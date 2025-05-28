The Best Dallas Restaurants to Celebrate Father’s Day
New Tasting Menus and Brunch & Dinner Specials At Dads Favorite Local SpotsBY Megan Ziots // 05.28.25
The Hwe Dupbap at Domodomo Kō is a must-order. (Photo by Jaime Emfinger)
This Father's Day, seafood hot spot CATCH Dallas is featuring exclusive brunch and dinner offerings. (Courtesy)
Crown Block's Vegas-style brunch is a stunner. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Celebrate Father's Day at Al Biernat's this year. (Photo by Gustav Schmiege)
Knife Dallas at The Highland hotel will offer Father's Day specials all weekend. (Photo by Nathan Hindman)
In Downtown Dallas, Kitchen + Kocktails serves classic Southern food. (Courtesy)
This Father’s Day is Sunday, June 15, and what better way to treat Dad than by booking a reservation for a special meal at one of his favorite local restaurants? From classic steakhouses to brand-new spots, these are the best Dallas restaurants to treat Dad this Father’s Day.
This Father’s Day, seafood hot spot CATCH Dallas is featuring exclusive brunch and dinner offerings. In addition to CATCH’s signature Sunday Brunch Experience, the Father’s Day Brunch will be available from 10:30 am to 4 pm, priced at $110 per person and boasting menu additions like chilled crab and lobster tails, braised pork shank, and more. Dinner service will feature a 34-ounce prime tomahawk for $180.
Brand new to Dallas, this Japanese-Korean concept is offering a special Father’s Day omakase at The QUAD from June 9 through 15. The seven-course tasting menu (with wine pairings) is $150 per person and features highlights like seasonal oyster & bluefin tuna brioche, scallop juk, and Hwe Dupbap with seven kinds of fish. For dessert, you’ll find hojicha pudding and a Granny Smith yuzu popsicle on the menu.
Al Biernat’s
Multiple Locations
4217 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
On June 15, both Oak Lawn and North Dallas outposts of Al Biernat’s will celebrate Father’s Day with a special brunch from 11 am to 2 pm, as well as dinner from 4:40 pm to 9 pm. Brunch features dishes like carne asada, Mama Laverne’s Chicken & Waffles, huevos rancheros, and more.
Dad can raise a glass with featured beer selections from Kingsville Brewery (the perfect pairing for one of Al Biernat’s iconic steaks) and will receive a complimentary Al Biernat’s hat, while supplies last.
Knife
Park Cities
5300 East Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
While Knife Steakhouse at The Highland Dallas is no longer in partnership with Chef John Tesar, the hotel will be using the name through this August. For Father’s Day, Knife Dallas is offering a weekend-exclusive menu (June 13 through 15) featuring a 240-day dry-aged boneless ribeye for $100 and a curated Weller whiskey flight for $45).
Billy Can Can
Victory Park
2386 Victory Park Lane
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
Celebrate Dad at this modern Texas restaurant in Victory Park this Father’s Day from 11 am to 3:30 pm. The first-ever Father’s Day Brunch at Billy Can Can will feature a la carte dishes including Victor’s Smoked Potato Hash Browns, rabbit pot pie, grouper & grits, and more favorite bites.
There will also be a Father’s Day Dinner from 4 pm to 9 pm with a special dry-aged prime rib, and from June 13 through 15, there will be a special three-course menu with paired bourbons.
This Southern restaurant in Downtown Dallas is hosting a Feast Like A Father brunch on June 15. The extended brunch (until 4 pm) will offer a special menu of Old Fashioneds, and dishes including Caribbean jerk lamb chops and steak & eggs. Dads will also find more indulgent options like an array of waffles in variaties like peach cobbler and cinnamon roll.
Celebrate Dad with a great meal at The Charlotte on Henderson Avenue on June 15. The restaurant is featuring a 14-ounce bone-in ribeye paired with a smooth and smoky Añejo Tequila Old Fashioned crafted just for the occasion.
This Father’s Day, head to the top of Reunion Tower to celebrate Dad with an epic brunch at this sky-high steakhouse. ($100 per person)
Fearing’s Restaurant
Uptown
2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Book a table at Fearing’s at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas on June 15 for a special Father’s Day Lunch from 11 am to 2:45 pm. There will also be a curated Lucchese pop-up featuring handcrafted boots, hats, and accessories. Guests can also enjoy live country-western music and a charming pony carousel for the kiddos.