The 4 Most Surprising Dallas Restaurant Closings This Month

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. This Dallas Dish is your helping of need-to-know Dallas restaurant closings.

Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ

Opened in the Design District in 2017, Ferris Wheelers has since been known as the Dallas restaurant with a Ferris wheel. It was founded by This and That Hospitality (Boogies, Double D’s). The announcement on the barbecue spot’s website states that Annette Marin and Matthew Harber of Spune Productions are taking the lead and transforming the space into a new concept. Owners state: “The economic pressures facing small businesses today, combined with ongoing permitting and infrastructure challenges, made it difficult to move forward with improvements in the way we’d hoped. Rather than patch over problems, we’ve chosen to take a step back and start fresh.”

As the restaurant is renovated, the backyard will remain open through renovations for concerts and special events.

Toasted Coffee + Kitchen

After serving coffee, gourmet toasts, and more in Lower Greenville for nine years, Toasted has called it quits. Owners announced the closure on social media, citing the reason for shuttering is that their lease expires soon, and “unexpected, costly equipment repairs simply expedited the process by a few months.”

Society Bakery

This fall, a 22-year-old Dallas bakery suddenly closed in Lakewood, according to for-lease signs on the windows. Owned by Roshi Muns and Emily Cassady, Society Bakery had moved from Greenville Avenue to Skillman Street in 2024. With the larger space, the bakery expanded to a tea room with lunch and afternoon tea. The local spot was famously named one of the Top Ten Cupcakes in America by Ellen DeGeneres and was seen on several other national lists, as well as on Food Network.

Kaiyo (Temporary)

If you go to Kaiyo’s Instagram, there is now only one post on the two-year-old restaurant’s page. It states: “Kaiyo is now under new ownership and will be temporarily closed.” The new sushi spot opened in 2023 as a more casual spinoff to fellow Lower Greenville omakase spot Shoyo — both owned by Chef Jimmy Park. When we dined there, we loved Kaiyo for its cool, intimate space and menu of sashimi, rolls, and nigiri platters. We wonder what new owners are going to do with the concept, and we’ll keep you posted.