Taylor Sheridan To Open New Private Members-Only Club at Revamped Cattlemen’s Steak House in Fort Worth

Founded in 1974 by Jesse and Mozelle Roach, Cattlemen’s Steak House has been a staple in the Fort Worth Stockyards for over 75 years. Recently, writer/director and Texas rancher Taylor Sheridan and partners David Glasser and Dan Schryer purchased the iconic restaurant. They’re giving it a multimillion-dollar makeover and adding a new private members-only club called Cattlemen’s Club this summer.

“Fort Worth is a vital city to both our state and our nation. It is where the West begins and where the cattle business was born. It is deserving of a gathering place for those who both shaped this city’s past and guide its future — where friendships can be fostered and formed, and the very best of this city can be celebrated,” said Sheridan in a release.

A Multimillion-Dollar Renovation

The new Cattlemen’s team hopes to revamp offerings while maintaining “the core essence of the menu and preserving the time-honored concept’s much-loved guest experience that made it iconic.” Current owners Marti Taylor and Larry Heppe will stay on board as part-owners.

Sheridan and his partners will enhance food and wine offerings with the existing Cattlemen’s team, including head broiler William Ford, who has worked at the restaurant for 45 years.

The interior will feature new dining, bar, and event spaces, and the outdoor patio will add a live music stage (for 20,723 square feet of al fresco entertainment). The members-only dining and social club, Cattlemen’s Club, will include 130 seats.

Inside Cattlemen’s Club

Access to Cattlemen’s Club will be exclusive, with only a limited number of memberships currently available. Designed partly by Tyler Duncan of Grapevine’s Duncan Design Group, the new space can only be entered by a private elevator in Cattlemen’s Steak House.

“The goal was to create a space that feels both grounded and elevated,” said Duncan in a statement. “We drew inspiration from the raw beauty of Western aesthetic, pairing natural textures with bespoke craftsmanship to create an atmosphere that is warm, intimate, and undeniably luxurious.”

Think copper bar tops, bright red and deep burgundy leather furnishing, warm woods, and vintage light fixtures.

The outdoor patio will feature a stone fire pit, a large screen to watch sports, and lots of seating for live music performances curated by Sheridan and his team.

A Cattlemen’s Club membership includes access for members and their guests, priority reservations at the steakhouse, VIP member access to high-profile artists performing on the patio stage, members-only wine, bourbon, and craft spirit tastings, ability to reserve the Member’s BoardRoom, members-only experiences and invitations to private onsite and offsite events, and partnerships with businessess around Fort Worth.

Individual memberships are priced at $3,000, with a one-time initiation fee of $1,000. Corporate memberships, which include up to four memberships, are $9,000 annually with a $1,000 initiation fee. Additional corporate memberships are priced at $2,000 each annually. Visit cattlemensclub.com to apply for membership.

Cattlemen’s Steak House remains open during renovations.