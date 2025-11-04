Tipsy Elf Dallas
Adolphus holiday bar
The Village Dallas Holiday pop up bar
Hotel Vin Winter Wonderland
The Henry Dallas
Leela’s Espresso Martinis Dallas
01
06

The Tipsy Elf pop-up returns to the Bishop Arts District in Oak Cliff.

02
06

Head up to the 7th-floor rooftop of The Adolphus hotel for a Winter Village Ski Lodge pop-up bar this holiday season. (Courtesy)

03
06

The Village Dallas is hosting A Very Merry Village this season with themed drinks and bites. (Courtesy)

04
06

Celebrate the holidays at Hotel Vin's Winter Wonderland.

05
06

St. Henry's Winter Wonderland will be open on evenings until January 4. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

06
06

Leela's Wine Bar offers espresso martini flights during its holiday pop-up. (Courtesy)

Tipsy Elf Dallas
Adolphus holiday bar
The Village Dallas Holiday pop up bar
Hotel Vin Winter Wonderland
The Henry Dallas
Leela’s Espresso Martinis Dallas
Restaurants / Bars

The Best Holiday Pop-Up Bars in Dallas — From Tispy Town Texas-Themed to Winter Wonderlands in Your Own Chalet

Cheers to The Season at These Festive Spots

BY //
The Tipsy Elf pop-up returns to the Bishop Arts District in Oak Cliff.
Head up to the 7th-floor rooftop of The Adolphus hotel for a Winter Village Ski Lodge pop-up bar this holiday season. (Courtesy)
The Village Dallas is hosting A Very Merry Village this season with themed drinks and bites. (Courtesy)
Celebrate the holidays at Hotel Vin's Winter Wonderland.
St. Henry's Winter Wonderland will be open on evenings until January 4. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Leela's Wine Bar offers espresso martini flights during its holiday pop-up. (Courtesy)
1
6

The Tipsy Elf pop-up returns to the Bishop Arts District in Oak Cliff.

2
6

Head up to the 7th-floor rooftop of The Adolphus hotel for a Winter Village Ski Lodge pop-up bar this holiday season. (Courtesy)

3
6

The Village Dallas is hosting A Very Merry Village this season with themed drinks and bites. (Courtesy)

4
6

Celebrate the holidays at Hotel Vin's Winter Wonderland.

5
6

St. Henry's Winter Wonderland will be open on evenings until January 4. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

6
6

Leela's Wine Bar offers espresso martini flights during its holiday pop-up. (Courtesy)

With the holidays quickly approaching, local bars are getting ready to launch their holiday pop-up experiences (some as soon as next Tuesday). From Tipsy Town Texas-themed to winter wonderlands in your own bubbles and chalets, these are the best holiday pop-up bars in Dallas.

Winter Village at The Adolphus

November 14 through January 31

Head up to the seventh-floor rooftop of The Adolphus hotel in Downtown Dallas for a Winter Village Ski Lodge pop-up bar this holiday season. There will be winter chalets, cozy blankets, warm, boozy cocktails, and global holiday cuisine. Each experience is two hours, and options range from a cabana rental for up to four people ($275) to the Grand Chalet for up to 10 people ($475). These include two bottles of champagne, bottled water, and valet parking for all guests.

The Village Dallas Holiday pop up bar
The Village Dallas is hosting A Very Merry Village this season with themed drinks and bites. (Courtesy)

A Very Merry Village at The Village Dallas

November 28 through December 27

The Village Country Club will transform into a holiday pop-up this season, featuring holiday decor, activities, live entertainment, and seasonal drinks and bites. There will also be photo opportunities, Santa appearances, Carol-Oke, holiday movie screenings, and more.

Tipsy Elf

November 21 through December 21

Thanksgiving and Christmas Items

Swipe
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025

Each holiday season in Dallas’ Bishop Arts, Exxir Capital hosts its Tipsy Elf cocktail bar. This year, the group is going all out with Tipsy Town Texas: A Wild Holiday Takeover with a Texas Twist — taking over 250 North Bishop Avenue. The bar is for ages 21 and up after 9 pm and is on a first-come, first-served basis. For four weeks, the experience will feature a sprawling winter wonderland of themed bars, pop-ups, karaoke dens, and glitter-drenched surprises around every corner.

The Henry Dallas
St. Henry’s Winter Wonderland will be open on evenings until January 4. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

St. Henry’s Winter Wonderland

November 11 through January 4

This annual holiday pop-up returns to The Henry, transforming the beloved Uptown rooftop into a festive hideaway filled with twinkling lights, whimsical cocktails, and new seasonal dishes. The experience is $7 per guest to enter, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the North Texas Food Bank.

Holiday House at Leela’s Wine Bar (All Locations)

Starting November 12

At Leela’s Lower Greenville, Uptown, and Trophy Club locations, the wine bar’s annual holiday pop-up will begin next Wednesday. According to its Instagram, each outpost has a different theme along with its over-the-top decor and espresso martini flights. Lower Greenville is classic and nostalgic, Uptown is chic and whimsical, and Trophy Club is woodsy and enchanted.

Hotel Vin Winter Wonderland
Celebrate the holidays at Hotel Vin’s Winter Wonderland.

Hotel Vin’s Winter Wonderland (Grapevine)

November 14 through February 15

The bubbles are back at Hotel Vin’s WineYard Grille + Bar this season, starting on November 14. Guests can book a 90-minute slot (from 4 pm to 9 pm on Wednesday through Sunday) for $260 per party (max of five people) and enjoy fondue and a bottle of wine.

JW Steakhouse Logos2
Your Seat Awaits

Featured Properties

Swipe
10911 Kemwood Drive
Hunters Creek
FOR SALE

10911 Kemwood Drive
Hunters Creek, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
10911 Kemwood Drive
1226 Heights Boulevard
Heights
FOR SALE

1226 Heights Boulevard
HOUSTON, TX

$1,640,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1226 Heights Boulevard
2405 Richton Street
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2405 Richton Street
HOUSTON, TX

$765,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2405 Richton Street
1819 Oxford Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1819 Oxford Street
Houston, TX

$1,339,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1819 Oxford Street
2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
2219 Arlington Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2219 Arlington Street
HOUSTON, TX

$1,772,500 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
2219 Arlington Street
3301 Georgetown
West University
FOR SALE

3301 Georgetown
West University, TX

$5,180,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3301 Georgetown
1804 Bolsover Street
Southampton
FOR SALE

1804 Bolsover Street
HOUSTON, TX

$2,998,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1804 Bolsover Street
1531 Milford
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1531 Milford
HOUSTON, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1531 Milford
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X