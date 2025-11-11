The Woodlands’ Thanksgiving Restaurant Guide — Great Dine-In, Takeout and Festive Buffet Options
BY Jillian Richstone
Thanksgiving is drawing closer and some comforting good food seems more important than ever this year. But if you’re not feeling up to cooking a big turkey or anything else, a number of restaurants in The Woodlands are showcasing special menus for the holiday where feasting is encouraged.
Taking a break from slaving over a hot stove (or risking a fire by going the deep-fried turkey route) and picking up a top flight meal from one of your favorite restaurants in The Woodlands is definitely an option. Or make a reservation to dine in for lunch or dinner — no cooking, no cleanup, just sit back and enjoy. This is The Woodlands’ Thanksgiving Restaurant Guide:
State Fare Kitchen & Bar The Woodlands
1900 Hughes Landing Blvd , Suite 200
The Woodlands , TX 77380 | Map
For a feast you’ll want to take credit for, without any of the hassle, State Fare Kitchen and Bar is serving up a signature Thanksgiving meal to-go. The star of the spread is a Southern-style deep-fried turkey with jalapeño and andouille cornbread stuffing, accompanied by classic sides and decadent desserts.
The full turkey feast serves four to six people and costs $265. For à la carte options, you can order the turkey for $125, sides for $36 each and seasonal pies for $30.
Online ordering is open now through November 23, with pickup available November 25 and November 26, the day before Thanksgiving. For more information or to order, go here.
While State Fare is closed on Thanksgiving Day, you can keep the celebration going on Black Friday when it will hold a special weekday brunch, featuring all of the restaurant’s weekend signature dishes from 10 am to 4 pm.
The Audrey Restaurant & Bar
9595 Six Pines Dr , Suite 8200
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
Looking to dine out this Thanksgiving? The Audrey in Market Square is offering a meal that includes featured roasted parsnip bisque, herb roasted turkey, or Chateaubriand served with Boursin mashed potatoes, truffle mac & cheese, and butternut squash stuffing. Of course, no Thanksgiving meal is complete without a slice of housemade pumpkin pie.
For adults, the turkey dinner costs $55 and the Chateaubriand one runs $65. For kids, the turkey meal is $18 and the Chateaubriand is $25.
If traditional Thanksgiving food isn’t your jam, The Audrey’s regular menu also will be available.
You can the celebration going on Friday with a Black Friday Brunch on November 28 from 10 am to 3 pm, when The Audrey will be serving its signature weekend dishes.
To make a reservation, go here.
Bar-A-BBQ
21149 Eva St.
Montgomery, TX 77356 | Map
Looking for a barbecue twist on the Thanksgiving classics to bring home? Bar-A-BBQ in Montgomery is bringing a Southern spin to the holiday favorites.
That means whole turkey breast, pork butt and brisket, paired with sides such as housemade milk rolls, cheesy tater casserole, honey butter cornbread and dirty rice dressing. And for dessert, top it all off with cornbread pudding.
To check out the full menu, go here.
Orders can be placed by phone at (936) 548-5658 while supplies last. Pickup will take place on Wednesday, November 26, from 10:30 am to 4:30 pm.
Yard House
1105 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
You can spice up your traditional Thanksgiving dinner at Yard House this year with fried Nashville hot turkey or classic sliced turkey with gravy.
The feast comes with parmesan mashed potatoes, sausage stuffing, mac & cheese, Brussels sprouts, and cranberry sauce, all finished off with a decadent pumpkin praline cheesecake. This is a chance to leave full and happy, especially if you add one of Yard House’s signature kegs to your meal.
Adult plates cost $29.99, and kids’ plates (for those 12 and under) are $13.99.
For the non-turkey fans, the full Yard House menu also will be available.
Conroux at Hyatt Regency Conroe Hotel
1001 Grand Central Parkway
Conroe, TX 77301 | Map
At the Hyatt Regency Conroe Hotel, you can combine two things every foodie loves: Thanksgiving and brunch.
This festive buffet, brimming with seasonal flavors and warm hospitality, will feature sensational starters, including black truffle white bean soup and an artisan charcuterie and cheese display. At the pasta station, Thanksgiving diners get to choose between three-cheese tortellini and baked mac & cheese, and the carving station will be serving up Cajun-roasted turkey breast, pecan wood-smoked turkey leg, black garlic honey Atlantic salmon, and herb-roasted prime rib.
If you’ve got a sweet tooth, don’t miss the crepe station or the tempting assortment of pies and cakes. There’s even a dedicated kids’ buffet for families, featuring favorites such as cheese pizza, chicken tenders, and mac & cheese.
The Thanksgiving buffet is $65 for adults and $15 for children aged 6 to 12. Kids under 5 dine free.
Seating times are from 11 am to 1:30 pm and 1:30 pm to 3 pm. To make a reservation or view the full menu, go here.
Woodlands Waterway Marriott
1601 Lake Robbins Dr,
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
If you’re looking to treat your loved ones to an extra festive feast, a specially curated meal from executive chef Michael Batke at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott may fit the bill. Expect seasonal favorites artfully prepared with the fresh ingredients.
Seating is limited, with reservations available here.
Amrina is offering both dine-in and takeout choices for Thanksgiving. A special five-course pre-fixe menu will be served in the restaurant. The price is $95 per person with an option for kids 10 and under costing $40. This top restaurant is open from 11 am to 8 pm on Thanksgiving. Reservations are available here.
For take home, a Royal Turkey Offering is available for $375. It includes a whole organic, free-range roasted turkey, (10 to 14 pounds) with crispy Brussel sprouts and parmesan mashed potatoes, cornbread and sausage stuffing, cranberry chutney, turkey gravy, maple carrots, a Thanksgiving apple salad and bread rolls.
Just need sides? Order them for $150, which will serve six to eight people. The preorder deadline is November 23.
The Westin’s Sorriso restaurant will be serving a special Thanksgiving menu on November 27th from 5 pm to 9 pm, in addition to its regular menu.
The Italian inspired meal includes Kabocha pumpkin soup, roast turkey, olive oil potatoes, cranberry mostarda focaccia panzanella, marsala gravy guanciale and braised collard greens, with a pumpkin ricotta cheesecake to finish off the meal.
For reservations, go here.