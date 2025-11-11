The Audrey Pumpkin Pie
No Thanksgiving meal is complete with a slice of delicious pumpkin pie. (Photo by Culinary Khancepts)

02
07

Sorriso's Thanksgiving Day has a traditional feast available in addition to their regular menu. (Photo courtesy of Sorriso)

03
07

Yard House is serving up Thanksgiving specials, as well as its full menu.

04
07

Enjoy a delicious turkey dinner at The Audrey this Thanksgiving. (Photo by Culinary Khancepts)

05
07

State Fare Kitchen and Bar is serving up the perfect meal to pick up and take home. (Photo by Ben Brown)

06
07

Amrina's Thanksgiving Royal Feast. (Photo courtesy of Amrina)

07
07

Bar-A-BBQ can add a Southern flair to your Thanksgiving meal this year.

Restaurants / Lists

The Woodlands’ Thanksgiving Restaurant Guide — Great Dine-In, Takeout and Festive Buffet Options

What Is Open On Turkey Day

BY //
Thanksgiving is drawing closer and some comforting good food seems more important than ever this year. But if you’re not feeling up to cooking a big turkey or anything else, a number of restaurants in The Woodlands are showcasing special menus for the holiday where feasting is encouraged.

Taking a break from slaving over a hot stove (or risking a fire by going the deep-fried turkey route) and picking up a top flight meal from one of your favorite restaurants in The Woodlands is definitely an option. Or make a reservation to dine in for lunch or dinner — no cooking, no cleanup, just sit back and enjoy. This is The Woodlands’ Thanksgiving Restaurant Guide:

State Fare Kitchen & Bar The Woodlands

1900 Hughes Landing Blvd , Suite 200
The Woodlands , TX 77380  |  Map

 

281-825-5368

Website

State Fare Thanksgiving

Take the stress out of cooking this Thanksgiving and let State Fare handle it for you. (Photo by Ben Brown)

For a feast you’ll want to take credit for, without any of the hassle, State Fare Kitchen and Bar is serving up a signature Thanksgiving meal to-go. The star of the spread is a Southern-style deep-fried turkey with jalapeño and andouille cornbread stuffing, accompanied by classic sides and decadent desserts.

The full turkey feast serves four to six people and costs $265. For à la carte options, you can order the turkey for $125, sides for $36 each and seasonal pies for $30.

Online ordering is open now through November 23, with pickup available November 25 and November 26, the day before Thanksgiving. For more information or to order, go here.

While State Fare is closed on Thanksgiving Day, you can keep the celebration going on Black Friday when it will hold a special weekday brunch, featuring all of the restaurant’s weekend signature dishes from 10 am to 4 pm.

The Audrey Restaurant & Bar

9595 Six Pines Dr , Suite 8200
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

832-924-8500

Website

The Audrey Pumpkin Pie

There's nothing better than topping off a delicious Thanksgiving meal with a slice of pumpkin pie. (Photo by Culinary Khancepts)

Looking to dine out this Thanksgiving? The Audrey in Market Square is offering a meal that includes featured roasted parsnip bisque, herb roasted turkey, or Chateaubriand served with Boursin mashed potatoes, truffle mac & cheese, and butternut squash stuffing. Of course, no Thanksgiving meal is complete without a slice of housemade pumpkin pie.

For adults, the turkey dinner costs $55 and the Chateaubriand one runs $65. For kids, the turkey meal is $18 and the Chateaubriand is $25.

If traditional Thanksgiving food isn’t your jam, The Audrey’s regular menu also will be available.

You can the celebration going on Friday with a Black Friday Brunch on November 28 from 10 am to 3 pm, when The Audrey will be serving its signature weekend dishes.

To make a reservation, go here.

Bar-A-BBQ

21149 Eva St.
Montgomery, TX 77356  |  Map

 

936-548-5658

Website

Bar-A-BBQ (7)

Montgomery's Bar-A-BBQ puts a Southern spin on the holiday favorites.

Looking for a barbecue twist on the Thanksgiving classics to bring home? Bar-A-BBQ in Montgomery is bringing a Southern spin to the holiday favorites.

That means whole turkey breast, pork butt and brisket, paired with sides such as housemade milk rolls, cheesy tater casserole, honey butter cornbread and dirty rice dressing. And for dessert, top it all off with cornbread pudding.

To check out the full menu, go here.

Orders can be placed by phone at (936) 548-5658 while supplies last. Pickup will take place on Wednesday, November 26, from 10:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Yard House

1105 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

832-458-3035

Website

Yard House

Yard House is serving up Thanksgiving specials, as well as its full menu.

You can spice up your traditional Thanksgiving dinner at Yard House this year with fried Nashville hot turkey or classic sliced turkey with gravy.

The feast comes with parmesan mashed potatoes, sausage stuffing, mac & cheese, Brussels sprouts, and cranberry sauce, all finished off with a decadent pumpkin praline cheesecake. This is a chance to leave full and happy, especially if you add one of Yard House’s signature kegs to your meal.

Adult plates cost $29.99, and kids’ plates (for those 12 and under) are $13.99.

For the non-turkey fans, the full Yard House menu also will be available.

Conroux at Hyatt Regency Conroe Hotel

1001 Grand Central Parkway
Conroe, TX 77301  |  Map

 

936-444-4454

Website

Conroux buffet

This is no ordinary Thanksgiving buffet.

At the Hyatt Regency Conroe Hotel, you can combine two things every foodie loves: Thanksgiving and brunch.

This festive buffet, brimming with seasonal flavors and warm hospitality, will feature sensational starters, including black truffle white bean soup and an artisan charcuterie and cheese display. At the pasta station, Thanksgiving diners get to choose between three-cheese tortellini and baked mac & cheese, and the carving station will be serving up Cajun-roasted turkey breast, pecan wood-smoked turkey leg, black garlic honey Atlantic salmon, and herb-roasted prime rib.

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, don’t miss the crepe station or the tempting assortment of pies and cakes. There’s even a dedicated kids’ buffet for families, featuring favorites such as cheese pizza, chicken tenders, and mac & cheese.

The Thanksgiving buffet is $65 for adults and $15 for children aged 6 to 12. Kids under 5 dine free.

Seating times are from 11 am to 1:30 pm and 1:30 pm to 3 pm. To make a reservation or view the full menu, go here.

Woodlands Waterway Marriott

1601 Lake Robbins Dr,
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

281-367-9797

Website

Woodlands marriott Thanksgiving

Enjoy a specially curated Thanksgiving feast at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott.

If you’re looking to treat your loved ones to an extra festive feast, a specially curated meal from executive chef Michael Batke at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott may fit the bill. Expect seasonal favorites artfully prepared with the fresh ingredients.

Seating is limited, with reservations available here.

Amrina

The Woodlands

3 Waterway Square Place, #100
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

amrinafeast

Amrina's Royal Feast is available on Thanksgiving for dine-in and carry out choices

Amrina is offering both dine-in and takeout choices for Thanksgiving. A special five-course pre-fixe menu will be served in the restaurant. The price is $95 per person with an option for kids 10 and under costing $40. This top restaurant is open from 11 am to 8 pm on Thanksgiving. Reservations are available here.

For take home, a Royal Turkey Offering is available for $375. It includes a whole organic, free-range roasted turkey, (10 to 14 pounds) with crispy Brussel sprouts and parmesan mashed potatoes, cornbread and sausage stuffing, cranberry chutney, turkey gravy, maple carrots, a Thanksgiving apple salad and bread rolls.

Just need sides? Order them for $150, which will serve six to eight people. The preorder deadline is November 23.

Sorriso

The Woodlands

2 Waterway Square Place
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

SORRISO-Thanksgiving

Sorriso's at The Westin will have both a regular menu and holiday choices on Thanksgiving.

The Westin’s Sorriso restaurant will be serving a special Thanksgiving menu on November 27th from 5 pm to 9 pm, in addition to its regular menu.

The Italian inspired meal includes Kabocha pumpkin soup, roast turkey, olive oil potatoes, cranberry mostarda focaccia panzanella, marsala gravy guanciale and braised collard greens, with a pumpkin ricotta cheesecake to finish off the meal.

For reservations, go here.

 

