as a songwriter and producer, says Swedish Candy Culture also plans to bring its candy cart to weddings and other special events, while a back room will eventually host birthday parties, candy-and-wine pairings and other gatherings.

Almacén el Gallo Marks New Venture for Former Don Artemio Partner

There are certain moments when an invitation-only soft opening feels different. A recent text from restaurateur Adrian Burciaga — the former partner behind Don Artemio Fort Worth — asked about our availability to attend a Friday preview of Almacén el Gallo, his first venture as owner under his namesake hospitality group. The downtown restaurant’s kitchen is led by Rodrigo Rivera Rio, co-founder of KOLI Cocina de Origen, the Michelin-starred restaurant based in Monterrey, Mexico.

So, yes, a few events were unceremoniously erased to make way for the debut of Almacén El Gallo. We were glad we did.

Equal parts polished and inviting, the restaurant pairs warm wood furnishings with dramatic patterned tile, soaring windows, and earthy tones, creating a bright dining room that feels both contemporary and comfortable. Almacéns are Mexican trading posts, and the decor plays off that theme with hints of stocked supplies alternating with clay artworks on cabinets.

Our first dish that evening, the Queso de Rancho Asado, centers on a small block of grilled queso fresco served over a thin pool of agave honey and topped with toasted sesame seeds, cactus slices, morita chili crisps, and cilantro, delivering a lovely blend of smoky and sweet flavors. The Short Rib en Chile Mixe features a slow-cooked 10-ounce beef short rib served over a rich chile sauce. We savored every tender bite. The soft crab taco delivers a satisfying combination of crispy fried seafood, fresh toppings, and vibrant flavors.

After dining, we returned the next day for a cocktail-themed evening featuring live music, including a lovely ballad sung by Martin Quirarte, who heads operations for Burciaga Hospitality, and heartfelt speeches from Adrian Burciaga, Rivera Río, and Quirarte. Burciaga has assembled an impressive team whose talents were evident throughout the memorable opening weekend.

La Pistola Kitchen + Saloon to Open Mid-September

Jeffrey Yarbrough, the hospitality veteran behind Fort Worth’s uber popular Teddy Wongs, recently announced that he will be heading up a new concept, La Pistola Kitchen + Saloon, that is slated to open next month at 1812 Montgomery Street. Yarbrough will be working with Camille McDonald, who helped open Teddy Wongs, for the concept focused on fine dining, cocktails, and wine.

“I haven’t had a partner like this since Annie Wong at Liberty Noodle,” Yarbrough says in a release. “Annie and I could just give each other a look and know whether a dish was going to be a hit. Camille and I riff off each other the same way, whether it’s menu development or décor. She’s got energy. With her, it might be a slug in the arm instead of a wink, but we both know when we’ve got a hit.”

The menu will feature chef-driven sandwiches, gourmet salads, and light plates while dinner options include premium steaks, pastas, and Mediterranean sides. Drinks will feature craft cocktails and a $5 special we can all get behind.

Jeffrey and Camille, you had us at $5 Rosé All Day.