Wicked Butcher Dallas
Meridian Dallas
Sanjh
Knife Italian Steak
Monarch
01
05

Wicked Butcher celebrates Thanksgiving with a special a la carte menu. (Courtesy)

02
05

Bring home a chef-crafted holiday feast with Meridian's Thanksgiving Supper. (Courtesy)

03
05

Sanjh celebrates Thanksgiving with a lavish brunch. (Courtesy)

04
05

This Thanksgiving, enjoy a curated experience at Knife Italian Steak. (Courtesy)

05
05

Monarch is offering a Chef’s Black Truffle Turkey Dinner this Thanksgiving. (Courtesy)

Wicked Butcher Dallas
Meridian Dallas
Sanjh
Knife Italian Steak
Monarch
Restaurants / Lists

Where to Dine In or Order To-Go This Thanksgiving in Dallas

Get Your Turkey Fix from Top Restaurants Like Fearing's, Georgie, Meridian, and More

BY //
Wicked Butcher celebrates Thanksgiving with a special a la carte menu. (Courtesy)
Bring home a chef-crafted holiday feast with Meridian's Thanksgiving Supper. (Courtesy)
Sanjh celebrates Thanksgiving with a lavish brunch. (Courtesy)
This Thanksgiving, enjoy a curated experience at Knife Italian Steak. (Courtesy)
Monarch is offering a Chef’s Black Truffle Turkey Dinner this Thanksgiving. (Courtesy)
1
5

Wicked Butcher celebrates Thanksgiving with a special a la carte menu. (Courtesy)

2
5

Bring home a chef-crafted holiday feast with Meridian's Thanksgiving Supper. (Courtesy)

3
5

Sanjh celebrates Thanksgiving with a lavish brunch. (Courtesy)

4
5

This Thanksgiving, enjoy a curated experience at Knife Italian Steak. (Courtesy)

5
5

Monarch is offering a Chef’s Black Truffle Turkey Dinner this Thanksgiving. (Courtesy)

Thanksgiving is coming up fast and Dallas restaurants are already releasing their menus for the holiday. Take a break from cranking open cranberry sauce cans and pick up a lovingly crafted meal at one of your favorite local spots, or book a reservation for a nice dinner or brunch. Happy holidays!

Wicked Butcher

Downtown

1717 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Wicked Butcher Dallas

Wicked Butcher celebrates Thanksgiving with a special a la carte menu. (Courtesy)

This Thanksgiving, book a table at this Downtown Dallas steakhouse for an a la carte menu of beef Wellington, turkey roulade, frenched rack of lamb, slow-roasted prime beef, bone-in filet, sides, and desserts. The menu will be available from 11 am to 9 pm on November 27.

Fearing’s Restaurant

Uptown

2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-922-4848

Website

Dean’s Kitchen

Chef Dean Fearing's namesake restaurant is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. (Courtesy)

From 11 am to 3 pm, and 5 pm to 9 pm on November 27, Chef Dean Fearing’s namesake restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas is offering a special Thanksgiving menu for $155 per guest. Main course choices include tangerine-glazed turkey, mesquite-grilled beef filet mignon, pan-seared Nova Scotia halibut, and braised Duroc pork cheeks. Each diner also gets a choice of starter and dessert.

Georgie

Knox-Henderson

4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-466-8263

Website

Wes Whitsell Georgie Dallas

North Texas-born chef Wes Whitsell takes the helm as Georgie's new Executive Chef. (Photo by Ashley Randall)

This Thanksgiving, new Executive Chef Wes Whitsell is cooking up a three-course holiday menu for $135 per person.

The Adolphus

Downtown

1321 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Adolphus Dallas

The Adolphus hotel hosts elegant brunches for holidays during the year. (Courtesy)

This year, take Thanksgiving up a notch with a celebration in The Adolphus’ Grand Ballroom. With reservations starting at 11 am, tickets are available for $140 for adults and $50 for children ages 12 and under for a buffet feast featuring carving stations, classic seasonal fare, a raw bar, desserts, and more. Your ticket also includes a complimentary glass of sparkling wine and valet parking.

Sanjh

Irving

5250 N O'Connor Boulevard, Suite 146
Irving, TX 75039  |  Map

 

Website

Sanjh

Sanjh celebrates Thanksgiving with a lavish brunch. (Courtesy)

This upscale Indian restaurant in Las Colinas invites guests to celebrate Thanksgiving with a lavish brunch on Thursday, November 27. Enjoy a festive feast blending classic holiday flavors with Indian flair, featuring live chaat and dosa stations, appetizers like Tandoori lamb chops and pumpkin crostini, and a roast station with herb-roasted turkey and maple-glazed ham. The buffet line offers curries, dals, and vegetarian specialties, while desserts include favorites like gulab jamun, berry cheesecake, and pecan pie. $65 for adults and $32.50 for kids.

SER Steak + Spirits

Design District

2201 N. Stemmons Freeway
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

Website

SER Steak Dallas

SER Steak + Spirits is on the 27th floor of the Hilton Anatole, offering stellar views of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy)

For $69 per person, this favorite steakhouse on the 27th floor of Hilton Anatole is offering a three-course Thanksgiving menu on November 27. Chef Aubrey Murphy is also offering a few special al la carte items including pumpkin ravioli ($19), cornbread panzanella ($16), turkey with green beans and a loaded potato ($39), and Highland pavlova ($14).

Meridian

Northeast Dallas

5650 Village Glen Drive
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

469-659-6382

Website

Meridian Dallas

Bring home a chef-crafted holiday feast with Meridian's Thanksgiving Supper. (Courtesy)

Bring home a chef-crafted holiday feast with Meridian’s Thanksgiving Supper. Enjoy a homemade spread featuring a whole bird Szechuan fried chicken, creamy pimento grits, savory cornbread, roasted broccolini, and your choice of holiday pie. The meal is available in two sizes, serving four for $99 or eight for $199. Preorders will be available online from November 11 through 25, with pickup on November 26.

Knife Italian

Irving

4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75038  |  Map

 

Website

Knife Italian Steak

This Thanksgiving, enjoy a curated experience at Knife Italian Steak. (Courtesy)

Also in Las Colinas at The Ritz-Carlton, Knife Italian Steak is hosting a Thanksgiving brunch buffet crafted by Chef John Tesar for $145 per adult.

The Landmark Prime Rib

Oak Lawn

3015 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

Website

Landmark Prime Rib Dallas

The Landmark Prime Rib's 1940s carving cart is a centerpiece in the dining room. (Courtesy)

Celebrate Thanksgiving with a brunch buffet at Warwick Melrose Hotel’s signature restaurant. For $100 per adult, guests can enjoy a spread of oven-roasted turkey, Snake River Ranch roasted wagyu sirloin, pan-seared salmon, breakfast dishes, sides, and so much more.

Monarch

Downtown

1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-945-2222

Website

Monarch

This Thanksgiving, Monarch is hosting a Chef's Black Truffle Turkey Dinner. (Courtesy)

From 2 pm to 9 pm on November 27, this sky-high restaurant at The National is hosting a Chef’s Black Truffle Turkey Dinner crafted by Michelin-starred Chef Danny Grant. For $80 per person, the menu features pumpkin gnocchetti with confit turkey leg, panettone brioche stuffing, candied sweet potato with black truffle meringue, and cranberry mostarda.

Kwiat
AVAILABLE AT Bachendorf's DISCOVER NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,174,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
26406 Wedgewood Park
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

26406 Wedgewood Park
Cypress, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26406 Wedgewood Park
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$279,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
18107 Heaton Drive
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE

18107 Heaton Drive
Houston, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
18107 Heaton Drive
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$605,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
2818 Chancery Summit Court
City Gate
FOR SALE

2818 Chancery Summit Court
Houston, TX

$357,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
2818 Chancery Summit Court
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
4000 Purdue Street #157
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #157
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #157
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Houston, TX

$118,900 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,425,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
135 Lindenberry Circle
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

135 Lindenberry Circle
Spring, TX

$748,300 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
135 Lindenberry Circle
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$489,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$539,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
9719 Atwell Drive
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$294,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
16019 Old Humble Road
Kohlman
FOR SALE

16019 Old Humble Road
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16019 Old Humble Road
11711 Memorial Drive #55
Hudson Oaks
FOR SALE

11711 Memorial Drive #55
Houston, TX

$220,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
11711 Memorial Drive #55
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X