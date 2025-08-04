A First Taste of The Blue Room’s New Tasting Menu — Elevated Texas Ingredients and Unforgettable Hospitality

The Gulf Catch at The Crescent Hotel’s Blue Room featured a fork-tender cut of Gulf red snapper over J&BF Farms squash and charred vegetables in a savory ham-tomato broth. (Photo by Edward Brown)

The Crescent Hotel Fort Worth had already gifted the city one of its most visually striking restaurants with its signature restaurant Emilia’s, but it wasn’t finished. Early last year, their culinary team unveiled an even more intimate and resplendent experience: The Blue Room at Emilia’s. A bold meditation in rich blue tones and bronze accents, the jewel-box dining space provides a stunning backdrop for unfolding dinner series, such as the new “Love Letter to Texas” tasting menu we recently experienced.

Here’s a look inside the new six-course tasting menu at The Blue Room.

Inside the Six-Course Experience at The Blue Room

Each Friday and Saturday evening, The Blue Room welcomes guests to an intimate six-course tasting menu, thoughtfully paired with select wines. Guided by Executive Chef Preston Paine’s culinary vision, the seasonal menu celebrates the richness of Texas’s ranchers, farmers, and producers.

Our evening at the restaurant opened with a refined triptych. The amuse-bouche featured a Gulf oyster seasoned with a delicate ginger mignonette and topped with nasturtium. The artichoke beignet was crisp and finished with lemon aioli, while the delightful Wagyu beef croustade, encased in a Shiner Bock-seasoned shell, was richly divine. The ensemble was paired with the 2024 Vintage Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc from William Chris Vineyards, and the crisp acidity and citrus notes elevated each bite with refreshing precision.

Venison carpaccio “al pastor” arrives in precise, petal-thin slices, layered with fermented pineapple, gochujang dots, candied serrano, and cilantro blossoms. The meat was mild and served as the culinary canvas for the lively, carefully spaced toppings. Navajo fry bread came with beautifully plated sun-dried tomato butter. The tomato salad sat atop a mild whipped goat cheese. Both courses were brightened by Cadre’s Sea Queen Pinot Noir Rosé, which hails from a boutique winery on California’s Central Coast.

As the waiter poured a clean and lightly citrusy wine, Terredora di Paolo Corte di Giso Irpinia Falanghina, we prepared for the second half of the courses. The Gulf Catch course featured seared red snapper with a golden crust, resting atop tender squash from J&BF Farms and charred summer vegetables. A savory ham and tomato broth brought depth to the dish that balanced coastal delicacy with Southern richness in every bite.

With a pour of the Sire Negroamaro by Mocavero from southern Italy, we were on to the Wagyu picanha, a tender and rich cut of beef served with a savory black garlic sauce. On the side, sweet elements like beet panna cotta and fresh blackberries lightened the overall experience.

For dessert, we were treated to a richly flavored corn flan served atop smoked olive oil, which added a distinctively charred wood accent to the experience. Finely diced strawberries and lavender corn milk ice cream rounded out the evening’s rich and adventurous dining experience.

Unforgettable Hospitality

The wine-paired dinner would have been memorable for the food and vino alone, but the three-hour experience was elevated by the refined space and genuinely convivial waitstaff. The sommelier warmly introduced each offering. We struck up several conversations that evening, including one about his affinity for Italian wines.

The Italians, he told us, craft wines with specific foods in mind, which makes selections from the Italian Peninsula a thoughtful and effective choice. Our waitress was a hoot and matched our playful banter tit for tat. Chef Paine came out to greet diners and was curious for feedback on the evening’s selections.

Certain items from the hyperlocal menu may not be available, even weekly, he says, which is why his team has to be able to make slight adjustments while keeping the overall theme coherent. Topped off with a caffeine-free espresso martini — it was well after 10 pm by this point — we bid farewell to our new friends, but continued to savor the lingering memories of the night.

One of Fort Worth’s most indulgent dinner series, the “Love Letter to Texas” experience is available at The Blue Room exclusively on Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 pm to 8:30 pm. It costs $125 per person. And if you’re looking to make a weekend out of it, check out our guide on How to Spend a Weekend at The Crescent Hotel Fort Worth.