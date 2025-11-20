The Bastion Collection & Cafe Natalie bring dynamite dining to Houston’s Post Oak.

The restaurant’s culinary direction enters a new chapter under Italian Executive Chef Marco Incerti - formerly of Le Jardinier New York.

One of the best things about living in Houston is that there’s no shortage of award-winning dining. With a variety of cuisines and new chefs breaking into the scene every day, Houston’s culinary scene is second to none. The Bastion Collection – a global leader in fine dining and luxury hospitality, collectively awarded 10 Michelin Stars and three Michelin Keys since 2019 – has joined forces with Houston’s premier off-site catering powerhouse, Cafe Natalie. Together, the two groups are expanding their reach to offer Houstonians exceptional hospitality both on and off-site.

The collaboration introduces Bastion Events, a catering platform that delivers world-class cuisine and flawless service to celebrations of every scale via off-site catering and also two new concepts at 1800 Post Oak in Uptown: Soleil, a luminous, design-driven event space, and Moon, an intimate, magnetic bar. Located just above The Bastion Collection’s Italian restaurant Tavola, Soleil and Moon together offer Houstonians a distinctive new way to indulge with the best.

Bastion Events

Born from a joint venture between The Bastion Collection and Cafe Natalie, Bastion Events brings the unparalleled service and culinary artistry of The Bastion Collection beyond the walls of its award-winning restaurants and into your private world via off-site catering as well as an event space, Soleil. Led by a culinary team seasoned in curating high-profile gatherings—from Leonardo DiCaprio’s conservation charity, Re:wild, during Miami Art Basel to Trophy House, a private, trackside Villa, at Miami Grand Prix—Bastion Events offers an extraordinary catering experience unlike any other.

Bastion Events specializes in a level of luxury typically reserved for the world’s most exclusive dining rooms, now brought to life for private events, weddings, galas, corporate gatherings, brand launches, and intimate celebrations. Events feature menus crafted by a culinary team among the most accomplished in the industry – many of whom trained under legends such as Joël Robuchon, Alain Passard, Guy Savoy, and Alain Ducasse. Together, they have crafted a collection of signature menu journeys, spanning the refined, seasonally driven cuisine of renowned Le Jardinier at the Museum of Fine Arts, Italian traditions of Tavola, as well as Mediterranean and Mexican inspirations. Each menu is fully customizable and designed to bring restaurant-level artistry and technique to a private event setting. For more information, please visit bastion-events.com, or email info@bastion-events.com.

Soleil

Perched above Tavola at 1800 Post Oak, Soleil is Houston’s newest destination for elevated private events. Designed for weddings, corporate gatherings, and high-profile social celebrations, Soleil offers a radiant, flexible space for cocktail parties, grand seated dinners, and conferences for up to 200 guests. With cuisine by the Bastion Events team, guests enjoy world-class gastronomy with bespoke menus spanning French, Italian, Mediterranean, Mexican, and beyond. Soleil guests are, of course, treated to Bastion Events’ signature unparalleled service and hospitality. For more information, please visit soleilhouston.com, or email info@bastion-events.com.

Bar Moon

Hidden above Tavola and beside Soleil at 1800 Post Oak, Bar Moon is Houston’s newest and most opulent cocktail bar with a beverage and culinary program curated by the Bastion Events’ award-winning team of chefs. Inspired by lunar cycles, Moon is a jewel box in the sky where the art of dining after dark comes alive through music, indulgence, and transformation. The intimate space unfolds for after-work cocktails, post-dinner indulgences, and late-night dining, all curated and collaborated on by the Bastion Events culinary team. Discover refined, indulgent bar fare layered with dark, decadent ingredients alongside cocktails unveiled tableside with jewel-like garnishes and unexpected fusions.

With weekly entertainment and music programming, Moon is designed to shift in energy as the evening progresses – elevating from a sophisticated cocktail salon into a dynamic late-night destination. Elegant, intriguing, and indulgent, Moon promises Houston a nightlife experience unlike any other. For more information, please visit barmoonhouston.com. Reserve on OpenTable, Resy, or by reaching out to our team reservations@barmoonhouston. com.

Tavola

Tavola, The Bastion Collection’s upscale Italian restaurant, channels the diverse flavors of Italy’s most captivating regions in a high-energy, ultra-glamorous environment that anchors the Post Oak social scene. The restaurant’s culinary direction enters a new chapter under Italian Executive Chef Marco Incerti – formerly of Le Jardinier New York – who brings a fresh, contemporary perspective to Tavola’s modern Italian menu. He is joined by Executive Pastry Chef Marcela Kamiyama, also from Le Jardinier New York. The culinary program is guided by Chef Salvatore Martone, The Bastion Collection’s Executive Pastry Chef and the culinary creator of Tavola. Discover an elevated Italian dining experience that is deeply rooted in craft – join us for lunch, dinner, “Brunch a Capri” on Saturdays, and Aperitivo Hour. For more information, please visit tavolahouston.com, and reserve on OpenTable.

