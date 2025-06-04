Cattlemen’s Steak House
Cattlemen’s Steak House
Cattlemen’s Steak House
Cattlemen’s Steak House
01
04

Taylor Sheridan is opening a new private members club at Cattlemen's Steak House. (Courtesy rendering)

02
04

Founded in 1974 by Jesse and Mozelle Roach, Cattlemen’s Steak House has been a staple in the Fort Worth Stockyards for over 75 years. (Courtesy rendering)

03
04

Designed partly by Tyler Duncan of Grapevine’s Duncan Design Group, the new space can only be entered by a private elevator in Cattlemen’s Steak House. (Courtesy rendering)

04
04

The outdoor patio at Cattlemen's will feature a stone fire pit, a large screen to watch sports, and lots of seating for live music performances curated by Sheridan and his team. (Courtesy rendering)

Cattlemen’s Steak House
Cattlemen’s Steak House
Cattlemen’s Steak House
Cattlemen’s Steak House
Restaurants / Openings

Taylor Sheridan To Open New Private Members-Only Club at Revamped Cattlemen’s Steak House in Fort Worth

The Iconic Stockyards Restaurant Gets a Multimillion-Dollar Renovation With New Cattlemen's Club

BY // 06.04.25
Taylor Sheridan is opening a new private members club at Cattlemen's Steak House. (Courtesy rendering)
Founded in 1974 by Jesse and Mozelle Roach, Cattlemen’s Steak House has been a staple in the Fort Worth Stockyards for over 75 years. (Courtesy rendering)
Designed partly by Tyler Duncan of Grapevine’s Duncan Design Group, the new space can only be entered by a private elevator in Cattlemen’s Steak House. (Courtesy rendering)
The outdoor patio at Cattlemen's will feature a stone fire pit, a large screen to watch sports, and lots of seating for live music performances curated by Sheridan and his team. (Courtesy rendering)
1
4

Taylor Sheridan is opening a new private members club at Cattlemen's Steak House. (Courtesy rendering)

2
4

Founded in 1974 by Jesse and Mozelle Roach, Cattlemen’s Steak House has been a staple in the Fort Worth Stockyards for over 75 years. (Courtesy rendering)

3
4

Designed partly by Tyler Duncan of Grapevine’s Duncan Design Group, the new space can only be entered by a private elevator in Cattlemen’s Steak House. (Courtesy rendering)

4
4

The outdoor patio at Cattlemen's will feature a stone fire pit, a large screen to watch sports, and lots of seating for live music performances curated by Sheridan and his team. (Courtesy rendering)

Founded in 1974 by Jesse and Mozelle Roach, Cattlemen’s Steak House has been a staple in the Fort Worth Stockyards for over 75 years. Recently, writer/director and Texas rancher Taylor Sheridan and partners David Glasser and Dan Schryer purchased the iconic restaurant. They’re giving it a multimillion-dollar makeover and adding a new private members-only club called Cattlemen’s Club this summer.

“Fort Worth is a vital city to both our state and our nation. It is where the West begins and where the cattle business was born. It is deserving of a gathering place for those who both shaped this city’s past and guide its future — where friendships can be fostered and formed, and the very best of this city can be celebrated,” said Sheridan in a release.

Cattlemen’s Steak House
Founded in 1974 by Jesse and Mozelle Roach, Cattlemen’s Steak House has been a staple in the Fort Worth Stockyards for over 75 years. (Courtesy rendering)

A Multimillion-Dollar Renovation

The new Cattlemen’s team hopes to revamp offerings while maintaining “the core essence of the menu and preserving the time-honored concept’s much-loved guest experience that made it iconic.” Current owners Marti Taylor and Larry Heppe will stay on board as part-owners.

Sheridan and his partners will enhance food and wine offerings with the existing Cattlemen’s team, including head broiler William Ford, who has worked at the restaurant for 45 years.

The interior will feature new dining, bar, and event spaces, and the outdoor patio will add a live music stage (for 20,723 square feet of al fresco entertainment). The members-only dining and social club, Cattlemen’s Club, will include 130 seats.

Cattlemen’s Steak House
Designed partly by Tyler Duncan of Grapevine’s Duncan Design Group, the new space can only be entered by a private elevator in Cattlemen’s Steak House. (Courtesy rendering)

Inside Cattlemen’s Club

Access to Cattlemen’s Club will be exclusive, with only a limited number of memberships currently available. Designed partly by Tyler Duncan of Grapevine’s Duncan Design Group, the new space can only be entered by a private elevator in Cattlemen’s Steak House.

Father's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025

“The goal was to create a space that feels both grounded and elevated,” said Duncan in a statement. “We drew inspiration from the raw beauty of Western aesthetic, pairing natural textures with bespoke craftsmanship to create an atmosphere that is warm, intimate, and undeniably luxurious.”

Think copper bar tops, bright red and deep burgundy leather furnishing, warm woods, and vintage light fixtures.

Cattlemen’s Steak House
The outdoor patio at Cattlemen’s will feature a stone fire pit, a large screen to watch sports, and lots of seating for live music performances curated by Sheridan and his team. (Courtesy rendering)

The outdoor patio will feature a stone fire pit, a large screen to watch sports, and lots of seating for live music performances curated by Sheridan and his team.

A Cattlemen’s Club membership includes access for members and their guests, priority reservations at the steakhouse, VIP member access to high-profile artists performing on the patio stage, members-only wine, bourbon, and craft spirit tastings, ability to reserve the Member’s BoardRoom, members-only experiences and invitations to private onsite and offsite events, and partnerships with businessess around Fort Worth.

Individual memberships are priced at $3,000, with a one-time initiation fee of $1,000. Corporate memberships, which include up to four memberships, are $9,000 annually with a $1,000 initiation fee. Additional corporate memberships are priced at $2,000 each annually. Visit cattlemensclub.com to apply for membership.

Cattlemen’s Steak House remains open during renovations.

This Father’s Day, he’s not dreaming of ties or tools—He wants the Recteq DualFire 1200 from Bering’s.

Featured Properties

Swipe
75 Twin Ponds Place
Woodlands Creekside Park West
FOR SALE

75 Twin Ponds Place
The Woodlands, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
75 Twin Ponds Place
3 Warrenton Drive
Whispering Oaks
FOR SALE

3 Warrenton Drive
Houston, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3 Warrenton Drive
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
5122 Libbey Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5122 Libbey Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5122 Libbey Lane
9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
Westchase Forest
FOR SALE

9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
Houston, TX

$158,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
1810 Chippendale Road
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1810 Chippendale Road
Houston, TX

$529,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
1810 Chippendale Road
15411 Parkwood Way
Bay Oaks
FOR SALE

15411 Parkwood Way
Houston, TX

$809,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
15411 Parkwood Way
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$420,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
29016 Concan Crossing Court
Tamarron
FOR SALE

29016 Concan Crossing Court
Katy, TX

$880,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
29016 Concan Crossing Court
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
14942 Spring Lake Drive
Heatherwood
FOR SALE

14942 Spring Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$289,750 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14942 Spring Lake Drive
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$479,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$339,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
15719 Foxgate Road
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

15719 Foxgate Road
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
15719 Foxgate Road
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,050,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
5807 Juniper Knoll Lane
Kingwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

5807 Juniper Knoll Lane
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
5807 Juniper Knoll Lane
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$380,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
1902 Potomac Drive #A
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1902 Potomac Drive #A
Houston, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1902 Potomac Drive #A
942 Ashford Pkwy
Ashford Forest
FOR SALE

942 Ashford Pkwy
Houston, TX

$509,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
942 Ashford Pkwy
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
814 Reinicke Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

814 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$549,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
814 Reinicke Street
14 Greenway Plaza #9R
Greenway
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza #9R
Houston, TX

$445,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza #9R
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
10807 Overbrook Lane
Lakeside Estates
FOR SALE

10807 Overbrook Lane
Houston, TX

$530,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
10807 Overbrook Lane
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$190,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Village Indian Trails
FOR SALE

13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Cypress, TX

$487,500 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X