The Woodlands’ Thanksgiving Restaurant Guide — Great Dine-In, Takeout and Festive Buffet Options

Take the stress out of cooking this Thanksgiving and let State Fare handle it for you. (Photo by Ben Brown)

For a feast you’ll want to take credit for, without any of the hassle, State Fare Kitchen and Bar is serving up a signature Thanksgiving meal to-go. The star of the spread is a Southern-style deep-fried turkey with jalapeño and andouille cornbread stuffing, accompanied by classic sides and decadent desserts.

The full turkey feast serves four to six people and costs $265. For à la carte options, you can order the turkey for $125, sides for $36 each and seasonal pies for $30.

Online ordering is open now through November 23, with pickup available November 25 and November 26, the day before Thanksgiving. For more information or to order, go here.

While State Fare is closed on Thanksgiving Day, you can keep the celebration going on Black Friday when it will hold a special weekday brunch, featuring all of the restaurant’s weekend signature dishes from 10 am to 4 pm.