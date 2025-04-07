Live La Dolce Vita at Tavola — Houston’s Premier Italian Restaurant in Post Oak

While we could never say “no” to a trip to Italy, if that’s not in the cards right now, a trip to Houston’s premier Italian restaurant in Post Oak, Tavola, is something we can’t turn down either.

The upscale Italian eatery serves dishes that explore the various regions of Italy in a high-energy, ultra-glamorous atmosphere. Guests indulge in an authentic Italian culinary experience, from handmade pasta to expertly crafted dishes. With lavish lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch menus, Italy never tasted so close to Houston.

Tavola, part of The Bastion Collection, has announced two key leadership appointments. Chef Michael Lara was named Chef de Cuisine at the end of 2024, bringing experience from Le Jardinier at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. He works closely with Michelin-starred Corporate Chef and Joël Robuchon protégé Salvatore Martone to refine Tavola’s culinary experience.

Additionally, Filippo Cipelletti joins as General Manager, effective April 5th. Originally from Milan, Cipelletti brings extensive experience from top dining establishments in New York and Europe, including Sant Ambroeus and Michelin-starred Il Luogo di Aimo e Nadia. He will oversee all aspects of Tavola’s service and hospitality, further enhancing its approach to Italian fine dining.

One such experience is Tavola’s Brunch a Capri series, every Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm. The lively brunch series transports guests to the Bay of Naples through a Mediterranean-inspired and vibrant selection of Italian spritzes from a spritz cart. Talented DJs set the scene with Italian electronica and remixes of Italian classics, perfectly complementing the chic, coastal Italian atmosphere.”

Another is the restaurant‘s unique spin on Happy Hour, Apertivo Hour, which debuted in the summer of 2024. This Aperitivo Social Hour (available at the bar, on the indoor glass patio, and in the outdoor courtyard on weekdays from 3 pm to 6 pm) features specials on small plates, spritzes, negronis, beer, and wine.

Lastly, Tavola offers an extraordinary culinary experience: its Tavola A Casa program. This bespoke, in-home dining experience brings the essence of Italy directly to your table. Tavola A Casa’s capabilities range from intimate dinner parties to larger affairs. Led by chef Michael, the multi-course offerings include their signature handcrafted pastas and mouthwatering canapés in an intimate setting with those closest to you.

Of course, we can’t overlook Tavola’s extensive lunch and dinner menus. All menus emphasize the use of high-quality ingredients from Italy and the United States. This commitment to excellence is showcased through the importation of dried pastas, cured meats, flour, and olive oil. For lunch guests, Tavola offers a two-course special for $28, highlighting several of Tavola’s signature soups, salads, pasta, and proteins. From the Raviolo Arrotolato to the Grilled Branzino for lunch to the Seafood Paccheri and Risotto Milanese at dinner, there’s something for every taste.

Saluti!