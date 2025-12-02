Tequila Enemigo Brings One of Mexico City’s Hottest Cocktail Bars to Dallas for Día de Los Muertos

Made from the finest Blue Weber Agave and filtered mineral-rich water of the Volcán de Tequila, then aged in custom, handmade American oak barrels, Tequila Enemigo showcases a flavor profile and position in the market unlike any other.

The collaboration spotlighted the artistry and heritage behind modern Mexican mixology while introducing Enemigo, as well as Bar Mauro co-owner Ricard Nava, to key partners and tastemakers in the Texas market.

Tequila Enemigo, one of the best tequilas in the game right now, was brought to life in 2017 by three friends, Robin Clough, Sebastian Gonzalez, and Max Davies-Gilbert.

It’s hard to find a city that celebrates Halloween better than Dallas. But one must not forget Día de Los Muertos, falling quickly on the heels of the beloved celebration. This year, with Halloween on a Friday and Día de Los Muertos extending the celebration all weekend, Dallas was ready to party. And, Tequila Enemigo delivered.

Naturally, they turned it into a multi-day affair and brought one of Mexico City’s most celebrated cocktail destinations, Bar Mauro, to Dallas for a two-night guest shift series. If you haven’t been to Mexico City in a while, let us be the first to introduce you to one of the city’s hottest spots, and you’ll quickly be adding it to your 2026 travel list.

Bar Mauro is located in Mexico City’s stylish La Roma neighborhood. It’s all about reimagining the Italian aperitivo ritual through a distinctly modern Mexican lens. Recognized among North America’s 50 Best Bars 2025 (#14), Bar Mauro has become one of Mexico City’s premier cocktail destinations, celebrated for its refined atmosphere and exceptional mixology. Obviously, Texans needed a taste of this space, so a Bar Mauro x Tequila Enemigo x Día de Los Muertos collaboration just made sense.

Tequila Enemigo x Bar Mauro

Capturing Dallasites’ attention and attendance on Halloween weekend is not easy, but Tequila Enemigo and Bar Mauro did so with ease. On the first night, they took the party to Dallas’ Ayahuasca Cantina — a speakeasy cocktail bar and eatery connected to the Xamán Cafe known for its moody, cozy atmosphere, Latin American and Mexican-inspired cocktails, and Oaxacan-influenced cuisine. Celebrated for its unique cultural experience, the venue was a natural fit and partner for the celebration, given its deep roots in Mexican heritage and authentic appreciation for the culture behind Día de Los Muertos. Guests experienced an immersive evening of cocktails, music, and design inspired by Mexico City’s contemporary bar scene, featuring exclusive serves from Bar Mauro crafted with Tequila Enemigo.

The party then moved on the second night to Dallas nightlife staple Catbird at The Thompson, an upscale rooftop lounge and cocktail bar. Known for its glamorous atmosphere, skyline views, and creative cocktails, including on-tap options like an Espresso Martini, it’s recognized for its refined, yet approachable, cocktail culture and commitment to the industry community. With its dedication to hospitality professionals and its role as a hub for creativity and learning in the Dallas cocktail community, it’s hard to find a better spot to celebrate Día de Los Muertos. Here, Ricardo led an intimate industry masterclass highlighting advanced cocktail techniques, the art of agave, and the craftsmanship that defines modern Mexican mixology. When you get invited to a party at Catbird, you never decline.

Jared Givens, Director of Restaurants, Bars, and Events at Thompson Hotel & Catbird, says, “As we know, the Espresso Martini has climbed to the top tiers of cocktail popularity nationwide. Enemigo’s exceptional profile and quality pair beautifully with the intense flavors of espresso and sherry featured in Bar Mauro’s ‘Dolce Far Niente,’ creating a velvety, vibrant new take on the classic.” Espresso Enemigo by Ricardo of Bar Mauro is a rich, spirit-forward cocktail that serves one, combining 1.5 ounces of Enemigo Cristalino, 0.75 ounces each of Averna, Pedro Ximénez Sherry, and simple syrup, plus a shot of espresso and a pinch of Maldon salt. Shake all ingredients with ice, then double-strain into a coupe and finish with three coffee beans as a garnish. Purchase at Pogos. Also available: Lakewood Medallion.

About Tequila Enemigo

For those who consider themselves tequila connoisseurs, a quick background on Tequila Enemigo is due. A newer but rising spirit, Tequila Enemigo was born out of difference and a focus on quality. Clough, Gonzalez, and Davies-Gilbert set out to change the status quo of premium tequila. To date, the brand has received 60 awards across three continents, including 15 Double Golds and five Tequila of the Year awards. Made from the finest Blue Weber Agave and mineral-rich Volcán de Tequila water, then aged in custom American oak barrels, Tequila Enemigo offers a flavor profile unlike any other. Its award-winning expressions — Blanco 55, Añejo Cristalino 89, and Extra Añejo 00 — walk the line between tradition and rebellion, giving sippers a unique experience. Now available across Dallas, it’s easy to see why it’s a spirit of choice.

While both nights were fabulous odes and tributes to Día de Los Muertos, as well as introductions between Dallas and Tequila Enemigo, as well as Bar Maruo, it was deeper than that. The celebrations, festivities, and collaborations represented more than just fun parties and nights out. They symbolized a cultural bridge between Mexico City and Dallas — a celebration of tradition, innovation, and the artistry of Tequila Enemigo. Cheers to many, many more.