Restaurants / Openings

A New Italian Rooftop Lounge Debuts in Dallas Just In Time For Patio Season

From The Owner of Via Triozzi, Terrazza di Triozzi Brings Antipasti, Spritzes, and Cabanas to Lower Greenville

BY // 04.17.25
In 2023, Dallasite Leigh Hutchinson debuted one of the best new Italian restaurants in the city, Via Triozzi, in Lower Greenville. The concept boasts authentic, handmade pasta and a fresh seasonal menu with dishes like arancini, bistecca alla fiorentina, and Hutchinson’s specialty, lasagne al Forno. The plan was always to open a rooftop lounge above the restaurant, the terraza, and now that day is finally coming up. Terrazza di Triozzi will debut on Wednesday April 23.

“We’re thinking of it as a place where you can escape, have a spritz and some antipasti, maybe a little pizza, and almost feel like you’re in Cinqueterre or Puglia – two of my favorite places,” says Hutchinson in a release.

The new space features a 14-seat bar, lush greenery, and reservable cabanas. Lower Greenville is a hotspot for rooftop bars, as nearby HG Sply Co. and HIDE are always packed, so Terraza di Triozzi is sure to do well in the area, especially with it being prime patio season.

Crafted by Executive Chef Sonia Mancillas, the menu will be different from what pasta-heavy Via Triozzi offers downstairs. It will be lighter and shareable for guests to enjoy a quick cocktail or bite before or after dinner at Via Triozzi. Or, just to enjoy on its own. There will be antipasti and pizzette, a salumi-and-cheese board, and a trio of desserts.

The drink menu features spritzes, frozen creations, and hand-crafted cocktails emphasizing citrus flavors and herb infusions. Highlights include a limoncello spritz with lavender, basil, and Prosecco, a frozen Italian margarita, and Buona Vita — a gin, grapefruit, elderflower, and rosemary concoction.

For food, guests can expect Insulate di Polpo (with charred octopus), four kinds of pizettes, ‘Nduja Arancini, scallop crudo, Tuscan paté, and more. The three dessert options include balsamic strawberries, olive oil cake, and pistachio tiramisu.

Terrazza di Triozzi is walk-in only, expect for cabanas which need to be reserved ahead of time through Resy and have a $150 minimum. Hours are the same as Via Triozzi: Sunday from 5 to 9 pm; Monday, Wednesday & Thursday 5 to 10 pm; Friday & Saturday 5 to 11 pm; and closed Tuesday.

