Where to Dine In or Order To-Go This Thanksgiving in Dallas
Get Your Turkey Fix from Top Restaurants Like Fearing's, Georgie, Meridian, and MoreBY Megan Ziots //
Wicked Butcher celebrates Thanksgiving with a special a la carte menu. (Courtesy)
Bring home a chef-crafted holiday feast with Meridian's Thanksgiving Supper. (Courtesy)
Sanjh celebrates Thanksgiving with a lavish brunch. (Courtesy)
This Thanksgiving, enjoy a curated experience at Knife Italian Steak. (Courtesy)
Monarch is offering a Chef’s Black Truffle Turkey Dinner this Thanksgiving. (Courtesy)
Thanksgiving is coming up fast and Dallas restaurants are already releasing their menus for the holiday. Take a break from cranking open cranberry sauce cans and pick up a lovingly crafted meal at one of your favorite local spots, or book a reservation for a nice dinner or brunch. Happy holidays!
This Thanksgiving, book a table at this Downtown Dallas steakhouse for an a la carte menu of beef Wellington, turkey roulade, frenched rack of lamb, slow-roasted prime beef, bone-in filet, sides, and desserts. The menu will be available from 11 am to 9 pm on November 27.
Fearing’s Restaurant
Uptown
2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
From 11 am to 3 pm, and 5 pm to 9 pm on November 27, Chef Dean Fearing’s namesake restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas is offering a special Thanksgiving menu for $155 per guest. Main course choices include tangerine-glazed turkey, mesquite-grilled beef filet mignon, pan-seared Nova Scotia halibut, and braised Duroc pork cheeks. Each diner also gets a choice of starter and dessert.
Georgie
Knox-Henderson
4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
This Thanksgiving, new Executive Chef Wes Whitsell is cooking up a three-course holiday menu for $135 per person.
The Adolphus
This year, take Thanksgiving up a notch with a celebration in The Adolphus’ Grand Ballroom. With reservations starting at 11 am, tickets are available for $140 for adults and $50 for children ages 12 and under for a buffet feast featuring carving stations, classic seasonal fare, a raw bar, desserts, and more. Your ticket also includes a complimentary glass of sparkling wine and valet parking.
This upscale Indian restaurant in Las Colinas invites guests to celebrate Thanksgiving with a lavish brunch on Thursday, November 27. Enjoy a festive feast blending classic holiday flavors with Indian flair, featuring live chaat and dosa stations, appetizers like Tandoori lamb chops and pumpkin crostini, and a roast station with herb-roasted turkey and maple-glazed ham. The buffet line offers curries, dals, and vegetarian specialties, while desserts include favorites like gulab jamun, berry cheesecake, and pecan pie. $65 for adults and $32.50 for kids.
For $69 per person, this favorite steakhouse on the 27th floor of Hilton Anatole is offering a three-course Thanksgiving menu on November 27. Chef Aubrey Murphy is also offering a few special al la carte items including pumpkin ravioli ($19), cornbread panzanella ($16), turkey with green beans and a loaded potato ($39), and Highland pavlova ($14).
Meridian
Northeast Dallas
5650 Village Glen Drive
Dallas, TX | Map
Bring home a chef-crafted holiday feast with Meridian’s Thanksgiving Supper. Enjoy a homemade spread featuring a whole bird Szechuan fried chicken, creamy pimento grits, savory cornbread, roasted broccolini, and your choice of holiday pie. The meal is available in two sizes, serving four for $99 or eight for $199. Preorders will be available online from November 11 through 25, with pickup on November 26.
Also in Las Colinas at The Ritz-Carlton, Knife Italian Steak is hosting a Thanksgiving brunch buffet crafted by Chef John Tesar for $145 per adult.
Celebrate Thanksgiving with a brunch buffet at Warwick Melrose Hotel’s signature restaurant. For $100 per adult, guests can enjoy a spread of oven-roasted turkey, Snake River Ranch roasted wagyu sirloin, pan-seared salmon, breakfast dishes, sides, and so much more.
Monarch
Downtown
1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
From 2 pm to 9 pm on November 27, this sky-high restaurant at The National is hosting a Chef’s Black Truffle Turkey Dinner crafted by Michelin-starred Chef Danny Grant. For $80 per person, the menu features pumpkin gnocchetti with confit turkey leg, panettone brioche stuffing, candied sweet potato with black truffle meringue, and cranberry mostarda.