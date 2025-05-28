The Best Dallas Restaurants to Celebrate Father’s Day

On June 15, both Oak Lawn and North Dallas outposts of Al Biernat’s will celebrate Father’s Day with a special brunch from 11 am to 2 pm, as well as dinner from 4:40 pm to 9 pm. Brunch features dishes like carne asada, Mama Laverne’s Chicken & Waffles, huevos rancheros, and more.

Dad can raise a glass with featured beer selections from Kingsville Brewery (the perfect pairing for one of Al Biernat’s iconic steaks) and will receive a complimentary Al Biernat’s hat, while supplies last.