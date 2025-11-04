The Best Holiday Pop-Up Bars in Dallas — From Tispy Town Texas-Themed to Winter Wonderlands in Your Own Chalet

Head up to the 7th-floor rooftop of The Adolphus hotel for a Winter Village Ski Lodge pop-up bar this holiday season. (Courtesy)

With the holidays quickly approaching, local bars are getting ready to launch their holiday pop-up experiences (some as soon as next Tuesday). From Tipsy Town Texas-themed to winter wonderlands in your own bubbles and chalets, these are the best holiday pop-up bars in Dallas.

Winter Village at The Adolphus

November 14 through January 31

Head up to the seventh-floor rooftop of The Adolphus hotel in Downtown Dallas for a Winter Village Ski Lodge pop-up bar this holiday season. There will be winter chalets, cozy blankets, warm, boozy cocktails, and global holiday cuisine. Each experience is two hours, and options range from a cabana rental for up to four people ($275) to the Grand Chalet for up to 10 people ($475). These include two bottles of champagne, bottled water, and valet parking for all guests.

A Very Merry Village at The Village Dallas

November 28 through December 27

The Village Country Club will transform into a holiday pop-up this season, featuring holiday decor, activities, live entertainment, and seasonal drinks and bites. There will also be photo opportunities, Santa appearances, Carol-Oke, holiday movie screenings, and more.

Tipsy Elf

November 21 through December 21

Each holiday season in Dallas’ Bishop Arts, Exxir Capital hosts its Tipsy Elf cocktail bar. This year, the group is going all out with Tipsy Town Texas: A Wild Holiday Takeover with a Texas Twist — taking over 250 North Bishop Avenue. The bar is for ages 21 and up after 9 pm and is on a first-come, first-served basis. For four weeks, the experience will feature a sprawling winter wonderland of themed bars, pop-ups, karaoke dens, and glitter-drenched surprises around every corner.

St. Henry’s Winter Wonderland

November 11 through January 4

This annual holiday pop-up returns to The Henry, transforming the beloved Uptown rooftop into a festive hideaway filled with twinkling lights, whimsical cocktails, and new seasonal dishes. The experience is $7 per guest to enter, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the North Texas Food Bank.

Holiday House at Leela’s Wine Bar (All Locations)

Starting November 12

At Leela’s Lower Greenville, Uptown, and Trophy Club locations, the wine bar’s annual holiday pop-up will begin next Wednesday. According to its Instagram, each outpost has a different theme along with its over-the-top decor and espresso martini flights. Lower Greenville is classic and nostalgic, Uptown is chic and whimsical, and Trophy Club is woodsy and enchanted.

Hotel Vin’s Winter Wonderland (Grapevine)

November 14 through February 15

The bubbles are back at Hotel Vin’s WineYard Grille + Bar this season, starting on November 14. Guests can book a 90-minute slot (from 4 pm to 9 pm on Wednesday through Sunday) for $260 per party (max of five people) and enjoy fondue and a bottle of wine.